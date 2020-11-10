Bert Belasco Useless: ‘Pitch’ Actor Was 38

Bert Belasco, actor in drama sports activities collection “Pitch” and star of BET’s sitcom “Let’s Keep Collectively,” has died, Henrico County police confirmed on Monday. He was 38.

Belasco, who lived in Woodland Hills, Calif., was in Virginia filming for a film and quarantining in a lodge previous to happening set, his father instructed TMZ. When household and mates couldn’t attain him, lodge workers contacted police to conduct a welfare test, the place Belasco was pronounced useless on the scene. Whereas detectives are working with health workers to find out the reason for loss of life, the circumstances of the case don’t look suspicious, based on the police assertion.

Belasco earned a theater diploma from Southern Illinois College, after which he had a stint at Chicago’s Second Metropolis improv theater. In 2007, Belasco started showing in episodic TV reveals equivalent to ”Home” and ”Justified” earlier than touchdown the function of Charles Whitmore alongside Nadine Ellis on ”Let’s Keep Collectively,” which ran for 4 seasons. With 21 performing credit, Belasco additionally appeared on “Key & Peele,” ”The Soul Man,” ”NCIS: New Orleans,” ”Superstore” and ”The Mick.”

Belasco additionally had recurring roles on the baseball drama “Pitch,” starring Kylie Bunbury, at Fox in 2016. In 2018, he appeared on the Showtime comedy-club drama “I’m Dying Up Right here.”

“Heartbroken on the passing of Bert Belasco — a gifted, sort younger man who I had the pleasuring of working with quite a few occasions on #LetsStayTogether,” mentioned co-star Jackée Harry on Twitter. “Squeeze your family members tight! Tomorrow isn’t promised.”

💔💔💔 Heartbroken on the passing of Bert Belasco – a gifted, sort younger man who I had the pleasuring of working with quite a few occasions on #LetsStayTogether. Squeeze your family members tight! Tomorrow isn’t promised. pic.twitter.com/Puk2zeG69g — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) November 9, 2020

Good friend and actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted a photograph of the 2 of them and wrote, “That is me and my expensive buddy #BertBelasco who simply handed away at 38. No day is promised. Please let those you’re keen on KNOW that you simply love them at this time, proper now. Any second could possibly be your final. #RIP you expensive, sort, mild man.”