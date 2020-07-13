Berteslmann Companies Unite For Podcast Business – Variety

German media conglomerate Bertelsmann’s U.Okay. content material companies, Penguin Random Home, Fremantle, BMG and DK, have teamed as much as launch podcast outfit Storyglass.

Storyglass will function as a standalone Bertelsmann firm and can concentrate on creating and producing podcasts of all genres, complementing the output of every of the companies throughout TV, media, books and music. Penguin Random Home and DK are literary publishers, Fremantle is a tv content material creator, whereas BMG is a music firm.

Storyglass is the primary main output of the 4 corporations’ Content material Alliance initiative that was launched final 12 months. In an earlier iteration, Storyglass was a division of Fremantle’s world drama division, delivering scripted sequence.

Fremantle, BMG and Penguin Random Home earlier teamed for youth tradition sequence “This Is Spoke,” (pictured) that received finest podcast on the 2020 Marketing campaign publishing awards, and a Webby honoree within the range and inclusion class.

Bertelsmann is recruiting for a industrial director for Storyglass, and plans to rent a artistic director as effectively.

Gail Rebuck, chair of the Bertelsmann Content material Alliance U.Okay., mentioned: “Creativity defines every of those companies and I’m excited to see what this collaboration can produce. Audio has all the time proved a extremely highly effective device to attach audiences with nice tales, and we’re assured that this alliance and the new-look Storyglass will imply we’re set as much as ship world-class sequence.”

Andrea Scrosati, group COO, Fremantle, Tom Weldon, CEO, Penguin Random Home U.Okay., Alistair Norbury, president, advertising and marketing and repertoire, BMG U.Okay., and Carsten Coesfeld, CEO, DK, who characterize the board of the Bertelsmann Content material Alliance within the U.Okay., added: “Podcasting is a implausible area to check new IP and uncover expertise. Individually, we’ve got all had success on this area, however by bringing our experience collectively we’re assured in our ambitions to ascertain Storyglass as a worldwide chief in podcasting manufacturing.”

Bertelsmann invests greater than $5.6 billion a 12 months in artistic content material worldwide.

A German Bertelsmann Content material Alliance, which exists between Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, RTL Radio Deutschland, the TV manufacturing firm UFA, Verlagsgruppe Random Home, Gruner + Jahr, and BMG, was launched final 12 months.