Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now (October 2020)

Nights are drawing in, the central heating is again on, and our sofas are as soon as once more the prime spots in the home – that means there’s no higher time than to catch up on the newest and biggest movies on Amazon Prime Video.

With an ever-expanding catalogue of movies, Amazon Prime Video gives a variety of latest cinema releases, older favourites and hidden gems continuously being added to the service.

Just lately, two massive movies that had been seen in UK cinemas earlier in 2020 joined the platform, with star-studded factual drama Bombshell, and Man Ritchie’s newest flick The Gents, each now obtainable to stream.

These movies be part of an amazing choice of movies in nearly each style, from household gems equivalent to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets, and Again to the Future to extra complicated works like Blade Runner 2049 and The Truman Present, as well as to acclaimed tv movie Elizabeth is Lacking.

And as we kick off with October, there are additionally some wonderful horror movies obtainable on the streamer – together with latest hit Midsommar and a number of other movies from Italian horror grasp Dario Argento, together with the superb Suspiria.

In case you’re working your method via the very best movies of all time, you possibly can see what number of you’ve already watched with the highest 100 movies scratch poster.

However when you’re on the lookout for one thing else, we’ve got a information to the very best Amazon exhibits, the very best Netflix movies, greatest Netflix collection, and your information to Disney+, which lately launched within the UK.

Final up to date ninth October

Elizabeth is Lacking (2019)

Primarily based on the bestselling guide of the identical identify, BBC One tv movie Elizabeth is Lacking was launched to a rave vital response, and it’s now obtainable to watch on demand on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson, the movie follows Maud, a grandmother with dementia whose buddy, Elizabeth, has gone lacking – however Maud can’t keep in mind the place she’s gone. What’s extra is that Maud is changing into an increasing number of conscious of troubling parallels between Elizabeth’s unexplained disappearance, and her personal lacking sister (Sophie Rundle) who disappeared when Maud was nonetheless a baby many a long time in the past. Watch Elizabeth is Lacking on Amazon Prime Video

The Marriage ceremony Date (2005)

Starring Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney, and Amy Adams, romcom The Marriage ceremony Date is an ideal rainy-weekend viewing, with shades of Fairly Girl and Bridesmaids. Messing performs Kat Ellis, a New Yorker who is decided to discover a date to accompany her to her youthful sister’s wedding ceremony (and to present a shoulder to cry on when she inevitably runs into her ex-fiancé, who may even be attending). Nonetheless, she will get greater than she bargains for when she hires Nick, a captivating escort from the Yellow Pages who turns into her private therapist and cheerleader over the weekend. Watch The Marriage ceremony Date on Amazon Prime Video

Sorry We Missed You (2019)

Ken Loach has lengthy been established as one of many UK’s most interesting filmmakers, and his most up-to-date effort was one other bleak and sobering have a look at modern-day Britain, this time taking purpose on the injustices confronted by these working within the gig economic system. The movie follows a person named Ricky and his household, who’ve been in poor monetary straits ever for the reason that 2008 monetary crash. Ricky hears of an likelihood to make some extra cash working as a self-employed supply driver however quickly discovers that the chance isn’t all its cracked up to be, as he finds himself the sufferer of an unfair system that makes it more and more onerous to steadiness his work with the calls for of household life. This leads to main tensions growing at house. Watch Sorry We Missed You on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Sorry We Missed You evaluate

Bombshell (2019)

This awards contender from final 12 months unravels the surprising scandal that noticed a number of girls come ahead towards then-CEO of Fox Information Roger Ailes, with claims of sexual harassment. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman play real-life Fox anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, whereas Margot Robbie performs the fictional Kayla Pospisil, an bold younger producer becoming a member of the media organisation. Whereas there have been some complaints in regards to the screenplay, the lead performances had been lauded as a few of the better of the whole 12 months, with Theron and Robbie bagging Oscar nominations. Watch Bombshell on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Bombshell evaluate

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars on this modernised reimagining of the basic Robin Williams household flick, which sees 4 youngsters transported right into a online game and reworked into larger-than-life avatars. From there, they have to navigate the harmful world and discover a method to get house earlier than it’s too late. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a mammoth hit in cinemas, raking in virtually one billion {dollars} on the world field workplace, and lately getting a well-received sequel. It’s enjoyable, lighthearted watching with loads of blockbuster thrills alongside the way in which. Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan co-star. Watch Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle evaluate

The Gents (2019)

Man Ritchie goes again to his anarchic roots with one other darkly comedic crime story, this time that includes Matthew McConaughey as a marijuana kingpin trying to get out of the drug enterprise for good. That’s no small process, particularly with numerous rivals trying to undermine his plans and take over his empire for themselves. The star-studded solid additionally consists of Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Succession‘s Jeremy Robust. Watch The Gents on Amazon Prime Video

Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets was unfairly missed throughout its unique launch, however the movie is destined to change into a cult basic, presenting a vibrant and vibrant sci-fi universe which is a real surprise to behold. Primarily based on a French comedian guide, the movie follows galactic peacekeepers Valerian and Laureline as they examine a disaster on a heaving area station known as Alpha. There are some shortcomings, however these solely play into the offbeat allure of Valerian: a singular sci-fi epic that gives a much-needed breath of contemporary air from Hollywood’s typically generic output.

Watch Valerian on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Valerian evaluate

21 Bridges

Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, many have been revisiting a few of the actor’s previous work and admiring his unbelievable expertise. Amazon Prime Video is house to 21 Bridges, against the law drama he made in collaboration with Avengers: Endgame administrators Anthony and Joe Russo, which sees an NYPD detective on a citywide hunt for 2 alleged murderers, solely to change into embroiled in a a lot bigger conspiracy. Whereas not fairly on the extent of the actor’s most interesting work, equivalent to 42, Black Panther and Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges is an entertaining experience from begin to end. Watch 21 Bridges on Amazon Prime Video

The Starvation Video games collection (2012-15)



Lionsgate



All 4 movies within the blockbuster Starvation Video games collection can be found to stream on Amazon Prime, following Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a barbaric combat to the demise earlier than main an rebellion towards her oppressors. Whereas the collection arguably peaked early with its second instalment, there are highly effective moments to be discovered all through in a franchise which is leagues forward of a typical younger grownup adaptation. Donald Sutherland provides an intimidating efficiency because the villainous President Snow. Watch The Starvation Video games on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Starvation Video games evaluate

Unbelievable Mr Fox (2009)

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s basic youngsters’s story a few artful fox who steals meals from neighbourhood farmers. Anticipate one other dose of the filmmaker’s trademark quirky type, with the added allure of none aside from George Clooney lending his voice to the lead position. Youngsters and grown-ups alike will discover a lot to love about this timeless story, which by no means bought the eye it deserved in cinemas. Watch Unbelievable Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Unbelievable Mr Fox evaluate

Gravity (2013)



SEAC



Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star on this sci-fi thriller from visionary director Alfonso Cuaron, which follows Dr Ryan Stone on a determined wrestle to return to Earth after a spacewalk gone horribly fallacious. The gripping characteristic features as each a nail-biting motion flick and an emotional character examine, touching on highly effective themes on how to deal with loss and transfer on after horrible tragedy. Bullock and Clooney are each wonderful, however the Oscar-winning rating, gorgeous visible results and suspenseful route from Cuaron could stick to you longer. Watch Gravity on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Gravity evaluate

The Truman Present (1998)

Right here’s a film that was years forward of its time. The Truman Present is all about Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a person blissfully unaware that his total life is a tv collection watched by billions all around the world. The film picks up at some extent in his life the place he feels a necessity for journey, prompting the producers to discover more and more excessive methods of holding him in place. Will he ever discover out the reality? Carrey is on prime kind right here, taking on a extra dramatic position than standard and knocking it out of the park. Within the period of social media and actuality tv, The Truman Present is simply rising in relevance. It’s important viewing. Watch The Truman Present on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Truman Present evaluate

Sport Evening (2018)

Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Rachel McAdams (Physician Unusual) are good on this darkish comedy, enjoying a aggressive couple who typically meet for recreation nights with their buddies. One fateful night a member of the group is kidnapped and the others are left to work out why, however what they consider to be simply an elaborate recreation is definitely a life-threatening state of affairs. The central misunderstanding paves the way in which for some really hilarious scenes, whereas the quite a few twists and turns ought to hold you hooked for the period. Watch Sport Evening on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Sport Evening evaluate

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

This heartwarming comedy from Academy Award-winning writer-director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), sees a troubled pre-teen and his grumpy foster uncle run off into the woods, sparking a nationwide manhunt. Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) are very good within the lead roles, whereas Rachel Home (Thor Ragnarok) is hilarious as a stern youngster welfare employee on their case. Hunt for the Wilderpeople has all of the quirky enjoyable you’ll anticipate from a Waititi characteristic, however its heartwarming story is what actually sticks with you. Watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Hunt for the Wilderpeople evaluate

Knives Out (2019)



SEAC



Rian Johnson put his distinctive spin on an Agatha Christie-style homicide thriller with this smash-hit from late final 12 months, which options Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) as detective Benoit Blanc. He’s known as to examine when a rich man is discovered useless and his dysfunctional household are all thought-about suspects. Johnson assembled a powerful ensemble solid for this comedy drama, which incorporates Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary). Watch Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Knives Out evaluate

Soiled Dancing (1987)



Lionsgate Residence Leisure UK



An all-time basic, Soiled Dancing stars Jennifer Gray as Frances ‘Child’ Houseman, who spends a fateful trip together with her dad and mom at Catskills resort in the summertime of 1963. She is drawn to dance teacher Jonny Fort, a foul boy determine performed brilliantly by the late Patrick Swayze. The movie charts their slowly blossoming romance as they put together an bold routine for the end-of-season expertise present. The 2 leads are undeniably charming, whereas the script from Eleanor Bergstein is ready to discover a good steadiness between comedic moments and surprisingly dramatic scenes. Watch Soiled Dancing on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Soiled Dancing evaluate

Snowpiercer (2013)



YouTube



Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took house greatest image at this 12 months’s Academy Awards for his newest movie Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity shut to extinction after environmental catastrophe, the few remaining survivors dwell on a practice divided by social class, the place the poorest on board are oppressed by the wealthy. Whereas not fairly as robust as his newer work, Snowpiercer is an exhilarating commentary on inequality with robust performances from Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. The movie spawned a well-liked spin-off tv collection, which is offered to stream on Netflix. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Snowpiercer evaluate

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish girl who, upon being launched from jail, desires to reform her life by changing into a rustic music singer. She will get the prospect to fly out to Nashville to see if she will make it massive, however can she really go away her previous behind? Lead actress Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) earned a BAFTA nomination for her efficiency on this critically acclaimed indie hit, which has no scarcity of emotional moments. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Wild Rose evaluate

The Departed (2006)

Leaving Prime Video this month

One of the crucial acclaimed collaborations between director Martin Scorsese and display icon Leonardo DiCaprio, The Departed is against the law drama that unfolds throughout the confines of the New York’s harmful Irish mob. The story kicks off when crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) sends a member of his crew (DiCaprio) to be a mole within the Massachusetts State Police, simply because the pressure ship one among their cops (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the mob as an secret agent. It isn’t lengthy earlier than either side realise they’ve been performed, setting the 2 covert operatives head-to-head in a race to uncover the opposite’s identification. Watch The Departed on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Departed evaluate

Again to the Future (1985)



SEAC



One of many all-time basic blockbusters, Again to the Future sees American teen Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) makes use of the invention of his eccentric scientist buddy Doc Brown to journey again to the Nineteen Fifties. Whereas there, he will get tousled together with his dad and mom in a disastrous method that threatens his total existence. This very good movie is a pleasure to revisit time and time once more, that includes so many memorable performances and iconic moments. In case you’re a fan, why not make it a marathon? Again to the Future Half 2 and three are additionally obtainable to stream now… Watch Again to the Future on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Again to the Future evaluate

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde directs this critically acclaimed comedy following two educational overachievers as they let free on their ultimate day of highschool. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are improbable within the lead roles, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her efficiency, with memorable appearances from Lisa Kudrow (Mates), Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) and Will Forte (30 Rock). Many critics hailed Booksmart as among the best movies of 2019, offering a contemporary and modern spin on the coming-of-age story. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

Coherence (2015)

This unbiased characteristic tells a genuinely thrilling sci-fi story on a shoestring funds, making it a testomony to artistic filmmaking. A gaggle of buddies get collectively for a cocktail party on an evening the place a comet is passing overhead, however when relationships fracture when unusual issues begin taking place and paranoia takes maintain. Emily Baldoni provides a superb efficiency within the lead position, significantly spectacular on condition that a lot of the script was improvised on set, proving a compelling anchor for this intriguing thriller. Watch Coherence on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Coherence evaluate

Hustlers (2019)

Impressed by a real story, Jennifer Lopez stars on this crime thriller a few crew of strippers who start stealing cash from their rich clients. Many movie buffs known as for Hustlers to be recognised at this 12 months’s Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria’s slick route and JLo’s highly effective lead efficiency. Finally, the movie didn’t win any Oscar gold, nevertheless it stays a vastly entertaining watch with a powerful supporting solid that features Constance Wu (Contemporary Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and music sensation Lizzo. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Hustlers evaluate

Mad Max: Fury Highway (2015)

After a prolonged absence, George Miller returned to his Mad Max franchise in 2015 with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in tow, producing arguably the very best movie within the collection. Admittedly, Fury Highway may not fulfill these on the lookout for complicated narrative on condition that it’s basically a feature-length automotive chase. However, by way of sheer breathtaking spectacle, it’s a vastly bold blockbuster and one among few to bag a Best Image nomination on the Academy Awards. Watch Mad Max: Fury Highway on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Mad Max: Fury Highway evaluate

The Farewell (2019)

Rising star Awkwafina stars on this touching household drama, a few Chinese language-American girl residing within the States who finds out that her grandmother is dying of terminal most cancers. She returns to China to say her goodbyes, solely to uncover that her grandmother is blissfully unaware of the severity of her situation, which has been stored secret from her by her surrounding household. The movie is impressed by the actual experiences of director Lulu Wang and noticed rave evaluations from critics, with Awkwafina successful a Golden Globe for her efficiency. Watch The Farewell on Amazon Prime Video

Midsommar (2019)

Director Ari Aster adopted up his acclaimed debut movie Hereditary with this eerie horror flick. Florence Pugh takes the lead position as a younger girl who takes a visit together with her buddies to a rural commune in Sweden, solely to discover themselves disturbed by their horrifying customs. Maybe it may have been a tad shorter, however the sterling performances and wonderful manufacturing design will hold Midsommar in your reminiscence lengthy after the credit roll. Watch Midsommar on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Midsommar evaluate

As soon as upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years within the legal underworld in New York Metropolis, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong buddies whose partnership unravels into chaos. Be warned, you’ll want to be manufactured from robust stuff to watch: these are nasty folks and there are two rape scenes, involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, which may be among the many most surprising ever filmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full As soon as upon a Time in America evaluate

John Wick (2014)

This fashionable motion flick set Keanu Reeves on the trail in direction of his meteoric comeback and it’s straightforward to see why. John Wick is a triumph of stunt work and combat choreography, which delivers massive on thrilling motion sequences, however that’s not all it has to supply. The movie goes one additional than your typical motion flick, by weaving in an interesting story that slowly reveals a seedy underworld of assassins and secret organisations. Reeves is pleasant because the eponymous legendary hitman, his efficiency packing a sure B-movie allure that matches this story completely. This primary instalment additionally sees memorable supporting roles for Ian McShane (Deadwood), Lance Reddick (The Wire) and Adrianne Palicki (Brokers of SHIELD). Watch John Wick on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full John Wick evaluate

Jurassic Park (1993)

SEAC

Steven Spielberg’s basic blockbuster actually wants no introduction, however we’re going to give it one anyway. Jurassic Park Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as three scientists invited to an island, the place a rich businessman (Richard Attenborough) has introduced dinosaurs again from extinction. However an unbelievable accomplishment is quickly revealed to be disastrously misguided, when sabotage units the mighty beasts free and places everyone’s lives at risk. Jurassic Park is thrilling from begin to end, boasting an clever script, good performances and spectacular particular results that also maintain up virtually 30 years later. It’s an absolute must-watch. Watch Jurassic Park on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Jurassic Park evaluate

Suspiria (1977)

One in every of many Dario Argento classics included with Prime, Suspiria was remade in 2018 – however the unique model stays unparalleled. Suzy, ballet pupil arrives at a prestigious dance college, however shortly discovers that each one will not be what it appears. Unusual, supernatural occasions hold occuring and a number of other college students die – leaving Suzy to surprise if she is perhaps subsequent… Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Suspiria evaluate

The Wolf of Wall Road (2014)

Leonardo DiCaprio provides one among his most iconic performances in The Wolf of Wall Road, his fifth collaboration with celebrity director Martin Scorsese. The movie tells the true story of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Road stockbroker whose agency was discovered responsible of corruption and fraud. This three-hour epic charts his meteoric rise to success in addition to his catastrophic downfall, with a star-studded supporting solid that features Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a wild experience… Watch The Wolf of Wall Road on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Wolf of Wall Road evaluate

Paddington (2014)

Michael Bond’s iconic character from youngsters’s literature is the star of this household movie, which sees Paddington Bear go up towards a nefarious taxidermist performed by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Critics heaped reward on this heartwarming adaptation, which is certain to hold the children amused with its wacky sense of humour and memorable performances. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) supplies the voice of the title character, whereas Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins seem as Mr and Mrs Brown, who give him a spot to keep when he arrives in London. Watch Paddington on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Paddington evaluate

The Huge Sick (2017)

Actual-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who additionally stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this transferring romcom about their relationship, which took a significant hit in its nascent phases when Emily got here down with a mysterious sickness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Huge Sick evaluate

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Famous person administrators the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama a few younger people singer making an attempt to make a reputation for himself in Nineteen Sixties New York Metropolis. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars as Llewyn Davis, a musician who lately misplaced his writing companion to suicide and now finds himself drifting via life with little goal. Whereas offering a glimpse into his tough personal life, the movie by no means loses that distinct Coen sense of humour. That includes Justin Timberlake (The Social Community) and Carey Mulligan (The Nice Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Inside Llewyn Davis evaluate

4 Lions (2010)

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris, which sees a bunch of younger Muslim males hatch a clumsy plan to change into suicide bombers. With a premise like that, 4 Lions may have been a very distasteful misstep, however via some sharp writing and robust performances it establishes itself as one among Britain’s strongest satires in latest reminiscence. Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker) lead the solid, with appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch (Physician Unusual) and Julia Davis (Gavin & Stacey). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full 4 Lions evaluate

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Improvement) and Holliday Grainger (The Seize) star on this comedy-drama about two girls who discover themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) feels it could be time for them to let go of their rowdy life-style, whereas Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t prepared to ditch the drink, medication and informal intercourse. Led by two robust central performances, Animals is a humorous and insightful have a look at the complexities of friendship. Watch Animals on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Animals evaluate

The Founder (2016)

Ever questioned simply how McDonald’s turned so dominant on the planet of quick meals? The Founder takes you again to the Nineteen Fifties, when the model was a household enterprise owned and run by two brothers. Alongside comes ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) who aggressively franchised the eating places till they turned a standard sight throughout America – stepping on folks alongside the way in which. Sizzling off his Oscar win for Birdman, Keaton provides an outstanding efficiency on this fascinating factual drama. Watch The Founder on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Founder evaluate

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one among comedy’s most well-known double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly take the 2 lead roles and had been acclaimed for the way nicely they embody the late performers, incomes a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for his or her efforts. Followers of the long-lasting duo will little doubt be delighted by how this characteristic pays tribute to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Stan & Ollie evaluate

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Marvel) each give gorgeous performances on this heart-wrenching drama a few mom and son who’ve been held captive underground for years. Their determined bid for freedom makes for totally gripping viewing, however Room additionally does a wonderful job exploring the psychological impacts of such a life – significantly on a growing younger thoughts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Room evaluate

Trumbo (2015)

This biopic chronicles the profession of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was one of many largest names in Hollywood within the Forties, till he was focused by an industry-wide blacklist initially of the Chilly Struggle. The sustained marketing campaign denied work to anybody working in leisure who had beforehand supported and even proven sympathy for the USA’s Communist Get together. Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination for his efficiency within the title position, starring alongside Helen Mirren, John Goodman and Diane Lane. Watch Trumbo on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Trumbo evaluate

Battle Membership (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the residing daylights out of one another for enjoyable, and supreme route from David Fincher. It’s most likely one of many biggest movies of all time, and undoubtedly among the best on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Battle Membership evaluate

Capernaum (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a younger boy who asks to sue his dad and mom for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching have a look at the poverty and excessive hardship confronted by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Capernaum evaluate

The Imitation Sport (2014)

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum right here takes on the essential story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the notorious Enigma code in the course of the Second World Struggle. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Imitation Sport evaluate

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning kind as Lee, a surly janitor residing alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his household after his brother suffers a coronary heart assault, Lee returns to his seaside house city to face the secrets and techniques of his previous. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Manchester by the Sea evaluate

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019)

This documentary charts two years within the lifetime of British tennis participant Andy Murray as critical harm threatens to take him out of the game for ever. The cameras comply with him as he pushes himself to get again to peak efficiency, that includes interviews with these closest to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A basic spy film primarily based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, that includes an all-star solid together with Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Damage, Toby Jones, Mark Robust and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy evaluate

The Damage Locker (2008)

Struggle movie about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal group, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who turned the primary girl to win the very best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Learn our full The Damage Locker evaluate

Fancy a TV present suggestion? Try our information to the very best TV exhibits to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.