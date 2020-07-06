‘Bessie’ Screenwriter Dies at 58 – Variety

Hollywood screenwriter and creator Bettina Gilois died Sunday evening in her sleep after battling most cancers, her good friend Joshua Plant confirmed to Variety. She was 58.

Gilois wrote the HBO movie “Bessie” starring Queen Latifah, and quite a few different movies and books.

Earlier than her demise, Gilois had a number of initiatives within the works, together with the drama “Shutter Spy,” about Hollywood photographer Frank Value, and the sequence “Muscle Shoals,” which is produced by Johnny Depp. She was additionally writing a narrative for Lifetime about Mahalia Jackson, and Netflix’s “A Million Miles Away,” a real story about Jose Hernandez, a migrant employee who later turned an astronaut.

Her credit embody Disney’s “McFarland, USA” with Kevin Costner, “Glory Street” starring Josh Lucas and Lifetime’s “The Misplaced Spouse of Robert Durst.” She was nominated for a Emmy for writing “Bessie” and “McFarland, USA.”

Amongst its accolades, “Bessie” received an NAACP Picture Award for writing for movie (TV) and was nominated for the Black Reel Award for greatest screenplay. She was additionally nominated for the Humanitas Prize and an ESPY Award.

Initially, she labored with Joel Silver Productions, writing for producers, administrators and actors similar to Jerry Bruckheimer, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Michael Mann, Robert Zemeckis, Nick Nolte, Michael Douglas, Queen Latifah, Nicolas Cage, Robert DeNiro and Christian Bale. She additionally has uncredited writing on “The Mists of Avalon” with Anjelica Huston and Golden Globe-winning image “The Hurricane” starring Denzel Washington.

Gilois received her begin in Hollywood as an assistant to “Liquid Sky” director Slava Tsukerman, and labored at Andy Warhol’s Manufacturing facility in New York on the sequence “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” She then labored with Keith Barish and Arnold Kopelson Productions as a growth government, producing “Hearth Birds” and “Triple Bogey on a Par 5 Gap.”

She wrote a number of books, together with “Billion Greenback Painter: The Triumph and Tragedy of Thomas Kinkade, Painter of Gentle,” “Mi Vida Loca: The Loopy Lifetime of Johnny Tapia” and “Bleeding Beverly.” All three of her novels will likely be made into films.

She graduated from Columbia College with a level in artwork historical past and just lately was an assistant professor of screenwriting at Chapman College. She additionally taught at St. John’s School in Santa Fe and Hofstra College.

Gilois is survived by her son, Caliber, and daughter, Shiloh.