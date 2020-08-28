Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now (August 2020)

It may be fairly troublesome to know the place to start when deciding which movie to watch – with Amazon Prime Video house to an unlimited wealth of wonderful choices.

Unbelievable Mr Fox (2009)

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s traditional kids’s story a couple of artful fox who steals meals from neighbourhood farmers. Anticipate one other dose of the filmmaker’s trademark quirky type, with the added appeal of none aside from George Clooney lending his voice to the lead position. Youngsters and grown-ups alike will discover lots to love about this timeless story, which by no means bought the eye it deserved in cinemas. Watch Unbelievable Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

The Starvation Video games collection (2012-15)

All 4 movies within the blockbuster Starvation Video games collection can be found to stream on Amazon Prime, following Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a barbaric struggle to the dying earlier than main an rebellion in opposition to her oppressors. Whereas the collection arguably peaked early with its second instalment, there are highly effective moments to be discovered all through in a franchise which is leagues forward of a typical younger grownup adaptation. Donald Sutherland provides an intimidating efficiency because the villainous President Snow. Watch The Starvation Video games on Amazon Prime Video

Gravity (2013)



SEAC



Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star on this sci-fi thriller from visionary director Alfonso Cuaron, which follows Dr Ryan Stone on a determined battle to return to Earth after a spacewalk gone horribly fallacious. The gripping characteristic features as each a nail-biting motion flick and an emotional character examine, touching on highly effective themes on how to deal with loss and transfer on after horrible tragedy. Bullock and Clooney are each glorious, however the Oscar-winning rating, beautiful visible results and suspenseful course from Cuaron might persist with you longer. Watch Gravity on Amazon Prime Video

The Truman Present (1998)

Right here’s a film that was years forward of its time. The Truman Present is all about Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a person blissfully unaware that his whole life is a tv collection watched by billions everywhere in the world. The film picks up at some extent in his life the place he feels a necessity for journey, prompting the producers to discover more and more excessive methods of maintaining him in place. Will he ever discover out the reality? Carrey is on high kind right here, taking on a extra dramatic position than standard and knocking it out of the park. Within the period of social media and actuality tv, The Truman Present is simply rising in relevance. It’s important viewing. Watch The Truman Present on Amazon Prime Video

Shutter Island (2010)



SEAC



Leaving Prime Video on 4th September

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio group up for this suspenseful thriller, which follows US Marshal Teddy Daniels as he conducts an investigation right into a lacking particular person on the grounds of a distant asylum for the criminally insane. As he meets the employees and the sufferers, Daniels rapidly finds himself not figuring out who to belief; the numerous twists and turns on this movie could have you feeling the identical. Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley and Michelle Williams additionally star. Watch Shutter Island on Amazon Prime Video

Recreation Evening (2018)

Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Rachel McAdams (Physician Unusual) are good on this darkish comedy, taking part in a aggressive couple who usually meet for recreation nights with their associates. One fateful night a member of the group is kidnapped and the others are left to determine why, however what they consider to be simply an elaborate recreation is definitely a life-threatening scenario. The central misunderstanding paves the best way for some actually hilarious scenes, whereas the quite a few twists and turns ought to hold you hooked for the period. Watch Recreation Evening on Amazon Prime Video

Knives Out (2019)



SEAC



Rian Johnson put his distinctive spin on an Agatha Christie-style homicide thriller with this smash-hit from late final yr, which options Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) as detective Benoit Blanc. He’s known as to examine when a rich man is discovered lifeless and his dysfunctional household are all thought of suspects. Johnson assembled a formidable ensemble solid for this comedy drama, which incorporates Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary). Watch Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video

Soiled Dancing (1987)



Lionsgate House Leisure UK



An all-time traditional, Soiled Dancing stars Jennifer Gray as Frances ‘Child’ Houseman, who spends a fateful trip along with her dad and mom at Catskills resort in the summertime of 1963. She is drawn to dance teacher Jonny Citadel, a nasty boy determine performed brilliantly by the late Patrick Swayze. The movie charts their slowly blossoming romance as they put together an formidable routine for the end-of-season expertise present. The 2 leads are undeniably charming, whereas the script from Eleanor Bergstein is in a position to discover a good stability between comedic moments and surprisingly dramatic scenes. Watch Soiled Dancing on Amazon Prime Video

Snowpiercer (2013)



YouTube



Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took house greatest image at this yr’s Academy Awards for his newest movie Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity shut to extinction after environmental catastrophe, the few remaining survivors stay on a practice divided by social class, the place the poorest on board are oppressed by the wealthy. Whereas not fairly as sturdy as his newer work, Snowpiercer is an exciting commentary on inequality with sturdy performances from Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. The movie spawned a preferred spin-off tv collection, which is accessible to stream on Netflix. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish lady who, upon being launched from jail, needs to reform her life by changing into a rustic music singer. She will get the prospect to fly out to Nashville to see if she will make it massive, however can she actually depart her previous behind? Lead actress Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit, which has no scarcity of emotional moments. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

The Departed (2006)

Leaving Prime Video this month

One of the acclaimed collaborations between director Martin Scorsese and display screen icon Leonardo DiCaprio, The Departed is a criminal offense drama that unfolds throughout the confines of the New York’s harmful Irish mob. The story kicks off when crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) sends a member of his crew (DiCaprio) to be a mole within the Massachusetts State Police, simply because the power ship one in all their cops (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the mob as an secret agent. It isn’t lengthy earlier than either side realise they’ve been performed, setting the 2 covert operatives head-to-head in a race to uncover the opposite’s identification. Watch The Departed on Amazon Prime Video

Again to the Future (1985)



SEAC



One of many all-time traditional blockbusters, Again to the Future sees American teen Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) makes use of the invention of his eccentric scientist buddy Doc Brown to journey again to the 1950s. Whereas there, he will get twisted up along with his dad and mom in a disastrous manner that threatens his whole existence. This excellent movie is a pleasure to revisit time and time once more, that includes so many memorable performances and iconic moments. In case you’re a fan, why not make it a marathon? Again to the Future Half 2 and three are additionally obtainable to stream now… Watch Again to the Future on Amazon Prime Video

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde directs this critically acclaimed comedy following two tutorial overachievers as they let free on their closing day of highschool. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are improbable within the lead roles, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her efficiency, with memorable appearances from Lisa Kudrow (Pals), Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) and Will Forte (30 Rock). Many critics hailed Booksmart as the most effective movies of 2019, offering a recent and modern spin on the coming-of-age story. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

Coherence (2015)

This unbiased characteristic tells a genuinely thrilling sci-fi story on a shoestring price range, making it a testomony to artistic filmmaking. A bunch of associates get collectively for a cocktail party on an evening the place a comet is passing overhead, however when relationships fracture when unusual issues begin taking place and paranoia takes maintain. Emily Baldoni provides an excellent efficiency within the lead position, significantly spectacular provided that a lot of the script was improvised on set, proving a compelling anchor for this intriguing thriller. Watch Coherence on Amazon Prime Video

Hustlers (2019)

Impressed by a real story, Jennifer Lopez stars on this crime thriller a couple of crew of strippers who start stealing cash from their rich clients. Many movie buffs known as for Hustlers to be recognised at this yr’s Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria’s slick course and JLo’s highly effective lead efficiency. Finally, the movie didn’t win any Oscar gold, however it stays a massively entertaining watch with a robust supporting solid that features Constance Wu (Contemporary Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and music sensation Lizzo. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video

Mad Max: Fury Street (2015)

After a prolonged absence, George Miller returned to his Mad Max franchise in 2015 with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in tow, producing arguably the very best movie within the collection. Admittedly, Fury Street won’t fulfill these in search of complicated narrative provided that it’s basically a feature-length automotive chase. However, when it comes to sheer breathtaking spectacle, it’s a massively formidable blockbuster and one in all few to bag a Best Image nomination on the Academy Awards. Watch Mad Max: Fury Street on Amazon Prime Video

The Farewell (2019)

Rising star Awkwafina stars on this touching household drama, a couple of Chinese language-American lady dwelling within the States who finds out that her grandmother is dying of terminal most cancers. She returns to China to say her goodbyes, solely to uncover that her grandmother is blissfully unaware of the severity of her situation, which has been saved secret from her by her surrounding household. The movie is impressed by the true experiences of director Lulu Wang and noticed rave critiques from critics, with Awkwafina profitable a Golden Globe for her efficiency. Watch The Farewell on Amazon Prime Video

Watchmen (2009)

Leaving Prime on third September

Following the affirmation that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max, now could be time to revisit arguably the director’s most formidable comedian e-book adaptation. Watchmen is predicated on the enduring graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, lengthy thought unimaginable to adapt for the massive display screen, about vigilantes working in a world on the brink of apocalyptic nuclear warfare. Snyder’s model is definitely nowhere close to nearly as good because the supply materials (critically, learn it if you happen to get an opportunity), however it’s a robust try with some very memorable moments and a putting sense of fashion. Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Strolling Useless) and Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Recreation) star. Watch Watchmen on Amazon Prime Video

Midsommar (2019)

Director Ari Aster adopted up his acclaimed debut movie Hereditary with this eerie horror flick. Florence Pugh takes the lead position as a younger lady who takes a visit along with her associates to a rural commune in Sweden, solely to discover themselves disturbed by their horrifying customs. Maybe it might have been a tad shorter, however the sterling performances and glorious manufacturing design will hold Midsommar in your reminiscence lengthy after the credit roll. Watch Midsommar on Amazon Prime Video

As soon as upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years within the prison underworld in New York Metropolis, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong associates whose partnership unravels into chaos. Be warned, you’ll want to be made from sturdy stuff to watch: these are nasty folks and there are two rape scenes, involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, that could be among the many most surprising ever filmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

John Wick (2014)

This fashionable motion flick set Keanu Reeves on the trail in the direction of his meteoric comeback and it’s simple to see why. John Wick is a triumph of stunt work and struggle choreography, which delivers massive on thrilling motion sequences, however that’s not all it has to supply. The movie goes one additional than your typical motion flick, by weaving in an interesting story that slowly reveals a seedy underworld of assassins and secret organisations. Reeves is pleasant because the eponymous legendary hitman, his efficiency packing a sure B-movie appeal that matches this story completely. This primary instalment additionally sees memorable supporting roles for Ian McShane (Deadwood), Lance Reddick (The Wire) and Adrianne Palicki (Brokers of SHIELD). Watch John Wick on Amazon Prime Video

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg’s traditional blockbuster actually wants no introduction, however we’re going to give it one anyway. Jurassic Park Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as three scientists invited to an island, the place a rich businessman (Richard Attenborough) has introduced dinosaurs again from extinction. However an unbelievable accomplishment is quickly revealed to be disastrously misguided, when sabotage units the mighty beasts free and places all people’s lives at risk. Jurassic Park is thrilling from begin to end, boasting an clever script, good performances and spectacular particular results that also maintain up virtually 30 years later. It’s an absolute must-watch. Watch Jurassic Park on Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria (1977)

One in every of many Dario Argento classics included with Prime, Suspiria was remade in 2018 – however the authentic model stays unparalleled. Suzy, ballet pupil arrives at a prestigious dance college, however rapidly discovers that every one isn’t what it appears. Unusual, supernatural occasions hold occuring and a number of other college students die – leaving Suzy to surprise if she could be subsequent… Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

The Wolf of Wall Avenue (2014)

Leonardo DiCaprio provides one in all his most iconic performances in The Wolf of Wall Avenue, his fifth collaboration with celebrity director Martin Scorsese. The movie tells the true story of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Avenue stockbroker whose agency was discovered responsible of corruption and fraud. This three-hour epic charts his meteoric rise to success in addition to his catastrophic downfall, with a star-studded supporting solid that features Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a wild trip… Watch The Wolf of Wall Avenue on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington (2014)

Michael Bond’s iconic character from kids’s literature is the star of this household movie, which sees Paddington Bear go up in opposition to a nefarious taxidermist performed by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Critics heaped reward on this heartwarming adaptation, which is bound to hold the youngsters amused with its wacky sense of humour and memorable performances. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) offers the voice of the title character, whereas Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins seem as Mr and Mrs Brown, who give him a spot to keep when he arrives in London.

Watch Paddington on Amazon Prime Video

The Huge Sick (2017)

Actual-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who additionally stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this shifting romcom about their relationship, which took a significant hit in its nascent phases when Emily got here down with a mysterious sickness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Famous person administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a couple of younger folks singer attempting to make a reputation for himself in 1960s New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars as Llewyn Davis, a musician who just lately misplaced his writing associate to suicide and now finds himself drifting via life with little goal. Whereas offering a glimpse into his troublesome personal life, the movie by no means loses that distinct Coen sense of humour. That includes Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

4 Lions (2010)

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris, which sees a gaggle of younger Muslim males hatch a clumsy plan to develop into suicide bombers. With a premise like that, 4 Lions might have been a really distasteful misstep, however via some sharp writing and robust performances it establishes itself as one in all Britain’s strongest satires in current reminiscence. Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker) lead the solid, with appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch (Physician Unusual) and Julia Davis (Gavin & Stacey). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Growth) and Holliday Grainger (The Seize) star on this comedy-drama about two girls who discover themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) feels it might be time for them to let go of their rowdy life-style, whereas Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t prepared to ditch the drink, medicine and informal intercourse. Led by two sturdy central performances, Animals is a humorous and insightful have a look at the complexities of friendship. Watch Animals on Amazon Prime Video

The Founder (2016)

Ever questioned simply how McDonald’s grew to become so dominant on this planet of quick meals? The Founder takes you again to the 1950s, when the model was a household enterprise owned and run by two brothers. Alongside comes ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) who aggressively franchised the eating places till they grew to become a standard sight throughout America – stepping on folks alongside the best way. Scorching off his Oscar win for Birdman, Keaton provides an excellent efficiency on this fascinating factual drama. Watch The Founder on Amazon Prime Video

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one in all comedy’s most well-known double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly take the 2 lead roles and had been acclaimed for the way properly they embody the late performers, incomes a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for his or her efforts. Followers of the enduring duo will little question be delighted by how this characteristic pays tribute to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Surprise) each give beautiful performances on this heart-wrenching drama a couple of mom and son who’ve been held captive underground for years. Their determined bid for freedom makes for totally gripping viewing, however Room additionally does a wonderful job exploring the psychological impacts of such a life – significantly on a growing younger thoughts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Trumbo (2015)

This biopic chronicles the profession of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was one of many greatest names in Hollywood within the 1940s, till he was focused by an industry-wide blacklist in the beginning of the Chilly Battle. The sustained marketing campaign denied work to anybody working in leisure who had beforehand supported and even proven sympathy for the USA’s Communist Social gathering. Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination for his efficiency within the title position, starring alongside Helen Mirren, John Goodman and Diane Lane. Watch Trumbo on Amazon Prime Video

Battle Membership (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the dwelling daylights out of one another for enjoyable, and supreme course from David Fincher. It’s in all probability one of many biggest movies of all time, and undoubtedly the most effective on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Capernaum (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a younger boy who asks to sue his dad and mom for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching have a look at the poverty and excessive hardship confronted by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

The Imitation Recreation (2014)

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum right here takes on the vital story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the notorious Enigma code in the course of the Second World Battle. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning kind as Lee, a surly janitor dwelling alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his household after his brother suffers a coronary heart assault, Lee returns to his seaside house city to face the secrets and techniques of his previous. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019)

This documentary charts two years within the lifetime of British tennis participant Andy Murray as severe damage threatens to take him out of the game for ever. The cameras comply with him as he pushes himself to get again to peak efficiency, that includes interviews with these closest to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A traditional spy film based mostly on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, that includes an all-star solid together with Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Harm, Toby Jones, Mark Sturdy and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Harm Locker (2008)

Battle movie about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal group, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who grew to become the primary lady to win the very best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

