Berry Good’s Johyun Clarifies Comments About Group’s Current Status

Berry Good’s Johyun clarified that she misspoke in an interview when she implied that the group had disbanded.

On March 19, Johyun participated in an interview for the film “Hypnosis.” Within the interview, she rated her appearing 5 factors and defined, “I’ve stopped doing idol promotions, however I don’t wish to surrender on the trail to turning into an actor. I’m studying and finding out with a view to enhance my appearing, so I wish to praise myself on that.”

When the interviewer requested her concerning the that means of “I’ve stopped doing idol promotions,” Johyun replied, “Proper now, the members’ contract durations have ended. I don’t know if there are plans to advertise as a gaggle. I’m getting ready to go solo and I believe that I’ll nonetheless promote as a singer.”

After the interview, Berry Good’s company, JTG Leisure, denied that Berry Good was disbanding and mentioned, “The group intends to maintain working in a number of areas. Johyun has a while left on her contract and is selling as each an actor and a singer. She is flourishing in her profession as an entertainer. The group shouldn’t be disbanding.”

Berry Good’s Sehyung additionally uploaded an Instagram put up by which she shared pictures of herself {golfing} and the caption, “Very Berry [fanclub name], don’t fear and have a contented day!”

On March 20, Johyun clarified her interview feedback in an Instagram put up.

Howdy, that is Johyun. I am scripting this as a result of I’ve one thing to say to our loving followers, in addition to to reporters and people individuals working onerous on behalf of the movie “Hypnosis.” First, in regard to the content material within the information report, I believe that I misunderstood the query’s level earlier than I replied, so I wish to set issues proper and provides a concrete clarification. I meant to elucidate that as a result of proper now I am doing extra solo promotions than I’m doing idol promotions, I intend to maintain working onerous on solo promotions. I believe that I expressed myself badly there, so I apologize to the reporters. Moreover, I believe that there have been some mistaken stories about our contracts, so I wish to make clear this. I meant to say that two of the members had left the staff after their contracts expired, and I sincerely apologize for misspeaking and saying that Berry Good’s contract has expired as a substitute. JTG Leisure and I have a very good relationship and we’re working onerous collectively and we are going to proceed to indicate energetic promotions in future. Nevertheless, stories made it seem to be my contract with the company had expired and that I wasn’t on good phrases with my company, so I wish to right these errors. This was an interview concerning the film “Hypnosis,” so I regretted that many of the articles ended up being about my feedback about idol promotions. I wrote this in order that I may share the precise details and likewise my emotions about this. Thanks to the reporters, the PR staff, and the individuals working onerous on the movie. I’ll turn into an actor who works even more durable any more. Thanks.

Berry Good debuted as a five-member woman group in 2014 with the one album “Love Letter.” The group then went by some lineup adjustments earlier than ending up with 4 members: Johyun, Seoyul, Sehyung, and Gowoon. In February 2021, Gowoon and Seoyul left the staff after their contracts expired.

Supply (1) (2)