best offers on 1080p Full HD gaming monitors that we recommend from less than 200 euros

The Americans have well covered the available stock in their 10,000 sale products available between today and tomorrow, but here we only focus on technology products and, in this case, on monitors with a 1080p resolution.

The one known as Full HD continues to prevail for many users and players, from the most casual to the most competitive, due to its low price and its good features. Even so, the QHD resolution that we already recommended has won the speech for these monitors and we could almost say that they have become the standard for many. However, we can only recommend, both for low budgets and for the wealthiest, these 9 offer monitors on Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day 2022.

Monitors up to 200 euros

Monitor curve MSI MAG ARTYMIS 242C





We reduce the resolution to FullHD on a panel of 23.6 inches. MSI is a must on these types of recommendations. We have a 1000R screen, a response of 1ms and, like the previous one, the VA panel allows us to reach 165Hz refresh rate.

MSI MAG ARTYMIS 242C – FullHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (1920x1080p, 16:9 ratio, VA Panel, 1000R curved screen, 1 ms response, 250 nits brightness, Anti-glare) black

LG UltraGear 24GN53A-B





With a size of 24 inches and FullH resolution, this monitor is somewhat more content with a resolution 1080pbut with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1ms, all in a panel TN. Of course, we add an NTSC color range at 72% and 300 nit of brightness

LG UltraGear 24GN53A-B – Monitor Gaming de 24″ FullHD (1920×1080, LCD LED, HDMI x2, DisplayPort 1.2, 16:9, 1000:1, 300nit, NTSC 72%, 144Hz, 1ms), Negro

HUAWEI AD80





Anyone would say that the Chinese of Huawei have embarked on the fascinating world of monitors, but you’d be surprised what ships they and Xioami (which also makes monitors) are jumping on. We are talking about a somewhat smaller peripheral, but perfect for low-end with 24 inches, 75Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Although it does not seem very striking, we are talking about an IPS panel with a range of standard colors but not negligible of 72% of NTSC and Eye Comfort mode to prevent eyestrain.

HUAWEI AD80 – Monitor de 23,8” FullHD 75 Hz (1920×1080, panel IPS antireflejos, HDMI, VGA, 16:9, Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, AMD FreeSync), negro

MSI Optix G241VC





We continue with MSI and if we previously recommended the ARTYMIS, now we are talking about a curved Optix. Curved monitors have gained a lot of presence in the market and MSI seems to be a champion of them with this panel with curvature 1800R (somewhat higher than normal) with 1080p resolution, 1ms response, 23.6 inches screen size and 75Hz. As a general rule, the low range crowned with Full HD resolution usually leaves out the high hertz, although we will see below that not all of them.

MSI Optix G241VC – Curved Gaming Monitor 24″ FullHD 75Hz (1920 x 1080, curved screen, 1ms response, AMD Freesync) black

Acer Predator XB253QGPbmiiprzx





Far from the enormous length of its model, this Acer from the Predator range does considerably increase the response of the screen compared to the previous model. We are talking about a 24.5-inch IPS panel, with 400 nits of brightness and accompanied by 144Hz. Good numbers that are complemented by support for NVIDIA G-Sync and a screen DisplayHDR 400. A good monitor for less than 200 euros, yes sir.

Acer Predator XB253QGPbmiiprzx – Monitor Gaming PC de 24,5″ Full HD 144Hz (62 cm, 1920×1080, Pantalla IPS LED, NVIDIA G-Sync, ComfyView, ZeroFrame, 2 ms, 400 nits, HDMI, DP, USB3.0) – Color Negro

Newskill Icarus





Newskill is a brand that hasn’t had much of a presence, but it does offer products to be taken into account by buyers. We have another curved monitor here, but it’s the first of its kind at 27 inches and compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync y FreeSync. They are curvature is standard of 1500R, although in this case its panel is reduced and we are content with VA technology that, although it does not reflect colors in the best way, does have a much better contrast compared to other monitors. However, it reaches a refresh rate of 165Hzwell above the current standard, and 1ms of MPRT response.

Newskill Icarus 27″ FHD 165Hz – Gaming Monitor with 27 Inch Curved Display and Compatibility with Freesync and Gsync

Acer KG272bmiix





We finish with Acer, absent from this list so far, with a curious monitor, halfway between being for gamers enthusiastic or not. We talk about a panel IPS of 27 inches with a refresh rate of just 144Hzbut with the possibility of overclockearlo at 165Hz. All this accompanied by a ZeroFrame construction (where frames are least visible) 2ms response and AMD FreeSync Compatible.

Acer KG272bmiix – 27″ Full HD 75Hz Gaming Monitor (62.2 cm, 1920×1080, 16:9 LED Display, ZeroFrame, ComfyView, FreeSync, 1ms GTG Response Time, HDMI, VGA) – Color Black

Monitors over 200 euros

Monitor curvo AOC C32G3AE





We go up the size again until the 32 inchesbut we reduce the considerable resolution to the 1080p. We are talking about a monster, in terms of dimensions, that perhaps falls short in resolution, but surprises with its 165Hz and its response time of just 1ms. All this in a VA panel with a 1000R curvature.

AOC C32G3AE- Monitor gaming de 32″ Full HD (1920×1080, VA, 16:9, HDMI 2×1.4, Displayport 1×1.2, 300 cd/m, 1ms, 165 Hz, FreeSync Premium), negro

ASUS ROG PG259QN





Precious, yes. Expensive, too. However, we are talking about the best monitor for gaming and especially competitive of which we will see in the list. We are not only talking about a somewhat restrained size of 25 inches, but we are facing a panel Fast IPS with a refresh rate that rolls back: 360Hz. All this accompanied with 1ms responsive, support for NVIDIA G-Sync and compatible with HDR10, although its brightness of just 400cd makes us talk about a emulated HDR.

ASUS ROG PG259QN – Monitor Gaming de 25″ FullHD (1920×1080, Fast IPS, 16:9, HDMI, Display Port, UBS 3.0 x2, 360 Hz, 1 ms (GTG), NDIVIA G-Sync Compatible, HDR10), Negro

