Bertelsmann to Buy Simon & Schuster for $2.1 Billion in Cash

German media big Bertelsmann has set a take care of ViacomCBS to purchase publishing unit Simon & Schuster for $2.17 billion in money.

Bertelsmann, proprietor of publishing big Penguin Random Home, was seen as a logical contender for Simon & Schuster. ViacomCBS introduced its intent to promote the publishing arm earlier this 12 months as a part of the corporate’s post-merger streamlining to deal with content material funding.

Simon & Schuster will function as a separate unit below the Penguin Random Home umbrella. Jonathan Karp, president-CEO of Simon & Schuster, and Dennis Eulau, chief working officer and chief monetary officer, will proceed to lead the division. The deal is anticipated to shut subsequent 12 months.

ViacomCBS stated it might use the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt, fund its dividend and to make investments in “strategic development priorities.” ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish in March instructed traders that Simon & Schuster had attracted curiosity from 25 bidders. Bertelsmann was believed to be the frontrunner from the beginning.

Simon & Schuster itself has greater than 30 imprints for grownup, kids, audio and worldwide publications. Prime authors on the present roster embrace Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jason Reynolds. Most lately, Simon & Schuster has scored hits with two books centered on President Donald Trump: “Too A lot and By no means Sufficient,” penned by Mary Trump, the President’s niece; and “Rage,” by Bob Woodward.

The sale strengthens Bertelsmann’s already sturdy place in the ebook enviornment. ViacomCBS has been shedding property for the previous few years as the corporate realigns operations to make investments extra in content material and world streaming platforms. The corporate is trying to promote CBS’ famed Black Rock headquarters in Manhattan as a part of its debt-reduction plan.

Robert Thomson, CEO of Rupert Murdoch’s Information Corp — which owns rival ebook writer HarperCollins — blasted the sale of Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann as anticompetitive. He claimed the deal would create a “literary leviathan” controlling 70% of the U.S. literary and normal fiction market.

“There’s clearly no market logic to a bid of that measurement — solely anti-market logic,” Thomson stated in an announcement. “Bertelsmann is not only shopping for a ebook writer, however shopping for market dominance as a ebook behemoth. Distributors, retailers, authors and readers could be paying for this proposed deal for a really very long time to come… There will definitely be authorized books written about this deal, although I ponder if Bertelsmann would publish them.”

ViacomCBS is carrying $19.7 billion in long-term debt as of Sept. 30, in accordance to the corporate’s third-quarter earnings launched earlier this month.

LionTree Advisors served as monetary advisor and Shearman & Sterling LLP as authorized advisor to ViacomCBS in the deal.