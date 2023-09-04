Bernie Taupin Leaks Stories From His Forthcoming Autobiography:

Bernie Taupin, who is 73 years old, is the writer half of the Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin duo. We don’t hear much from him. But that will all change when his book comes out on September 12 in the UK.

One day, manager Gary Stromberg called me and asked if I would like to have lunch alongside Cher. I don’t know if this was meant to be a first step toward a singing partnership or a “date-date.”

Monoray’s book Life, Music, Elton, as well as Me tells Taupin’s story, starting with his youth. But if the first excerpts are any indication, the most interesting stories will be about the time she spent with different royals and Elton John.

Cher And Her Husband, Sonny, Had Just Split Up, So Either One Could Be True:

Cher and her husband, Sonny, had just split up, so either one could be true. I don’t want to assume that she was interested on her own, but since Gary worked for both Cher as well as Elton and both Cher and myself were single at the time, he may have just been trying to set us up.

We arrived at The Daisy within Beverly Hills, where we sat at a table on the patio where everyone could see us. I can only guess what the movie agents as well as ladies who were having lunch at the time thought about this.

Cher was famous. People who were really into that kind of thing watched her every move as well as what she wore because she had just been on a hit TV variety show. There was not one of the small talk that usually comes before these planned dates. I think we had enough within common to let go of any small talk.

She Was Funny Because She Had A Dry Sense Of Humor And A Distinctively Husky Voice:

She was definitely a beautiful woman, but what was most interesting about her was her personality. She had a dry sense of humor that went well alongside her distinctively husky voice. Together, these traits made her a charming and funny person who made fun of herself.

At the end of lunch, she told me to come back to her house upon Carolwood, which is about ten minutes west of Sunset. I don’t understand what this is all about, but I do understand why Sonny Bono is in the kitchen.

He also talks about meeting Princess Margaret, who was hooked on smoking and more interested in getting her “f… Winstons.” Taupin curtsied so low that he opened his pants “from the crotch to the shirttail.” This is even funnier.

Taupin Was At Madison Square Garden With Former Beatle John Lennon:

The princess asked in a matter-of-fact way, “Did we have an accident?” We’ve been told that the lady-in-waiting’s job is to sew them back together.

We also hear that the Queen Mother had tea at Elton’s house in Windsor and asked Taupin to show her surrounding the grounds. When they saw the royal flag flying from the nearby castle, the Queen Mother told Taupin, “Oh, look, Mr. Taupin, my daughter has returned home.”

John Lennon’s last show was at Madison Square Garden, and Taupin was there with him. The stories from behind the scenes are very interesting.

Sparse Living Room Where A Little Blonde Girl With Curls Sat Looking Sad In Front Of A Big Box:

It was clear that they were still talking. He might even still be living there for all I know. He made it clear that he wasn’t pleased to see me by grunting when I said hello.

I thought it would be best to stay out of a family fight, so I left the kitchen and ended up in a large, mostly empty living room where a small blonde girl with curly hair was sitting looking upset in front of a big box.

I slowly walked up to her so I wouldn’t scare her and inquired if there was anything I could do to help. Inside the box, it seems, was a big plastic trampoline that was too hard for her to put together.

I offered to help and thought there might be a pump in the box, so I rolled up my sleeves as well as got to work. What’s up? Yes, there’s no pump. I knew that I would disappoint her. Nope.

Taupin Enjoyed A Few Jobs That Were Less Than Exciting On His Way To Fame:

It might have seemed brave, but it was also a scary idea and just plain stupid. It took me more than an hour, and at the end, my lips hurt, my head hurt, and my whole body felt like it was going to stop breathing.

It turns out that before he became famous, Taupin enjoyed a few jobs that were less than exciting. One of these jobs was at a chicken farm, where he had to put sick, dead chickens through a big burner for days upon end.

Taupin’s Stories Have The Same Catchy Lyrics As His Songs:

And indeed, Taupin writes stories of his own with the same catchy way of writing lyrics that he uses in his songs. It appears to come easily to him, and sometimes he does it so quickly that it’s amazing.

He wrote Don’t Go Breaking My Heart within 10 minutes, for example. “Not terrible for 10 minutes of drunk writing,” he says. The song, which was made with Kikki Dee, was 1976’s biggest hit and the group’s first number one.