The eShop of Nintendo Switch sometimes sins of being a bit obtuse, and finding the best deals each week is not the simplest thing in the world, although here we give you a cable so that you can find the juiciest ones from March 28 to April 4.

As always, we will review of the most interesting in case you want to try new games without leaving a lot of money.

These are the best deals on the Switch eShop: from March 28 to April 4

This week, there is a little bit of everything. If you have already investigated a little the online store of the Nintendo hybrid console, you will know what it is quite dense when it comes to finding interesting content. Here you will find some interesting offers, with the expiration date, so you don’t miss any if you find it interesting.



If you still don’t have it, take advantage of the offer

Remember that not all offers end on the same day, and that is that each one is a bit of his father and his mother.

FIFA 22 (until April 4). From 39.99 to 19.99 [50% de descuento]

(until April 4). From 39.99 to 19.99 [50% de descuento] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (until March 31). From 39.99 to 9.99 [75% de descuento]

(until March 31). From 39.99 to 9.99 [75% de descuento] Limbo (until April 3). From 9.99 to 0.99 [90% de descuento]

(until April 3). From 9.99 to 0.99 [90% de descuento] Rayman Legends (until March 31). From 39.99 to 9.99 [75% de descuento]

(until March 31). From 39.99 to 9.99 [75% de descuento] Unravel Two (until April 4). From 29.99 to 5.09 [83% de descuento]

(until April 4). From 29.99 to 5.09 [83% de descuento] Slay the Spire (until March 30). From 24.99 to 9.99 [60% de descuento]

(until March 30). From 24.99 to 9.99 [60% de descuento] Inside (until April 3). From 19.99 to 2.99 [85% de descuento]

(until April 3). From 19.99 to 2.99 [85% de descuento] Not tonight (until April 13). From 22.99 to 2.29 [90% de descuento]

(until April 13). From 22.99 to 2.29 [90% de descuento] Beat Cop (until April 26). From 14.99 to 1.49 [90% de descuento]

Our recommendations of the week are Not tonight, Limbo and the unmissable Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. You can get them all for less than 14 eurosso don’t miss the opportunity.