Best 15 Movies About Going Back In Time To Watch Right Now:

There is something fascinating regarding the idea of being able to go back in time or forward into the future, even if it’s only for a moment. Time travel is usually associated with science fiction.

There’s the problem of reasoning, which can be a problem, but a story might depend too much on a plot device and not have enough interesting or memorable people. So, I’ve gone through all the movies that have ever dealt with time travel and put together a list of the very best ones.

There are some that are funny, some that are nice, and some that are just plain fun. Living in the present is something that a lot of people do to be happy. We can’t go back or forward within time, so it doesn’t make sense to worry regarding the past as well as the future.

But that doesn’t mean movies haven’t tried to deal with the range of time. Time travel has been used in sci-fi movies to explore concepts and narratives in high-tech bleak futures and wastelands after the end of the world.

Using power to change the course of time is a common theme in fantasy stories. Time travel is also used in plays to set up social studies and funny hypotheticals.

La Jetée:

It seems like a good idea to start an unranked list of time-travel movies by putting them in order of release. La Jetée is additionally likely the most creative movie on this list.

This French Left Bank short film takes place in a future after a nuclear war and tells its story through audio and photos. It is by no means the first time-travel movie, but it had a huge effect on movies like 12 Monkeys, which came after it.

A young prisoner is placed through painful tests to see if he can move through time by using strong memories. Unlike others who tried before him, he is successful, but in the process he finds a time loop.

Today, this is a very common type of story told in a very stylish way, yet in 1962, it was completely new. To be honest, it still is because of the unique scientific and visual parts of it.

Primer:

Most time-travel movies strive to keep the physics of time travel easy, but Primer, written, directed, and starring Shane Carruth, does not do that at all. The independent thriller is about two engineers who find a way to move through time by mistake while working on their own tech projects.

Carruth doesn’t “dumb down” any of the science in the movie. In fact, charts have been made to show exactly how things work in the movie. Despite this, it is still one of the most scientifically intense time-travel films ever made.

Groundhog Day:

In one of Bill Murray’s best movies, he plays a reporter who keeps getting stuck in the same 24 hours.

The fantasy situation at the heart of the story is a great device that lets moviegoers picture how they would respond if they were put in a situation like this.

Even though the story is very scary, the tone keeps pretty playful, and it’s one of the most famous movies of the 1990s.

The Terminator:

“The Terminator,” directed by James Cameron and released in 1984, is still a must-see. Even though it’s not as flashy as its follow-up, this groundbreaking film still has a big effect.

It’s even more appealing because of Linda Hamilton’s charming performance as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s impressive acting skills. With its creative idea, “The Terminator” has had a long impact on many areas.

See You Yesterday:

Ellen Duncan-Smith plays C.J. in See You Yesterday. C.J. is a young science genius who works on time travel with her best friend Sebastian. When the police kill C.J.’s brother because he was carrying a cellphone that they thought was a gun, C.J. chooses to make things right.

Like most movies about time travel, her modifications to the past make the future more difficult. They won an Independent Spirit Award for top first script for the 2019 movie they wrote with Fredrica Bailey.

Time After Time:

It’s Nicholas Meyer who made not one but two of these great time-travel movies. He additionally wrote the script for this movie, but he also directed it for the first time.

It’s about two ex-friends from the 1800s, H.G. Wells as well as John Leslie Stevenson, a.k.a. Jack the Ripper, who use Wells’ time machine to chase each other through San Francisco in 1979. Time After Time doesn’t spend a lot of time upon the science of time travel, which is good.

This book is mostly a romance drama, as Wells falls in love with Amy, a strange bank worker, while he is looking for an old friend who has turned against him.

It has chase scenes, questioning scenes, a bloody murder, and a great sense of humor as Wells figures out how to get around in the future. He thought it would serve as a haven, but instead he finds a world that needs his ideals, kindness, and hard work for justice.

About Time:

About Time is without a doubt the saddest song on this list. Richard Curtis, the writer and director, had already won hearts alongside Love Actually as well as Pirate Radio, yet About Time took him back to his roots with Four Weddings as well as a Funeral.

In the time-travel genre, you can get very philosophical about passing away. About Time does this within a unique way through focusing on the bond between a father as well as a son.

The hook is the love comedy between Domhnall Gleeson as well as Rachel McAdams, but the heart of the movie is the bond between Gleeson and Bill Nighy, who play a father and son who move through time.

Edge Of Tomorrow:

Edge of Tomorrow is a twist on the normal action movies that Tom Cruise is known for. It combines aliens and time travel tropes.

As he tries to get out of a time loop and beat the attackers who want to take over the world for good, William Cage was a nice addition to the canon of Tom Cruise characters. It’s great to see Emily Blunt as Rita Vrataski in this movie.

Back To The Future Part II:

A lot of people don’t like Back to the Future Part II, but those people are wrong. Robert Zemeckis, the director, pushes the limits of time travel while making smart references to the first movie.

We see a crazy future full of secret meanings, and then Marty McFly has to go back to the past and save the future while staying away from himself. In this delicately balanced juggling act, Zemeckis’s bravery and big ideas shine through.

The Adam Project:

A lot of time travel movies are about a primary protagonist losing a loved one, as well as The Adam Project is no different. Adam Reed finds out that his wife is lost in a bleak future and tries to go back in time to save her.

He has to work alongside his 12-year-old self to save their future when he crashes into the present. There are also Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña in the fun action-comedy movie.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure:

“Be excellent to each other” is the main idea of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the action-packed, funny, stoner time-travel comedy that started a series with a third movie coming out in 2020. Teenagers Bill and Ted are completely great as their parts as careless teens who go back in time to bring back heroes in order to pass their history class.

The movie is meant to be silly, so don’t take it seriously. The Back to the Future movies tried to make a legend, but Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure starts the trip with Rufus, played by George Carlin, who is the duo’s time travel guide and instructor and wants to teach them about their mission and fate.

There is no doubt that the two aspiring heroes’ wild ideas and antics would destroy time and space in any other movie. Good Adventure is a time-travel movie, but it doesn’t make you think too much about its plot. Instead, it just tells you to relax and enjoy yourself.

Idiocracy:

That movie that seemed like a crazy story till it kind of came true. Mike Judge, who directed Idiocracy, had no idea how accurate it would be more than ten years after it came out. But Judge as well as co-writer Etan Cohen knew enough about what was going in America at that point to find ugly facts that are still important today.

It’s been done before with the main idea of a man being “frozen” for hundreds of years, but what makes Idiocracy stand out is how well Judge uses comedy to sell his overly simplistic view of America’s future. The bat jokes as well.

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban:

The last half-hour of the third Harry Potter movie, which is still one of the best parts of the series, is the only part that is about time travel.

The journey that Harry and Hermione go on to save Sirius Black from almost certain death at the end of the movie is a great, moving mix of time-loop fiction that doesn’t make sense, but it’s done so well that it doesn’t have to.

This movie also gave the series a darker, more adult tone that set up later movies in the series to do well. It’s one of Gary Oldman’s most famous secondary roles.

Looper:

The skilled writer/director Rian Johnson always makes interesting movies, like the indie noir-style “Brick” or the huge hit “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

He always stays true to his goal because he is both ambitious and careful. Johnson’s sci-fi book “Looper” was no different. He skillfully wrote a mind-bending time-travel story with a strong focus on the characters.

It’s an interesting question that the movie asks: “What if you met your younger self in your past?” Then, it cleverly turns the idea on its head by adding intense action and moral problems that make you think.

Long Story Short:

If you knew you had little time left alongside your partner, what would you do? That’s the situation Teddy is in within Long Story Short. A woman hears Teddy putting off setting a wedding date with his fiancée, Leanne, and she puts a kind of hex on him that speeds up time so that he only lives through one day a year.

It breaks his heart that he missed his wedding, the arrival of his daughter, and many other special events. This romantic comedy from Australia will make you laugh and wish for a happy ending.