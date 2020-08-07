Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now (August 2020)

It may be fairly troublesome to know the place to start when deciding which movie to watch – with Amazon Prime Video dwelling to an unlimited wealth of wonderful choices.

With that in thoughts, we’ve picked out among the highlights the streaming service has to provide, overlaying each conceivable style and spanning a long time.

In case you’re working your means by way of one of the best movies of all time, you possibly can see what number of you’ve already watched with the highest 100 movies scratch poster.

However when you’re on the lookout for one thing else, now we have a information to one of the best Amazon reveals, one of the best Netflix movies, greatest Netflix sequence, and your information to Disney+, which just lately launched within the UK.

Final up to date seventh August 2020

Knives Out (2019)

Rian Johnson put his distinctive spin on an Agatha Christie-style homicide thriller with this smash-hit from late final 12 months, which options Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) as detective Benoit Blanc. He’s known as to examine when a rich man is discovered lifeless and his dysfunctional household are all thought-about suspects. Johnson assembled a powerful ensemble solid for this comedy drama, which incorporates Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary). Watch Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Knives Out evaluate

Soiled Dancing (1987)



Lionsgate Dwelling Leisure UK



An all-time traditional, Soiled Dancing stars Jennifer Gray as Frances ‘Child’ Houseman, who spends a fateful trip along with her dad and mom at Catskills resort in the summertime of 1963. She is drawn to dance teacher Jonny Fort, a foul boy determine performed brilliantly by the late Patrick Swayze. The movie charts their slowly blossoming romance as they put together an bold routine for the end-of-season expertise present. The 2 leads are undeniably charming, whereas the script from Eleanor Bergstein is ready to discover a good stability between comedic moments and surprisingly dramatic scenes. Watch Soiled Dancing on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Soiled Dancing evaluate

Snowpiercer (2013)



YouTube



Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took dwelling greatest image at this 12 months’s Academy Awards for his newest movie Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity shut to extinction after environmental catastrophe, the few remaining survivors stay on a practice divided by social class, the place the poorest on board are oppressed by the wealthy. Whereas not fairly as sturdy as his newer work, Snowpiercer is an exciting commentary on inequality with sturdy performances from Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. The movie spawned a well-liked spin-off tv sequence, which is offered to stream on Netflix. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Snowpiercer evaluate

Trumbo (2015)

This biopic chronicles the profession of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was one of many greatest names in Hollywood within the 1940s, till he was focused by an industry-wide blacklist initially of the Chilly Struggle. The sustained marketing campaign denied work to anybody working in leisure who had beforehand supported and even proven sympathy for the USA’s Communist Get together. Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination for his efficiency within the title position, starring alongside Helen Mirren, John Goodman and Diane Lane. Watch Trumbo on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Trumbo evaluate

The Departed (2006)

One of the acclaimed collaborations between director Martin Scorsese and display icon Leonardo DiCaprio, The Departed is against the law drama that unfolds inside the confines of the New York’s harmful Irish mob. The story kicks off when crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) sends a member of his crew (DiCaprio) to be a mole within the Massachusetts State Police, simply because the drive ship one in every of their cops (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the mob as an spy. It isn’t lengthy earlier than each side realise they’ve been performed, setting the 2 covert operatives head-to-head in a race to uncover the opposite’s id. Watch The Departed on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Departed evaluate

Again to the Future (1985)



SEAC



One of many all-time traditional blockbusters, Again to the Future sees American teen Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) makes use of the invention of his eccentric scientist pal Doc Brown to journey again to the 1950s. Whereas there, he will get snarled along with his dad and mom in a disastrous means that threatens his whole existence. This very good movie is a pleasure to revisit time and time once more, that includes so many memorable performances and iconic moments. In case you’re a fan, why not make it a marathon? Again to the Future Half 2 and three are additionally obtainable to stream now… Watch Again to the Future on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Again to the Future evaluate

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde directs this critically acclaimed comedy following two tutorial overachievers as they let free on their ultimate day of highschool. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are improbable within the lead roles, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her efficiency, with memorable appearances from Lisa Kudrow (Mates), Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) and Will Forte (30 Rock). Many critics hailed Booksmart as the most effective movies of 2019, offering a contemporary and modern spin on the coming-of-age story. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

The Reward (2015)

Jason Bateman stars on this suspenseful thriller that helped set him on the trail in the direction of extra dramatic initiatives like Netflix’s Ozark. He takes the lead position reverse Rebecca Corridor (Iron Man 3) as Simon and Robyn Callem, a married couple who transfer into a fantastic new dwelling in a Los Angeles suburb. All appears properly, till they encounter a mysterious man from Simon’s childhood, who introduces himself like an previous pal however is quickly revealed to be one thing much more sinister. He’s hiding a harmful secret that threatens to destroy every part the Callems have constructed. Watch The Reward on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Reward evaluate

Coherence (2015)

This impartial characteristic tells a genuinely thrilling sci-fi story on a shoestring finances, making it a testomony to inventive filmmaking. A bunch of buddies get collectively for a cocktail party on an evening the place a comet is passing overhead, however when relationships fracture when unusual issues begin occurring and paranoia takes maintain. Emily Baldoni offers a superb efficiency within the lead position, significantly spectacular provided that a lot of the script was improvised on set, proving a compelling anchor for this intriguing thriller. Watch Coherence on Amazon Prime Video

Sport Evening (2018)

Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Rachel McAdams (Physician Unusual) are sensible on this darkish comedy, taking part in a aggressive couple who typically meet for recreation nights with their buddies. One fateful night a member of the group is kidnapped and the others are left to determine why, however what they imagine to be simply an elaborate recreation is definitely a life-threatening state of affairs. The central misunderstanding paves the best way for some really hilarious scenes, whereas the quite a few twists and turns ought to preserve you hooked for the length. Watch Sport Evening on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Sport Evening evaluate

The Masks (1994)

This wacky comedian e-book adaptation stars Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a financial institution clerk who discovers a mystical masks that transforms him right into a mischievous alter-ego able to just about something. It’s not lengthy earlier than his wild behaviour places him on the radar of some harmful gangsters, in addition to lovely nightclub singer Tina Carlyle (the debut film position of Cameron Diaz). Carrey is at his energetic greatest right here, making full use of his distinctive line supply and physicality to ship some really hilarious scenes. Virtually three a long time later, The Masks continues to be nice enjoyable. Watch The Masks on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Masks evaluate

Hustlers (2019)

Impressed by a real story, Jennifer Lopez stars on this crime thriller a couple of crew of strippers who start stealing cash from their rich prospects. Many movie buffs known as for Hustlers to be recognised at this 12 months’s Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria’s slick route and JLo’s highly effective lead efficiency. Finally, the movie didn’t win any Oscar gold, but it surely stays a massively entertaining watch with a robust supporting solid that features Constance Wu (Recent Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and music sensation Lizzo. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Hustlers evaluate

Mad Max: Fury Street (2015)

After a prolonged absence, George Miller returned to his Mad Max franchise in 2015 with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in tow, producing arguably one of the best movie within the sequence. Admittedly, Fury Street won’t fulfill these on the lookout for complicated narrative provided that it’s primarily a feature-length automobile chase. However, when it comes to sheer breathtaking spectacle, it’s a massively bold blockbuster and one in every of few to bag a Best Image nomination on the Academy Awards. Watch Mad Max: Fury Street on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Mad Max: Fury Street evaluate

The Farewell (2019)

Rising star Awkwafina stars on this touching household drama, a couple of Chinese language-American girl residing within the States who finds out that her grandmother is dying of terminal most cancers. She returns to China to say her goodbyes, solely to uncover that her grandmother is blissfully unaware of the severity of her situation, which has been stored secret from her by her surrounding household. The movie is impressed by the actual experiences of director Lulu Wang and noticed rave critiques from critics, with Awkwafina profitable a Golden Globe for her efficiency. Watch The Farewell on Amazon Prime Video

Watchmen (2009)

Following the affirmation that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max, now is perhaps time to revisit arguably the director’s most bold comedian e-book adaptation. Watchmen relies on the long-lasting graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, lengthy thought not possible to adapt for the large display, about vigilantes working in a world on the brink of apocalyptic nuclear struggle. Snyder’s model is actually nowhere close to pretty much as good because the supply materials (significantly, learn it when you get an opportunity), but it surely’s a robust try with some very memorable moments and a putting sense of favor. Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Strolling Useless) and Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Sport) star. Watch Watchmen on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Watchmen evaluate

Midsommar (2019)

Director Ari Aster adopted up his acclaimed debut movie Hereditary with this eerie horror flick. Florence Pugh takes the lead position as a younger girl who takes a visit along with her buddies to a rural commune in Sweden, solely to discover themselves disturbed by their horrifying customs. Maybe it might have been a tad shorter, however the sterling performances and glorious manufacturing design will preserve Midsommar in your reminiscence lengthy after the credit roll. Watch Midsommar on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Midsommar evaluate

John Wick (2014)

This trendy motion flick set Keanu Reeves on the trail in the direction of his meteoric comeback and it’s simple to see why. John Wick is a triumph of stunt work and combat choreography, which delivers massive on thrilling motion sequences, however that’s not all it has to provide. The movie goes one additional than your typical motion flick, by weaving in an enchanting story that slowly reveals a seedy underworld of assassins and secret organisations. Reeves is pleasant because the eponymous legendary hitman, his efficiency packing a sure B-movie appeal that matches this story completely. This primary instalment additionally sees memorable supporting roles for Ian McShane (Deadwood), Lance Reddick (The Wire) and Adrianne Palicki (Brokers of SHIELD). Watch John Wick on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full John Wick evaluate

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg’s traditional blockbuster actually wants no introduction, however we’re going to give it one anyway. Jurassic Park Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as three scientists invited to an island, the place a rich businessman (Richard Attenborough) has introduced dinosaurs again from extinction. However an unbelievable accomplishment is quickly revealed to be disastrously misguided, when sabotage units the mighty beasts free and places all people’s lives in peril. Jurassic Park is thrilling from begin to end, boasting an clever script, sensible performances and spectacular particular results that also maintain up virtually 30 years later. It’s an absolute must-watch. Watch Jurassic Park on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Jurassic Park evaluate

The Useless Zone (1983)

David Cronenberg is among the most interesting administrators horror cinemas has to provide, and Stephen King the most effective writers of horror fiction of all time – and so its not shocking that Cronenberg’s adaptation of King’s 1979 novel is a triumph. The movie stars Christopher Walken as a instructor who falls right into a coma after a severe automobile crash – and wakes up to discover that a number of years have handed and he has gained a chilling new skill- the flexibility to decide somebody’s destiny just by touching them. Watch The Useless Zone on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Useless Zone evaluate

Suspiria (1977)

Certainly one of many Dario Argento classics included with Prime, Suspiria was remade in 2018 – however the authentic model stays unparalleled. Suzy, ballet scholar arrives at a prestigious dance college, however rapidly discovers that each one just isn’t what it appears. Unusual, supernatural occasions preserve occuring and a number of other college students die – leaving Suzy to surprise if she is perhaps subsequent… Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Suspiria evaluate

The Wolf of Wall Avenue (2014)

Leonardo DiCaprio offers one in every of his most iconic performances in The Wolf of Wall Avenue, his fifth collaboration with celebrity director Martin Scorsese. The movie tells the true story of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Avenue stockbroker whose agency was discovered responsible of corruption and fraud. This three-hour epic charts his meteoric rise to success in addition to his catastrophic downfall, with a star-studded supporting solid that features Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a wild journey… Watch The Wolf of Wall Avenue on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Wolf of Wall Avenue evaluate

Paddington (2014)

Michael Bond’s iconic character from youngsters’s literature is the star of this household movie, which sees Paddington Bear go up in opposition to a nefarious taxidermist performed by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Critics heaped reward on this heartwarming adaptation, which is bound to preserve the children amused with its wacky sense of humour and memorable performances. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) offers the voice of the title character, whereas Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins seem as Mr and Mrs Brown, who give him a spot to keep when he arrives in London.

Watch Paddington on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Paddington evaluate

The Large Sick (2017)

Actual-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who additionally stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this shifting romcom about their relationship, which took a serious hit in its nascent phases when Emily got here down with a mysterious sickness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Large Sick evaluate

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Famous person administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a couple of younger folks singer attempting to make a reputation for himself in 1960s New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars as Llewyn Davis, a musician who just lately misplaced his writing accomplice to suicide and now finds himself drifting by way of life with little function. Whereas offering a glimpse into his troublesome non-public life, the movie by no means loses that distinct Coen sense of humour. That includes Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Inside Llewyn Davis evaluate

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Improvement) and Holliday Grainger (The Seize) star on this comedy-drama about two girls who discover themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) feels it could be time for them to let go of their rowdy way of life, whereas Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t prepared to ditch the drink, medicine and informal intercourse. Led by two sturdy central performances, Animals is a humorous and insightful have a look at the complexities of friendship. Watch Animals on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Animals evaluate

Seven Psychopaths (2012)

This comedy-drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outdoors Ebbing, Missouri) stars Colin Farrell as a struggling screenwriter trying to pen the following massive hit. He will get combined up in a harmful state of affairs, when his pal (Sam Rockwell) kidnaps the canine of a deranged crime boss performed by the legendary Woody Harrelson. The solid assembled for this extremely authentic characteristic is extremely sturdy, however McDonagh’s sharp writing is its strongest asset, packing various hilarious strains in addition to some really heartbreaking moments. Watch Seven Psychopaths on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Seven Psychopaths evaluate

The Founder (2016)

Ever puzzled simply how McDonald’s turned so dominant on the earth of quick meals? The Founder takes you again to the 1950s, when the model was a household enterprise owned and run by two brothers. Alongside comes ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) who aggressively franchised the eating places till they turned a typical sight throughout America – stepping on folks alongside the best way. Scorching off his Oscar win for Birdman, Keaton offers an excellent efficiency on this fascinating factual drama. Watch The Founder on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Founder evaluate

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one in every of comedy’s most well-known double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly take the 2 lead roles and had been acclaimed for a way properly they embody the late performers, incomes a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for his or her efforts. Followers of the long-lasting duo will little doubt be delighted by how this characteristic pays tribute to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Stan & Ollie evaluate

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Marvel) each give beautiful performances on this heart-wrenching drama a couple of mom and son who’ve been held captive underground for years. Their determined bid for freedom makes for totally gripping viewing, however Room additionally does a superb job exploring the psychological impacts of such a life – significantly on a growing younger thoughts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Room evaluate

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish girl who, upon being launched from jail, desires to reform her life by turning into a rustic music singer. She will get the prospect to fly out to Nashville to see if she will be able to make it massive, however can she really depart her previous behind? Lead actress Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit, which has no scarcity of emotional moments. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Wild Rose evaluate

Battle Membership (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the residing daylights out of one another for enjoyable, and supreme route from David Fincher. It’s in all probability one of many biggest movies of all time, and undoubtedly the most effective on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Battle Membership evaluate

As soon as upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years within the prison underworld in New York Metropolis, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong buddies whose partnership unravels into chaos. Be warned, you’ll want to be made from sturdy stuff to watch: these are nasty folks and there are two rape scenes, involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, which may be among the many most surprising ever filmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full As soon as upon a Time in America evaluate

Unbelievable Mr Fox (2009)

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s traditional youngsters’s story a couple of artful fox who steals meals from neighbourhood farmers. Anticipate one other dose of the filmmaker’s trademark quirky type, with the added appeal of none aside from George Clooney lending his voice to the lead position. Children and grown-ups alike will discover lots to love about this timeless story, which by no means bought the eye it deserved in cinemas. Watch Unbelievable Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Unbelievable Mr Fox evaluate

4 Lions (2010)

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris, which sees a gaggle of younger Muslim males hatch a clumsy plan to develop into suicide bombers. With a premise like that, 4 Lions might have been a really distasteful misstep, however by way of some sharp writing and powerful performances it establishes itself as one in every of Britain’s strongest satires in latest reminiscence. Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker) lead the solid, with appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch (Physician Unusual) and Julia Davis (Gavin & Stacey). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full 4 Lions evaluate

Capernaum (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a younger boy who asks to sue his dad and mom for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching have a look at the poverty and excessive hardship confronted by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Capernaum evaluate

The Imitation Sport (2014)

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum right here takes on the vital story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the notorious Enigma code throughout the Second World Struggle. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Imitation Sport evaluate

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning type as Lee, a surly janitor residing alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his household after his brother suffers a coronary heart assault, Lee returns to his seaside dwelling city to face the secrets and techniques of his previous. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Manchester by the Sea evaluate

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019)

This documentary charts two years within the lifetime of British tennis participant Andy Murray as severe harm threatens to take him out of the game for ever. The cameras observe him as he pushes himself to get again to peak efficiency, that includes interviews with these closest to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Catfish (2010)

Whereas its influence could also be considerably diminished by the various inferior actuality reveals that got here after it, this 2010 documentary was acclaimed upon launch. As a person grows infatuated with a girl he has met on-line, digicam crews observe him as he arranges to meet her in particular person for the primary time. Watch Catfish on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Catfish evaluate

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A traditional spy film primarily based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, that includes an all-star solid together with Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Damage, Toby Jones, Mark Robust and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy evaluate

The Damage Locker (2008)

Struggle movie about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal workforce, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who turned the primary girl to win one of the best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Damage Locker evaluate

Fancy a TV present advice? Take a look at our information to one of the best TV reveals to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.