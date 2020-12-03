General News

Berry Good Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Agency Staff Members Test Positive

December 3, 2020
Woman group Berry Good has introduced that they’ve examined destructive for COVID-19 however might be self-quarantining after optimistic checks amongst their company employees.

On December 2, Berry Good’s company launched the next assertion:

Hey, that is JTG Leisure.

On the afternoon of December 2, Berry Good (Johyun, Seoyul, Daye, Sehyung) examined destructive for COVID-19.

After Berry Good’s company CEO and their present supervisor examined optimistic for COVID-19, all of the Berry Good members went to get examined on December 1. As Berry Good had been in shut contact with a optimistic case, they are going to be self-quarantining for 2 weeks.

Our company will examine throughly to see if different artists and employees members had potential publicity and strictly comply with authorities pointers on stopping transmission. We are going to do our greatest to make sure the security and well being of our artists and employees.

We apologize for inflicting concern.

