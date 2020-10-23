Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now (October 2020)

It’s a good time to be an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, because the service has simply added a number of big movies to its spectacular catalogue.

Chief amongst them is the much-anticipated Borat 2, the sequel to 2006’s comedy traditional, which sees Sacha Baron Cohen return to his notorious position for extra outrageous pranks.

Amazon Prime Video scooped up the unique rights for an enormous sum of cash, so that you’ll solely have the option to watch the jaw-dropping antics on the streaming service.

However that’s not all, as a result of the platform can also be now house to two of the largest movies from the latest awards season, these being the masterful Korean thriller Parasite and World Battle I epic 1917.

Final up to date twenty third October

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

Be careful, Sacha Baron Cohen is again up to his outdated tips for one more Borat outing, which as soon as once more delivers large on cringe humour by placing unwitting members in some extremely awkward conditions. Owing to the better fame of each Cohen and his character, this sequel requires him to take on a lot of completely different disguises, every one bringing stunning penalties. Filmed largely over the latest summer season, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm may be very a lot a product of this chaotic time in world historical past, tackling each the coronavirus pandemic and the approaching US Presidential election. Watch Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video

Parasite (2019)



SEAC



Bong Joon-ho’s genre-defying masterpiece wowed audiences when it lastly arrived in UK cinemas earlier this 12 months, whereas additionally cleansing up at a number of main awards exhibits together with the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Academy Awards. The story follows a poor household struggling to survive in a squalid basement residence, who’re in a position to blag and scheme their approach into jobs working for the rich Parks household. To say way more would threat spoiling the various stunning twists that Parasite has in retailer, an extremely suspenseful thriller that can preserve you on the sting of your seat all through. Watch Parasite on Amazon Prime Video

The Private Historical past of David Copperfield (2020)

The Thick Of It and I’m Alan Partridge scribe Armando Iannucci writes and directs this recent new take on Charles Dickens traditional David Copperfield. Dev Patel provides an excellent efficiency because the eponymous Copperfield, with the movie charting his path to maturity, in addition to the buddies and enemies he makes on his private journey. A enjoyable and vastly entertaining watch, Iannucci additionally traces up a stellar supporting solid, which counts Tilda Swinton, Daisy Might Cooper and Peter Capaldi amongst its ranks. When you missed it throughout its restricted theatrical run (hampered by COVID-19), don’t miss the possibility to stream it immediately. Watch The Private Historical past of David Copperfield on Amazon Prime Video

1917 (2019)



Common



Director Sam Mendes (Skyfall) is behind this conflict epic, which is ingeniously executed to give the phantasm it was filmed in a single take. Whereas that wasn’t truly the case, you received’t query it for a second thanks to the slick enhancing and visible results, which convey the horrors of the battle to life in vivid type. George MacKay and Dean Charles-Chapman take the lead roles as two younger troopers tasked with a mission that places greater than a thousand lives at stake. Mendes populates his supporting solid with a number of the best British actors working immediately, together with Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden and Andrew Scott. Watch 1917 on Amazon Prime Video

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper star on this charming romantic comedy-drama as two troubled folks attempting to piece their lives again collectively after struggling extreme emotional trauma. They type an unlikely friendship which has the potential to become one thing extra, if solely they will stop their very own baggage from getting in the way in which. The screenplay by David O. Russell (American Hustle) is witty and heartfelt, whereas the 2 leads give really phenomenal performances, selecting up a number of main award nominations for his or her work. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bombshell (2019)



SEAC



This awards contender from final 12 months unravels the stunning scandal that noticed a number of ladies come ahead in opposition to then-CEO of Fox Information Roger Ailes, with claims of sexual harassment. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman play real-life Fox anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, whereas Margot Robbie performs the fictional Kayla Pospisil, an formidable younger producer becoming a member of the media organisation. Whereas there have been some complaints in regards to the screenplay, the lead performances have been lauded as a number of the better of the complete 12 months, with Theron and Robbie bagging Oscar nominations. Watch Bombshell on Amazon Prime Video

Sorry We Missed You (2019)

Ken Loach has lengthy been established as one of many UK’s best filmmakers, and his most up-to-date effort was one other bleak and sobering take a look at modern-day Britain, this time taking intention on the injustices confronted by these working within the gig economic system. The movie follows a person named Ricky and his household, who’ve been in poor monetary straits ever because the 2008 monetary crash. Ricky hears of an likelihood to make some extra cash working as a self-employed supply driver however quickly discovers that the chance isn’t all its cracked up to be, as he finds himself the sufferer of an unfair system that makes it more and more arduous to steadiness his work with the calls for of household life. This leads to main tensions creating at house. Watch Sorry We Missed You on Amazon Prime Video

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars on this modernised reimagining of the traditional Robin Williams household flick, which sees 4 youngsters transported right into a online game and reworked into larger-than-life avatars. From there, they have to navigate the harmful world and discover a approach to get house earlier than it’s too late. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a mammoth hit in cinemas, raking in virtually one billion {dollars} on the world field workplace, and just lately getting a well-received sequel. It’s enjoyable, lighthearted watching with loads of blockbuster thrills alongside the way in which. Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan co-star. Watch Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Amazon Prime Video

The Gents (2019)

Man Ritchie goes again to his anarchic roots with one other darkly comedic crime story, this time that includes Matthew McConaughey as a marijuana kingpin trying to get out of the drug enterprise for good. That’s no small activity, particularly with a lot of rivals trying to undermine his plans and take over his empire for themselves. The star-studded solid additionally contains Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Succession‘s Jeremy Sturdy. Watch The Gents on Amazon Prime Video

Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets was unfairly neglected throughout its authentic launch, however the movie is destined to change into a cult traditional, presenting a vibrant and vibrant sci-fi universe which is a real marvel to behold. Based mostly on a French comedian ebook, the movie follows galactic peacekeepers Valerian and Laureline as they examine a disaster on a heaving house station referred to as Alpha. There are some shortcomings, however these solely play into the offbeat attraction of Valerian: a novel sci-fi epic that gives a much-needed breath of recent air from Hollywood’s typically generic output. Watch Valerian on Amazon Prime Video

21 Bridges

Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, many have been revisiting a number of the actor’s previous work and admiring his unimaginable expertise. Amazon Prime Video is house to 21 Bridges, against the law drama he made in collaboration with Avengers: Endgame administrators Anthony and Joe Russo, which sees an NYPD detective on a citywide hunt for 2 alleged murderers, solely to change into embroiled in a a lot bigger conspiracy. Whereas not fairly on the extent of the actor’s best work, akin to 42, Black Panther and Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges is an entertaining experience from begin to end. Watch 21 Bridges on Amazon Prime Video

The Starvation Video games collection (2012-15)



Lionsgate



All 4 movies within the blockbuster Starvation Video games collection can be found to stream on Amazon Prime, following Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a barbaric battle to the demise earlier than main an rebellion in opposition to her oppressors. Whereas the collection arguably peaked early with its second instalment, there are highly effective moments to be discovered all through in a franchise which is leagues forward of a typical younger grownup adaptation. Donald Sutherland provides an intimidating efficiency because the villainous President Snow. Watch The Starvation Video games on Amazon Prime Video

Unbelievable Mr Fox (2009)

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s traditional kids’s story a few artful fox who steals meals from neighbourhood farmers. Count on one other dose of the filmmaker’s trademark quirky model, with the added attraction of none apart from George Clooney lending his voice to the lead position. Children and grown-ups alike will discover lots to love about this timeless story, which by no means bought the eye it deserved in cinemas. Watch Unbelievable Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Gravity (2013)



SEAC



Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star on this sci-fi thriller from visionary director Alfonso Cuaron, which follows Dr Ryan Stone on a determined battle to return to Earth after a spacewalk gone horribly unsuitable. The gripping characteristic features as each a nail-biting motion flick and an emotional character examine, touching on highly effective themes on how to address loss and transfer on after horrible tragedy. Bullock and Clooney are each glorious, however the Oscar-winning rating, beautiful visible results and suspenseful path from Cuaron could keep on with you longer. Watch Gravity on Amazon Prime Video

The Truman Present (1998)

Right here’s a film that was years forward of its time. The Truman Present is all about Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a person blissfully unaware that his whole life is a tv collection watched by billions all around the world. The film picks up at a degree in his life the place he feels a necessity for journey, prompting the producers to discover more and more excessive methods of holding him in place. Will he ever discover out the reality? Carrey is on high type right here, taking on a extra dramatic position than standard and knocking it out of the park. Within the period of social media and actuality tv, The Truman Present is barely rising in relevance. It’s important viewing. Watch The Truman Present on Amazon Prime Video

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

This heartwarming comedy from Academy Award-winning writer-director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), sees a troubled pre-teen and his grumpy foster uncle run off into the woods, sparking a nationwide manhunt. Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) are very good within the lead roles, whereas Rachel Home (Thor Ragnarok) is hilarious as a stern little one welfare employee on their case. Hunt for the Wilderpeople has all of the quirky enjoyable you’d anticipate from a Waititi characteristic, however its heartwarming story is what actually sticks with you. Watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople on Amazon Prime Video

Knives Out (2019)



SEAC



Rian Johnson put his distinctive spin on an Agatha Christie-style homicide thriller with this smash-hit from late final 12 months, which options Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) as detective Benoit Blanc. He’s referred to as to examine when a rich man is discovered useless and his dysfunctional household are all thought-about suspects. Johnson assembled a powerful ensemble solid for this comedy drama, which incorporates Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary). Watch Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video

Soiled Dancing (1987)



Lionsgate House Leisure UK



Obtainable till third November

An all-time traditional, Soiled Dancing stars Jennifer Gray as Frances ‘Child’ Houseman, who spends a fateful trip together with her mother and father at Catskills resort in the summertime of 1963. She is drawn to dance teacher Jonny Fort, a foul boy determine performed brilliantly by the late Patrick Swayze. The movie charts their slowly blossoming romance as they put together an formidable routine for the end-of-season expertise present. The 2 leads are undeniably charming, whereas the script from Eleanor Bergstein is ready to discover a good steadiness between comedic moments and surprisingly dramatic scenes. Watch Soiled Dancing on Amazon Prime Video

Snowpiercer (2013)



YouTube



Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took house finest image at this 12 months’s Academy Awards for his newest movie Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity shut to extinction after environmental catastrophe, the few remaining survivors stay on a practice divided by social class, the place the poorest on board are oppressed by the wealthy. Whereas not fairly as sturdy as his more moderen work, Snowpiercer is an exhilarating commentary on inequality with sturdy performances from Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. The movie spawned a preferred spin-off tv collection, which is obtainable to stream on Netflix. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish lady who, upon being launched from jail, desires to reform her life by turning into a rustic music singer. She will get the possibility to fly out to Nashville to see if she will make it large, however can she really depart her previous behind? Lead actress Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit, which has no scarcity of emotional moments. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

The Departed (2006)

Leaving Prime Video this month

One of the crucial acclaimed collaborations between director Martin Scorsese and display icon Leonardo DiCaprio, The Departed is against the law drama that unfolds throughout the confines of the New York’s harmful Irish mob. The story kicks off when crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) sends a member of his crew (DiCaprio) to be a mole within the Massachusetts State Police, simply because the pressure ship one in every of their cops (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the mob as an secret agent. It isn’t lengthy earlier than either side realise they’ve been performed, setting the 2 covert operatives head-to-head in a race to uncover the opposite’s identification. Watch The Departed on Amazon Prime Video

Again to the Future (1985)



SEAC



One of many all-time traditional blockbusters, Again to the Future sees American teen Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) makes use of the invention of his eccentric scientist buddy Doc Brown to journey again to the Nineteen Fifties. Whereas there, he will get tousled along with his mother and father in a disastrous approach that threatens his whole existence. This very good movie is a pleasure to revisit time and time once more, that includes so many memorable performances and iconic moments. When you’re a fan, why not make it a marathon? Again to the Future Half 2 and three are additionally obtainable to stream now… Watch Again to the Future on Amazon Prime Video

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde directs this critically acclaimed comedy following two educational overachievers as they let free on their closing day of highschool. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are unbelievable within the lead roles, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her efficiency, with memorable appearances from Lisa Kudrow (Pals), Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) and Will Forte (30 Rock). Many critics hailed Booksmart as among the best movies of 2019, offering a recent and modern spin on the coming-of-age story. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

Coherence (2015)

This impartial characteristic tells a genuinely thrilling sci-fi story on a shoestring price range, making it a testomony to artistic filmmaking. A bunch of mates get collectively for a cocktail party on an evening the place a comet is passing overhead, however when relationships fracture when unusual issues begin occurring and paranoia takes maintain. Emily Baldoni provides an excellent efficiency within the lead position, notably spectacular on condition that a lot of the script was improvised on set, proving a compelling anchor for this intriguing thriller. Watch Coherence on Amazon Prime Video

Hustlers (2019)

Impressed by a real story, Jennifer Lopez stars on this crime thriller a few crew of strippers who start stealing cash from their rich prospects. Many movie buffs referred to as for Hustlers to be recognised at this 12 months’s Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria’s slick path and JLo’s highly effective lead efficiency. Finally, the movie didn’t win any Oscar gold, nevertheless it stays a vastly entertaining watch with a powerful supporting solid that features Constance Wu (Recent Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and music sensation Lizzo. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video

Mad Max: Fury Highway (2015)

After a prolonged absence, George Miller returned to his Mad Max franchise in 2015 with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in tow, producing arguably the very best movie within the collection. Admittedly, Fury Highway won’t fulfill these on the lookout for complicated narrative on condition that it’s basically a feature-length automotive chase. However, when it comes to sheer breathtaking spectacle, it’s a vastly formidable blockbuster and one in every of few to bag a Best Image nomination on the Academy Awards. Watch Mad Max: Fury Highway on Amazon Prime Video

The Farewell (2019)

Rising star Awkwafina stars on this touching household drama, a few Chinese language-American lady dwelling within the States who finds out that her grandmother is dying of terminal most cancers. She returns to China to say her goodbyes, solely to uncover that her grandmother is blissfully unaware of the severity of her situation, which has been stored secret from her by her surrounding household. The movie is impressed by the actual experiences of director Lulu Wang and noticed rave critiques from critics, with Awkwafina profitable a Golden Globe for her efficiency. Watch The Farewell on Amazon Prime Video

Midsommar (2019)

Director Ari Aster adopted up his acclaimed debut movie Hereditary with this eerie horror flick. Florence Pugh takes the lead position as a younger lady who takes a visit together with her mates to a rural commune in Sweden, solely to discover themselves disturbed by their horrifying customs. Maybe it may have been a tad shorter, however the sterling performances and glorious manufacturing design will preserve Midsommar in your reminiscence lengthy after the credit roll. Watch Midsommar on Amazon Prime Video

As soon as upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years within the felony underworld in New York Metropolis, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong mates whose partnership unravels into chaos. Be warned, you’ll want to be fabricated from sturdy stuff to watch: these are nasty folks and there are two rape scenes, involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, which may be among the many most stunning ever filmed. Watch As soon as Upon a Time in America on Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria (1977)

One among many Dario Argento classics included with Prime, Suspiria was remade in 2018 – however the authentic model stays unparalleled. Suzy, ballet scholar arrives at a prestigious dance college, however shortly discovers that every one isn’t what it appears. Unusual, supernatural occasions preserve occuring and a number of other college students die – leaving Suzy to marvel if she may be subsequent… Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

The Wolf of Wall Road (2014)

Leonardo DiCaprio provides one in every of his most iconic performances in The Wolf of Wall Road, his fifth collaboration with famous person director Martin Scorsese. The movie tells the true story of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Road stockbroker whose agency was discovered responsible of corruption and fraud. This three-hour epic charts his meteoric rise to success in addition to his catastrophic downfall, with a star-studded supporting solid that features Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a wild experience… Watch The Wolf of Wall Road on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington (2014)

Michael Bond’s iconic character from kids’s literature is the star of this household movie, which sees Paddington Bear go up in opposition to a nefarious taxidermist performed by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Critics heaped reward on this heartwarming adaptation, which is certain to preserve the children amused with its wacky sense of humour and memorable performances. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) gives the voice of the title character, whereas Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins seem as Mr and Mrs Brown, who give him a spot to keep when he arrives in London. Watch Paddington on Amazon Prime Video

The Huge Sick (2017)

Actual-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who additionally stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this shifting romcom about their relationship, which took a significant hit in its nascent phases when Emily got here down with a mysterious sickness. Watch The Huge Sick on Amazon Prime Video

4 Lions (2010)

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris, which sees a bunch of younger Muslim males hatch a clumsy plan to change into suicide bombers. With a premise like that, 4 Lions may have been a really distasteful misstep, however by means of some sharp writing and powerful performances it establishes itself as one in every of Britain’s strongest satires in current reminiscence. Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker) lead the solid, with appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch (Physician Unusual) and Julia Davis (Gavin & Stacey). Watch 4 Lions on Amazon Prime Video

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Improvement) and Holliday Grainger (The Seize) star on this comedy-drama about two ladies who discover themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) feels it could be time for them to let go of their rowdy way of life, whereas Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t prepared to ditch the drink, medication and informal intercourse. Led by two sturdy central performances, Animals is a humorous and insightful take a look at the complexities of friendship. Watch Animals on Amazon Prime Video

The Founder (2016)

Ever puzzled simply how McDonald’s turned so dominant on the earth of quick meals? The Founder takes you again to the Nineteen Fifties, when the model was a household enterprise owned and run by two brothers. Alongside comes ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) who aggressively franchised the eating places till they turned a typical sight throughout America – stepping on folks alongside the way in which. Sizzling off his Oscar win for Birdman, Keaton provides an excellent efficiency on this fascinating factual drama. Watch The Founder on Amazon Prime Video

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one in every of comedy’s most well-known double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly take the 2 lead roles and have been acclaimed for the way effectively they embody the late performers, incomes a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for his or her efforts. Followers of the long-lasting duo will little doubt be delighted by how this characteristic pays tribute to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Marvel) each give beautiful performances on this heart-wrenching drama a few mom and son who’ve been held captive underground for years. Their determined bid for freedom makes for totally gripping viewing, however Room additionally does a superb job exploring the psychological impacts of such a life – notably on a creating younger thoughts. Watch Room on Amazon Prime Video

Trumbo (2015)

This biopic chronicles the profession of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was one of many greatest names in Hollywood within the Forties, till he was focused by an industry-wide blacklist at first of the Chilly Battle. The sustained marketing campaign denied work to anybody working in leisure who had beforehand supported and even proven sympathy for the USA’s Communist Get together. Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination for his efficiency within the title position, starring alongside Helen Mirren, John Goodman and Diane Lane. Watch Trumbo on Amazon Prime Video

Struggle Membership (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the dwelling daylights out of one another for enjoyable, and supreme path from David Fincher. It’s most likely one of many biggest movies of all time, and undoubtedly among the best on Amazon Prime. Watch Struggle Membership on Amazon Prime Video

Capernaum (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a younger boy who asks to sue his mother and father for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching take a look at the poverty and excessive hardship confronted by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

The Imitation Recreation (2014)

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum right here takes on the vital story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the notorious Enigma code throughout the Second World Battle. Watch The Imitation Recreation on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning type as Lee, a surly janitor dwelling alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his household after his brother suffers a coronary heart assault, Lee returns to his seaside house city to face the secrets and techniques of his previous. Watch Manchester by the Sea on Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019)

This documentary charts two years within the lifetime of British tennis participant Andy Murray as critical damage threatens to take him out of the game for ever. The cameras observe him as he pushes himself to get again to peak efficiency, that includes interviews with these closest to him. Watch Andy Murray: Resurfacing on Amazon Prime Video

