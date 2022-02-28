Best and worst factions of Total War Warhammer 3: ordered tier list

S
Khorne
- Khorne it is a faction of violence and destruction; that is, in the close combat. They may not have projectile or sorcery units, but far from being their weak point, focusing exclusively on the other field allows them to be extremely strong on hits and direct attacks.
- As you decimate the enemy ranks, you will charge up a meter to perform special abilities that allow you to give yourself an even greater advantage. This translates into bonuses to the same melee damage or even the ability to perform fire explosions in the middle of the battlefield that will help you clear large areas of enemies.
- It is a literally broken faction, because far from having a flowery army, what allows you to dominate the map is its ability to destroy enemy settlements, cover territory, form new armies… And beware of its skill tree with mechanics like the Throne of Skulls or the Cards of Bloodwhich are great for making the enemy believe that you are weaker than you seem.
A
Kislev
- This is the first human faction on the list, and is ideal for any beginner who needs a balanced army to understand the mechanics of Total War: Warhammer 3 during his first campaign. It is precisely the one that can be chosen during the prologue, apart from the one that follows the narrative line of Ursun.
- Kislev It features a mix of units including melee, missile, spell, and cavalry units. With this, you can draw a strategy adaptable to a multitude of situations. Now this also means that you will not dominate any fieldso other more specialized factions like Khorne or the Demons of Chaos can give you hair without problems.
- Where yes you should put more emphasis with the Kislev it is in your diplomatic relations. That is something that other more aggressive factions do not even need to contemplate, but in your case, regardless of whether you opt for the Ice Court or the Great Orthodoxy, you will have to live through civil wars. That’s where an exclusive mechanic comes in, The Motherland. By accumulating Devotion you will be able to summon the kislevite gods to rally your supporters, secure power and maintain public order.
- On the other hand, this faction is lucky to take a lot of damage without the morale of his troops suffering. This allows your troops to stay in combat against most enemies and situations.
Ogre Kingdoms
- The ogres also have strong and wild armies, made up of monsters and beasts of all kinds, among which are, curiously, some infantry units (the Gnoblars) rather weak that have the advantage of mass attacking and doing saturation damage.
- The Ogre Kingdoms They have a very obvious mechanic that consists of sending the fattest units and then dressing with these Gnoblars and continuing the work once the opposing army has broken down.
- The brute force of their humanoid abominations is enough for this faction to triumph on the battlefield, but the good news is that unlike the Khornehere you can also pull wizards and missile units to offset your attacks, giving you more flexibility and dynamism to your strategies.
- Other advantages? They do not need walls to defend themselves (and in fact, thanks to this they are tougher) and diplomatically they go free, because no other faction declares war on you automatically.
Tzeentch
- “Tzeentch, the Changer of Things, he is the Chaos God of magic, evolution, and manipulation.” With this background, you can imagine what kind of army will be at your command in this case. This faction has sorcerous, projectile, and also flying units.
- They all have a magical barrier that avoids them part of the damage received, and this not only comes in handy to cover their low armor, but also allows you to prolong its life by rotating and protecting the units with that damaged barrier. We assure you that it is second most powerful faction in the game.
- Although everything encourages you to attack with magicYou will also need to watch your wizards by using good infantry to protect them from melee, and these units are very weak.
- A good strategy and tactical control of the combat terrain will allow you to anticipate enemy attacks with your own destructive magic and bonus and defense enchantments. It is, without a doubt, a faction for advanced players.
B
Gran Catai
- Cathay is, again, a human faction with a wide variety of units including infantry, archers and the like, wizards, knights and flying units (little dragons!). He has it all, yes, but the key to his armies is the Harmony: a mechanic that seeks the balance between Ying and Yang and that grants leadership bonuses and specific attributes.
- The thing about this mechanic is that it asks your troops are together. As soon as the enemy breaks your ranks or your soldiers disband due to low morale, this will affect the entire army. Unlike the Kislevthe troops of Catai they tend to retreat more easily, potentially causing a snowball effect that leaves you in your shorts or knickers—whatever you’re wearing.
- The key is to plan your actions a lot and fight with a lot of head, but you will see that in this case the fights are more complicated because the Great Cathay usually turns out to be a faction weak and disorganized.
C
Daemons of Chaos
- If for whatever reason you get tired of the Khorne, the one with the Daemons of Chaos is an excellent faction to work with on this line of conflict, since they have units from the four factions of Chaos. Thanks to this you can allow yourself to mix units of all kinds with which to outline a more rounded strategy.
- The most remarkable element of Army of Absolute Chaos is the presence of demon princea highly customizable unit that you can adapt to all kinds of combat styles (as long as they are violent and aggressive) changing their armor and weapons.
- Its biggest drawback is that despite having the abilities of all the Chaos factions, they cannot access none of the advancedand that is precisely what makes each one interesting.
Slaanesh
- Although Slaanesh Be it the third faction of Chaos, they focus exclusively on speed and ferocity. This allows them to pierce enemy armies with ease, no matter how heavily armored they are… but also to die faster. Unfortunately, his troops present a very low reinforcement rate.
- Its units have low armor and healthso, as was the case with the Gnoblars of the Ogre Kingdomsyou will need to generate enough infantry and minions to attack en masse.
- study well the composition of the enemy army and adapt to it already before combat, but during, we encourage you to bring out all your tactical ability to flank and catch him off guard. With Slaanesh never, never, never attack head on.
D
Nurgle
- If there is something that characterizes the Nurgle is its ability to poison the enemy. The thing is to release your gases, miasmas, rottenness and, firewood, poisons, to go eating their armor and expose them. Since your units have good health and armor, they can wait laughing while they wait.
- Meanwhile, the Nurgle You will unlock powerful spells to increase the negative effects on the opposing army to slow it down or deal spreading damage. In the same way, you will get magic to heal your own units.
- As beautiful and wonderful as this might seem, this poisonous faction has a huge drawback, and that is that it is insultingly slow in combat. This allows your enemies to regroup and counterattack easily. On the other hand, it doesn’t count projectile units, so can’t even make up for it with ranged attacks. This makes the Nurgle susceptible to wizards, archers, crossbowmen, etc. As you can imagine, as you deal with Tzeentchyou are lost, because you have nothing to do with his magic nor against their magical barriers.