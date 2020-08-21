Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now (August 2020)

It may be fairly tough to know the place to start when deciding which movie to watch – with Amazon Prime Video house to an enormous wealth of fantastic choices.

Final up to date 21st August

The Starvation Video games sequence (2012-15)

The Hunger Games series (2012-15)

All four films in the blockbuster Hunger Games series are available to stream on Amazon Prime, following Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a barbaric fight to the death before leading a rebellion against her oppressors. While the series arguably peaked early with its second instalment, there are powerful moments to be found throughout in a franchise which is leagues ahead of a typical young adult adaptation. Donald Sutherland gives an intimidating performance as the villainous President Snow.

Gravity (2013)



Gravity (2013)

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star in this sci-fi thriller from visionary director Alfonso Cuaron, which follows Dr Ryan Stone on a desperate struggle to return to Earth after a spacewalk gone horribly wrong. The gripping feature functions as both a nail-biting action flick and an emotional character study, touching on powerful themes on how to deal with loss and move on after terrible tragedy. Bullock and Clooney are both excellent, but the Oscar-winning score, stunning visual effects and suspenseful direction from Cuaron might stick with you longer.

The Truman Present (1998)

The Truman Show (1998)

Here's a film that was years ahead of its time. The Truman Show is all about Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a man blissfully unaware that his entire life is a television series watched by billions around the world. The film picks up at a point in his life where he feels a need for adventure, prompting the producers to find increasingly extreme ways of keeping him in place. Will he ever find out the truth? Carrey is on top form here, taking on a more dramatic role than usual and knocking it out of the park. In the era of social media and reality TV, The Truman Show is only growing in relevance. It's essential viewing.

Shutter Island (2010)



Shutter Island (2010)

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio team up for this suspenseful thriller, which follows US Marshal Teddy Daniels as he conducts an investigation into a missing person on the grounds of a remote asylum for the criminally insane. As he meets the staff and the patients, Daniels quickly finds himself not knowing who to trust; the many twists and turns in this film will have you feeling the same. Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley and Michelle Williams also star.

Sport Evening (2018)

Game Night (2018)

Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange) are excellent in this dark comedy, playing a competitive couple who regularly meet for game nights with their friends. One fateful evening a member of the group is kidnapped and the others are left to work out why, but what they believe to be just an elaborate game is actually a life-threatening situation. The central misunderstanding paves the way for some truly hilarious scenes, while the numerous twists and turns should keep you hooked for the duration.

Knives Out (2019)



Knives Out (2019)

Rian Johnson put his unique spin on an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery with this smash-hit from late last year, which features Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) as detective Benoit Blanc. He's called to investigate when a wealthy man is found dead and his dysfunctional family are all considered suspects. Johnson assembled an impressive ensemble cast for this comedy drama, which includes Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary).

Soiled Dancing (1987)



Dirty Dancing (1987)

An all-time classic, Dirty Dancing stars Jennifer Grey as Frances 'Baby' Houseman, who spends a fateful vacation with her parents at Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. She is drawn to dance instructor Jonny Castle, a bad boy figure played brilliantly by the late Patrick Swayze. The film charts their slowly blossoming romance as they prepare an ambitious routine for the end-of-season talent show. The two leads are undeniably charming, while the script from Eleanor Bergstein is able to find a good balance between comedic moments and surprisingly dramatic scenes.

Snowpiercer (2013)



Snowpiercer (2013)

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took home best picture at this year's Academy Awards for his latest film Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity close to extinction after environmental disaster, the few remaining survivors live on a train divided by social class, where the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. While not quite as strong as his more recent work, Snowpiercer is an exhilarating commentary on inequality with strong performances from Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. The film spawned a popular spin-off television series, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Trumbo (2015)

Trumbo (2015)

This biopic chronicles the career of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the 1940s, until he was targeted by an industry-wide blacklist at the start of the Cold War. The sustained campaign denied work to anyone working in entertainment who had previously supported or even shown sympathy for the United States' Communist Party. Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the title role, starring alongside Helen Mirren, John Goodman and Diane Lane.

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville to see if she can make it big, but can she really leave her past behind? Lead actress Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit, which has no shortage of emotional moments.

The Departed (2006)

The Departed (2006)

One of the most acclaimed collaborations between director Martin Scorsese and screen icon Leonardo DiCaprio, The Departed is a crime drama that unfolds within the confines of the New York's dangerous Irish mob. The story kicks off when crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) sends a member of his crew (DiCaprio) to be a mole in the Massachusetts State Police, just as the force send one of their cops (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the mob as an undercover agent. It isn't long before both sides realise they've been played, setting the two covert operatives head-to-head in a race to uncover the other's identity.

Again to the Future (1985)



Back to the Future (1985)

One of the all-time classic blockbusters, Back to the Future sees American teen Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) uses the invention of his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown to travel back to the 1950s. While there, he gets snarled up with his parents in a disastrous way that threatens his entire existence. This brilliant film is a joy to revisit time and time again, featuring so many memorable performances and iconic moments. If you're a fan, why not make it a marathon? Back to the Future Part 2 and 3 are also available to stream now…

Booksmart (2019)

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde directs this critically acclaimed comedy following two academic overachievers as they let loose on their final day of high school. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are fantastic in the lead roles, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her performance, with memorable appearances from Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) and Will Forte (30 Rock). Many critics hailed Booksmart as one of the best films of 2019, providing a fresh and contemporary spin on the coming-of-age story.

The Reward (2015)

The Gift (2015)

Jason Bateman stars in this suspenseful thriller that helped set him on the path towards more dramatic projects like Netflix's Ozark. He takes the lead role opposite Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) as Simon and Robyn Callem, a married couple who move into a beautiful new home in a Los Angeles suburb. All seems well, until they encounter a mysterious man from Simon's childhood, who introduces himself like an old friend but is soon revealed to be something much more sinister. He's hiding a dangerous secret that threatens to destroy everything the Callems have built.

Coherence (2015)

Coherence (2015)

This independent feature tells a genuinely thrilling sci-fi story on a shoestring budget, making it a testament to creative filmmaking. A group of friends get together for a dinner party on a night where a comet is passing overhead, but when relationships fracture when strange things start happening and paranoia takes hold. Emily Baldoni gives an excellent performance in the lead role, particularly impressive given that much of the script was improvised on set, proving a compelling anchor for this intriguing thriller.

Hustlers (2019)

Hustlers (2019)

Inspired by a true story, Jennifer Lopez stars in this crime thriller about a crew of strippers who begin stealing money from their wealthy clients. Many film buffs called for Hustlers to be recognised at this year's Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria's slick direction and JLo's powerful lead performance. Ultimately, the film didn't win any Oscar gold, but it remains a massively entertaining watch with an impressive supporting cast that includes Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and music sensation Lizzo.

Mad Max: Fury Highway (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

After a lengthy absence, George Miller returned to his Mad Max franchise in 2015 with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in tow, producing arguably the best film in the series. Admittedly, Fury Road may not satisfy those looking for complex narrative given that it's essentially a feature-length car chase. However, in terms of sheer breathtaking spectacle, it's a massively ambitious blockbuster and one of few to bag a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

The Farewell (2019)

The Farewell (2019)

Rising star Awkwafina stars in this touching family drama, about a Chinese-American woman living in the States who finds out that her grandmother is dying of terminal cancer. She returns to China to say her goodbyes, only to discover that her grandmother is blissfully unaware of the severity of her condition, which has been kept secret from her by her surrounding family. The film is inspired by the real experiences of director Lulu Wang and saw rave reviews from critics, with Awkwafina winning a Golden Globe for her performance.

Watchmen (2009)

Leaving Prime on third September

Watchmen (2009)

Leaving Prime on 3rd September

Following the confirmation that Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max, now is a good time to revisit arguably the director's most ambitious comic book adaptation. Watchmen is based on the iconic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, long thought impossible to adapt for the big screen, about vigilantes operating in a world on the brink of apocalyptic nuclear war. Snyder's version is certainly nowhere near as good as the source material (seriously, read it if you get a chance), but it's a strong attempt with some very memorable moments and a striking sense of style. Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game) star.

Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar (2019)

Director Ari Aster followed up his acclaimed debut film Hereditary with this eerie horror flick. Florence Pugh takes the lead role as a young woman who takes a trip with her friends to a rural commune in Sweden, only to find themselves disturbed by their horrifying customs. Perhaps it could have been a tad shorter, but the sterling performances and excellent production design will keep Midsommar in your memory long after the credits roll.

John Wick (2014)

John Wick (2014)

This stylish action flick set Keanu Reeves on the path towards his meteoric comeback and it's easy to see why. John Wick is a triumph of stunt work and fight choreography, which delivers big on thrilling action sequences, but that's not all it has to offer. The film goes one further than your typical action flick, by weaving in a fascinating story that slowly reveals a seedy underworld of assassins and secret organisations. Reeves is delightful as the eponymous legendary hitman, his performance packing a certain B-movie charm that suits this story perfectly. This first instalment also sees memorable supporting roles for Ian McShane (Deadwood), Lance Reddick (The Wire) and Adrianne Palicki (Agents of SHIELD).

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg's classic blockbuster really needs no introduction, but we're going to give it one anyway. Jurassic Park Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as three scientists invited to an island, where a wealthy businessman (Richard Attenborough) has brought dinosaurs back from extinction. But an incredible accomplishment is soon revealed to be disastrously misguided, when sabotage sets the mighty beasts loose and puts everyone's lives in danger. Jurassic Park is thrilling from start to finish, boasting an intelligent script, excellent performances and impressive special effects that still hold up almost 30 years later. It's an absolute must-watch.

The Useless Zone (1983)

Leaving Prime Video on 31st August

The Dead Zone (1983)

Leaving Prime Video on 31st August

David Cronenberg is one of the finest directors horror cinemas has to offer, and Stephen King one of the best writers of horror fiction of all time – and so its not surprising that Cronenberg's adaptation

Suspiria (1977)

One in all many Dario Argento classics included with Prime, Suspiria was remade in 2018 – however the authentic model stays unparalleled. Suzy, ballet pupil arrives at a prestigious dance faculty, however shortly discovers that every one just isn’t what it appears. Unusual, supernatural occasions preserve occuring and a number of other college students die – leaving Suzy to marvel if she could be subsequent… Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

The Wolf of Wall Road (2014)

Leonardo DiCaprio offers one in all his most iconic performances in The Wolf of Wall Road, his fifth collaboration with famous person director Martin Scorsese. The movie tells the true story of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Road stockbroker whose agency was discovered responsible of corruption and fraud. This three-hour epic charts his meteoric rise to success in addition to his catastrophic downfall, with a star-studded supporting forged that features Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a wild trip… Watch The Wolf of Wall Road on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington (2014)

Michael Bond’s iconic character from youngsters’s literature is the star of this household movie, which sees Paddington Bear go up towards a nefarious taxidermist performed by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Critics heaped reward on this heartwarming adaptation, which is certain to preserve the children amused with its wacky sense of humour and memorable performances. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) supplies the voice of the title character, whereas Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins seem as Mr and Mrs Brown, who give him a spot to keep when he arrives in London.

Watch Paddington on Amazon Prime Video

The Large Sick (2017)

Actual-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who additionally stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this shifting romcom about their relationship, which took a serious hit in its nascent phases when Emily got here down with a mysterious sickness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Celebrity administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a few younger people singer attempting to make a reputation for himself in 1960s New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars as Llewyn Davis, a musician who lately misplaced his writing companion to suicide and now finds himself drifting by way of life with little function. Whereas offering a glimpse into his tough personal life, the movie by no means loses that distinct Coen sense of humour. That includes Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Improvement) and Holliday Grainger (The Seize) star on this comedy-drama about two ladies who discover themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) feels it might be time for them to let go of their rowdy way of life, whereas Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t prepared to ditch the drink, medicine and informal intercourse. Led by two sturdy central performances, Animals is a humorous and insightful take a look at the complexities of friendship. Watch Animals on Amazon Prime Video

The Founder (2016)

Ever questioned simply how McDonald’s grew to become so dominant on the earth of quick meals? The Founder takes you again to the 1950s, when the model was a household enterprise owned and run by two brothers. Alongside comes ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) who aggressively franchised the eating places till they grew to become a typical sight throughout America – stepping on individuals alongside the way in which. Sizzling off his Oscar win for Birdman, Keaton offers an outstanding efficiency on this fascinating factual drama. Watch The Founder on Amazon Prime Video

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one in all comedy’s most well-known double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly take the 2 lead roles and had been acclaimed for the way nicely they embody the late performers, incomes a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for his or her efforts. Followers of the long-lasting duo will little question be delighted by how this characteristic pays tribute to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Marvel) each give gorgeous performances on this heart-wrenching drama a few mom and son who’ve been held captive underground for years. Their determined bid for freedom makes for totally gripping viewing, however Room additionally does a wonderful job exploring the psychological impacts of such a life – notably on a growing younger thoughts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Battle Membership (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the dwelling daylights out of one another for enjoyable, and supreme course from David Fincher. It’s in all probability one of many biggest movies of all time, and undoubtedly top-of-the-line on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

As soon as upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years within the prison underworld in New York Metropolis, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong buddies whose partnership unravels into chaos. Be warned, you’ll want to be fabricated from sturdy stuff to watch: these are nasty individuals and there are two rape scenes, involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, which may be among the many most surprising ever filmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Unbelievable Mr Fox (2009)

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s traditional youngsters’s story a few artful fox who steals meals from neighbourhood farmers. Count on one other dose of the filmmaker’s trademark quirky type, with the added attraction of none apart from George Clooney lending his voice to the lead position. Youngsters and grown-ups alike will discover lots to love about this timeless story, which by no means bought the eye it deserved in cinemas. Watch Unbelievable Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

4 Lions (2010)

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris, which sees a gaggle of younger Muslim males hatch a clumsy plan to change into suicide bombers. With a premise like that, 4 Lions may have been a really distasteful misstep, however by way of some sharp writing and powerful performances it establishes itself as one in all Britain’s strongest satires in latest reminiscence. Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker) lead the forged, with appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch (Physician Unusual) and Julia Davis (Gavin & Stacey). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Capernaum (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a younger boy who asks to sue his mother and father for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching take a look at the poverty and excessive hardship confronted by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

The Imitation Sport (2014)

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum right here takes on the necessary story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the notorious Enigma code through the Second World Conflict. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning type as Lee, a surly janitor dwelling alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his household after his brother suffers a coronary heart assault, Lee returns to his seaside house city to face the secrets and techniques of his previous. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019)

This documentary charts two years within the lifetime of British tennis participant Andy Murray as critical damage threatens to take him out of the game for ever. The cameras observe him as he pushes himself to get again to peak efficiency, that includes interviews with these closest to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A traditional spy film based mostly on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, that includes an all-star forged together with Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Damage, Toby Jones, Mark Sturdy and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Damage Locker (2008)

Conflict movie about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who grew to become the primary girl to win the very best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

