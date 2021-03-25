General News

Bertrand Tavernier: Tributes Pour in for Revered French Filmmaker

March 25, 2021
The information of beloved and revered French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier’s demise has struck a chord in France and world wide with a flurry of cinephiles, filmmakers, critics, business figures and abilities remembering him on social media on Thursday.

Apart from his prolific profession as filmmaker, Tavernier (“Spherical Midnight,” “Coup de Torchon,” “A Sunday in the Nation”), was additionally a driving pressure behind the Institut Lumiere and its annual heritage movie pageant in Lyon which he ran alongside Cannes creative director Thierry Fremaux. Tavernier introduced great help to movie preservation and livened up the cultural lifetime of Lyon, his hometown, by way of his devoted work on the Institut Lumiere.

“We might have quickly celebrated our 40 years of friendship and customary work, since he reached out a serving to hand once I was a scholar,” Fremaux informed Selection. “And we had many adventures collectively, together with the Lumiere pageant and his final documentary [‘Journey Through French Cinema’]. He was a terrific cinephile, and a terrific human being,” stated Fremaux.

Tavernier was recognized for his insatiable curiosity, ardour, lifelong enthusiasm for sharing concepts and kindness.

The legendary filmmaker was additionally enthusiastic about America and wrote a number of books about U.S. movies. He had simply completed the e-book “100 Years of American Cinema” which is able to come out in the autumn. He was additionally engaged on a movie adaptation of a e-book by Russel Banks.

Amazon Studios’ Scott Foundas, a former Selection critic, stated Tavernier “embodied the spirit of cinema as robustly as anybody ever has, and who leaves behind a filmography wealthy in humanistic masterworks.”

Canal Plus Group’s CEO Maxime Saada described Tavernier as a “nice filmmaker” who was “so cultured, curious, engaged, beneficiant,” and stated his passing was a “large shock for the cinema” world.

Jean Labadie, the founding father of the French distribution firm Le Pacte who collaborated with Tavernier on a number of movies together with “L’Appat,” stated his demise was “so unhappy, so tragic.”

British filmmaker Mark Cousins described Tavernier as a “mighty keeper of the flame of cinema.”

