Best Of The Best: 10 Female Fashion Icons In K-Dramas

For many Okay-dramas, trend is simply as important because the story. These highly effective ladies made their characters unforgettable not solely due to their superb appearing expertise but in addition their trailblazing sense of favor. They could have distinct personalities in dramas – whether or not quirky, cute, kindhearted, or villainous – however one factor’s for positive: their outfits are complete objectives. There’s actually too many trend icons in Okay-dramas, however I’ve tried my greatest to zero in on a few of the greatest:

Excessive Fashion Queen: Jun Ji Hyun

The first actress that involves thoughts with regards to fashionable drama appearances must be Jun Ji Hyun. She had one of the memorable characters in “My Love from the Star”: Chun Music Yi, an over-the-top star who thinks she’s essentially the most stunning individual on the planet. That’s as a result of she is, and her model continues to be spectacular to this present day. Jun Ji Hyun made heads flip as soon as once more because the mermaid-turned-ultra-stylish-human Shim Cheong in “The Legend of the Blue Sea.” We will’t wait to see her make a trendy return to dramas once more!

Catch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love from the Star”:

Basic Magnificence: Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin captured a captain’s coronary heart in addition to ours in “Crash Touchdown on You” as Yoon Seri together with her chilly exterior but type coronary heart. Given her background as a wealthy chaebol daughter who made it huge when she constructed her very personal firm, Seri is dressed to the nines in company put on and on a regular basis glam. She was pressured to decorate it down, nevertheless, when she unexpectedly landed in North Korea! However it doesn’t matter what she wears, Son Ye Jin nonetheless stays a traditional magnificence that radiates on and off-screen!

Trendy Stylish: Lee Da Hee

Lee Da Hee captured everybody’s consideration when she made “Magnificence Inside” and “Search: WWW” her very personal runways together with her modern and fashion-forward appears to be like. From head to toe, she radiated confidence as characters that know what they need and get it! Much more noticeable are her impeccable equipment like hats, assertion earrings, and layered necklaces that amplified her outfits!

Catch Lee Da Hee in “Search: WWW”:

Timeless Type: IU

IU introduced the character of Jang Man Wol to life in “Resort Del Luna” together with her heart-wrenching appearing and ideal vintage-style appears to be like. In the drama, she lived in numerous a long time for 1000’s of years, and together with it she wore totally different outfits from golden eras. It was one thing that many viewers have been delighted to see: how will Man Wol remodel subsequent? Whether or not it’s old skool or fashionable types, IU carried every outfit completely whereas preserving true to her character and never letting the outlandish outfits distract viewers from the story.

Catch IU in “Resort Del Luna”:

Energy Dresser: Park Min Younger

Workplace model doesn’t should imply boring, and that’s what Park Min Younger demonstrated in “What’s Mistaken With Secretary Kim” and “Her Non-public Life.” She complemented her matching fits with female items and switched it up with surprising brilliant colours that made her stand out. Her greatest accent? Her candy, alluring smile.

Catch Park Min Younger in “Her Non-public Life”:

Punk Princess: Kim Da Mi

Kim Da Mi is the epitome of punk, rock, and road model as Yi Search engine optimization in “Itaewon Class.” She’s sensible, younger, formidable, and able to conquer the world. This mirrored in her uniform of leather-based jackets, killer sun shades, and her signature two-toned hair.

Trendsetter: Moon Ga Younger

Contemporary face and rising Okay-drama actress Moon Ga Younger undoubtedly shone in “Tempted” and “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” together with her outfits that look elegant and well-put-together. She is unquestionably one of many newer actresses to look at!

Catch Moon Ga Younger in “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence”:

Easy Stylish: Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah performs a photographer in “Tomorrow with You.” Her job entails transferring round and largely working open air, which is why her model is minimal, easy, comfy but extremely stylish. Key gadgets included denims, scarf, easy attire, and impartial shades. Who knew denims and white polo may look that good? She teaches us that much less is unquestionably extra!

Catch Shin Min Ah in “Tomorrow With You”:

Fierce Fashionista: f(x)’s Krystal

Krystal performed a goddess in “Bride of the Water God” in one other world – that’s why in fashionable occasions her model may be very regal and match for a heavenly magnificence with flowy attire and complex outfits that made everybody awestruck.

Catch Krystal in “Bride of the Water God”:

Glamorous Vibe: Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung undoubtedly knew how you can make an entrance in “Cheese within the Entice” together with her daring, colourful, and mismatched trend selections that she pulled off very well. She might have portrayed a spoiled, overly dramatic character however her distinctive, stylish types are undoubtedly a must-watch!

Catch Lee Sung Kyung in “Cheese within the Entice”:

Hey Soompiers! Which Okay-drama trend icon is your favourite? Who else is bringing their model recreation in Okay-dramas? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

DianneP_Kim is an English journal and on-line editor primarily based in South Korea. She is the writer of a Okay-pop model ebook printed by Skyhorse Publications, New York and has lately launched her second ebook about BTS. Test it out on Amazon and comply with her Instagram at @dianne_panda.