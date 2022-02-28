Best and worst factions of Total War Warhammer 3: ordered tier list

S

Khorne Khorne it is a faction of violence and destruction; that is, in the close combat. They may not have projectile or sorcery units, but far from being their weak point, focusing exclusively on the other field allows them to be extremely strong on hits and direct attacks.

As you decimate the enemy ranks, you will charge up a meter to perform special abilities that allow you to give yourself an even greater advantage. This translates into bonuses to the same melee damage or even the ability to perform fire explosions in the middle of the battlefield that will help you clear large areas of enemies.

It is a literally broken faction, because far from having a flowery army, what allows you to dominate the map is its ability to destroy enemy settlements, cover territory, form new armies… And beware of its skill tree with mechanics like the Throne of Skulls or the Cards of Blood, which are great for making the enemy believe that you are weaker than you seem.



Kislev This is the first human faction on the list, and is ideal for any beginner who needs a balanced army to understand the mechanics of Total War: Warhammer 3 during his first campaign. It is precisely the one that can be chosen during the prologue, apart from the one that follows the narrative line of Ursun.

Kislev features a mix of units including melee, missile, spell, and cavalry units. With this, you can draw a strategy adaptable to a multitude of situations. Now this also means that you will not dominate any field so other more specialized factions like Khorne or the Demons of Chaos can give you hair without problems.

Where yes you should put more emphasis with the Kislev it is in your diplomatic relations. That is something that other more aggressive factions do not even need to contemplate, but in your case, regardless of whether you opt for the Ice Court or the Great Orthodoxy, you will have to live through civil wars. That's where an exclusive mechanic comes in, The Motherland. By accumulating Devotion you will be able to summon the kislevite gods to rally your supporters, secure power and maintain public order.

On the other hand, this faction is lucky to take a lot of damage without the morale of his troops suffering. This allows your troops to stay in combat against most enemies and situations.



Ogre Kingdoms The ogres also have strong and wild armies, made up of monsters and beasts of all kinds, among which are, curiously, some infantry units (the Gnoblars) rather weak that have the advantage of mass attacking and doing saturation damage.

The Ogre Kingdoms have a very obvious mechanic that consists of sending the fattest units and then dressing with these Gnoblars and continuing the work once the opposing army has broken down.

The brute force of their humanoid abominations is enough for this faction to triumph on the battlefield, but the good news is that unlike the Khorne here you can also pull wizards and missile units to offset your attacks, giving you more flexibility and dynamism to your strategies.

here you can also pull wizards and missile units to offset your attacks, giving you more flexibility and dynamism to your strategies. Other advantages? They do not need walls to defend themselves (and in fact, thanks to this they are tougher) and diplomatically they go free, because no other faction declares war on you automatically.



Tzeentch “Tzeentch, the Changer of Things, he is the Chaos God of magic, evolution, and manipulation.” With this background, you can imagine what kind of army will be at your command in this case. This faction has sorcerous, projectile, and also flying units.

They all have a magical barrier that avoids them part of the damage received, and this not only comes in handy to cover their low armor, but also allows you to prolong its life by rotating and protecting the units with that damaged barrier. We assure you that it is second most powerful faction in the game.

Although everything encourages you to attack with magic you will also need to watch your wizards by using good infantry to protect them from melee, and these units are very weak.

You will also need to watch your wizards by using good infantry to protect them from melee, and these units are very weak. A good strategy and tactical control of the combat terrain will allow you to anticipate enemy attacks with your own destructive magic and bonus and defense enchantments. It is, without a doubt, a faction for advanced players.



Gran Catai Cathay is, again, a human faction with a wide variety of units including infantry, archers and the like, wizards, knights and flying units (little dragons!) . He has it all, yes, but the key to his armies is the Harmony : a mechanic that seeks the balance between Ying and Yang and that grants leadership bonuses and specific attributes.

He has it all, yes, but the key to his armies is the Harmony: a mechanic that seeks the balance between Ying and Yang and that grants leadership bonuses and specific attributes. The thing about this mechanic is that it asks your troops are together. As soon as the enemy breaks your ranks or your soldiers disband due to low morale, this will affect the entire army. Unlike the Kislev the troops of Catai they tend to retreat more easily, potentially causing a snowball effect that leaves you in your shorts or knickers—whatever you're wearing.

The key is to plan your actions a lot and fight with a lot of head, but you will see that in this case the fights are more complicated because the Great Cathay usually turns out to be a faction weak and disorganized.



Daemons of Chaos If for whatever reason you get tired of the Khorne, the one with the Daemons of Chaos is an excellent faction to work with on this line of conflict, since they have units from the four factions of Chaos. Thanks to this you can allow yourself to mix units of all kinds with which to outline a more rounded strategy.

The most remarkable element of Army of Absolute Chaos is the presence of demon prince a highly customizable unit that you can adapt to all kinds of combat styles (as long as they are violent and aggressive) changing their armor and weapons.

Its biggest drawback is that despite having the abilities of all the Chaos factions, they cannot access none of the advanced, and that is precisely what makes each one interesting.



Slaanesh Although Slaanesh Be it the third faction of Chaos, they focus exclusively on speed and ferocity. This allows them to pierce enemy armies with ease, no matter how heavily armored they are… but also to die faster. Unfortunately, his troops present a very low reinforcement rate .

Its units have low armor and health so, as was the case with the Gnoblars of the Ogre Kingdoms you will need to generate enough infantry and minions to attack en masse.

study well the composition of the enemy army and adapt to it already before combat, but during, we encourage you to bring out all your tactical ability to flank and catch him off guard. With Slaanesh never, never, never attack head on.



