Best of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent

The great rap artists jumped on the scene

Great show at Super Bowl LVI with the great artists who have marked the rap and the hip-hop in the state United. A show that had everything in it SoFi Stadiumwith Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar Y Eminem interpreting several of his hits that marked the beginning of the millennium.

Since it all started with la la la from Snoop Dogg, climbed onto a stage assembled in seconds and accompanied by hundreds of dancers who knew that this show was going to set a trend. He was joined by the other artists, who in total add up to more than 40 awards Grammys to the music. Obviously, the big surprise came to the public when they discovered 50 Cents hanging upside down like Spiderman.

As planned, there was space to honor the rapper Tupac Shakurassassinated in 1996, when Snoop Dogg Y Dr. Dre they sang California Lovehis emblematic theme, which just got the Californians in the stadium moving.

Another moment of euphoria happened when Eminem jumped onto the stage and then all the halftime artists ended up singing together on stage. An epic scene that will remain forever in the history of the shows of the Super Bowl.

The best images:

Dr. Dre was one of the artists on the show (Reuters)

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg ante 70 mil espectadores (Reuters)

Mary J. Blige was the only one who danced and sang in the show with great choreography (Reuters)

The elegance of Snoop Dogg (Reuters)

It was a real rap and hip-hop show (Reuters)

Eminem took the ovation of the public with his performance (Reuters)

50 Cent was a surprise to fans (Reuters)

Hanging upside down, the artist appeared to sing some of his hits (Reuters)

The moment in which Eminem sank his knee on stage (Reuters)

The scenery mounted on the lawn of the grand finale

This is how the protagonists of the Super Bowl LVI show said goodbye

