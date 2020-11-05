Bernie Sanders Video Predicts Trump’s Election Day Strategy

Did Sen. Bernie Sanders eerily predict the course of occasions on Election Day throughout his look on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” final week?

Throughout Sanders’ Oct. 23 look on the NBC late-night present, the previous Democratic presidential hopeful had some predictions for the way the momentous evening would play out after Tuesday’s polling. He additionally had some perception as to how President Donald Trump would falsely and prematurely declare himself the winner on election evening and cry fraud over the votes but to be counted.

Sanders, I-Vt., drew consideration to a couple considerations that proved to be spot-on. After Fallon requested him to foretell the timing of when a closing winner can be decided, Sander emphasised the significance of counting each vote.

“You’re going to have a scenario I think in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, different states, the place they will be receiving big quantities of mail-in ballots,” he stated. “In contrast to states like Florida or Vermont they aren’t in a position, for unhealthy causes, to start processing these ballots till Election Day or perhaps when the polls shut. Meaning you’re going to have states coping with maybe thousands and thousands of mail-in ballots.”

Battleground states which can be nonetheless counting ballots as of Wednesday morning embody Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Sanders expressed concern over President Trump happening tv to prematurely declare a victory on election evening whereas votes had been nonetheless being counted.

“It may properly be that at 10 o’clock on election evening, Trump is profitable in Michigan, he’s profitable in Pennsylvania, he’s profitable in Wisconsin, and he will get on the tv and says, ‘Thanks People for re-electing me, it’s throughout, have day,’ ” Sanders warned. “However then the subsequent day and the day following all these mail-in ballots begin getting counted and it seems that Joe Biden has received these states. At which level Trump says, ‘See, I informed you the entire thing was fraudulent. I informed you these mail-in ballots had been crooked. And we’re not going to go away workplace.’ “

As predicted by Sanders, President Trump held a press convention at about 2:20 am ET and falsely asserted victory. “Frankly, we did win this election. So our purpose now’s to make sure the integrity, for the great of this nation — it is a very massive second, it is a main fraud on our nation. We wish the legislation for use in a correct method, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. We wish all voting to cease. We don’t need them to search out any ballots at 4 o’clock within the morning and add them to the checklist. It’s a really unhappy second.”

Senator Sanders prediction on President Trump calling the outcomes fraudulent was additionally on course as Trump has taken to Twitter to solid doubt on the integrity of mail-in ballots. “How come each time they depend Mail-In poll dumps they’re so devastating of their proportion and energy of destruction?” Trump wrote.

He additionally wrote, “Final evening I used to be main, typically solidly, in lots of key States, in nearly all situations Democrat run & managed. Then, one after the other, they began to magically disappear as shock poll dumps had been counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” bought it utterly & traditionally unsuitable!”

Twitter flagged the publish with a warning “Some or the entire content material shared on this Tweet is disputed and could be deceptive about an election or different civic course of.”

Watch Sen. Bernie Sanders predict the election outcomes under: