Best places to pre-order Xbox Series X and S – deals and who has stock

Whereas the method of getting a brand new console was a little bit bumpy for the PlayStation 5, the Xbox has taken a extra structured strategy for the launch of the Xbox Series X with these wanting to personal one given ample time to prepare for what is going to seemingly be a little bit of a rush when orders go dwell.

There are two consoles obtainable the Xbox Series X (£449) and a digital Xbox Series S version (£349) and each are due to launch on the identical day, November tenth.

And whereas it could solely seem to be yesterday once we discovered the official worth, specs and video games for the Xbox Series X, the possibility to pre-order the console has already arrived.

We’ll be updating this web page all through the day as Xbox Series S and X pre-orders go dwell.

Xbox Series X pre-order: When to purchase Xbox Series X?

Pre-orders at the moment are obtainable – as of twenty second September at 08:00 within the UK – for each the top-dog Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S. Be prepared to get of their fast as they’re anticipated to be snapped up quick, however at the very least you’ve time to plan- not like what occurred with the PlayStation 5 pre-order launch that was, properly not supreme.

The place can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X is now obtainable to pre-order at quite a lot of retailers, with extra anticipated to go dwell within the following days. Whereas Microsoft can have pre-orders there are many retailers for you to purchase from too.

Smyths and GAME are the places to go should you would quite pay for the console, alongside a revamped Gamespass, month-to-month as they would be the solely ones to have Xbox All Entry as an possibility.

Elsewhere, the likes of Very can have them which presents its personal instalment plan for all its merchandise.

We are going to proceed to hold this web page up to date with the newest retailers and their stock ranges.

Xbox Series X Pre-order UK

Currys PC World

Xbox Series X –£449

Xbox Series S – £249

Argos

Simply ensure that the shop you’d normally acquire from has the console in stock. There could also be much less stock should you order to you.

Xbox Series X – £449

Xbox Series S – £249

GAME

GAME’s website mentioned it was down earlier, however we count on that’s due to everybody heading over there. We count on it to return quickly. GAME can be place to verify for equipment.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

Amazon

As some of the widespread retailers, Amazon is struggling to sustain with the pre-order demand. Nevertheless, they do repeatedly top-up stock all through the day so do hold checking again.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

SimplyGames

SimplyGames got here by for avid gamers later within the day on PS5 pre-order day, so regulate the positioning for late pre-order releases.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

John Lewis

John Lewis had loads of stock for the PS5 however held off pre-orders till among the others had offered out – count on the identical right now.

Xbox Series X – £449

Xbox Series S – £249

Very

Very did have PS5 in stock and was place to look as the opposite retailers began to promote out. You possibly can register your curiosity prematurely for Xbox Series X pre-orders.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

AO.com

AO.com has a pre-order search filter so hold a watch for Xbox Series X and S pre-order.

Xbox Series X – £479 (consists of 3 Month Sport Cross)

Xbox Series S – £279 (consists of 3 Month Sport Cross)

ShopTo.Web

One other retailer that proved helpful on PS5 pre-order day was ShopTo.Web, we count on it to launch Xbox Series X pre-order stock on its set web page.

Xbox Series X – £449.85 (Presently out of stock)

Xbox Series S – £249.85

Tesco

You may all the time pop into retailer on the discharge date, however verify Tesco Xbox Series X pre-orders.



Microsoft



Xbox Series X Equipment

A choice of Xbox Series X equipment are additionally obtainable to pre-order now.

Nevertheless, excellent news for you current Xbox house owners who have already snapped up lots of the nice additions you will get for the console- they’ll work on the Xbox Series X too! So something that you simply purchase now won’t want changing and whereas there’ll seemingly be new, snazzier variations when the console launches, such because the controller, you received’t have to purchase them immediately so as to take advantage of out of the brand new console.

And above are all of the manufacturers which were formally licensed by Microsoft to make the equipment and as you possibly can see, there are a whole lot of them!

Listed here are among the gadgets you should purchase proper now that may work on the Xbox One X.

Xbox One deals

Possibly you might be but to be part of the Xbox world and are contemplating investing an older console quite than the model spanking new one. If that’s the case, listed below are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you could be be all in favour of.

And, we’d recommend maintaining a tally of our Xbox Series X Black Friday web page, too.

Caught between Xbox and Ps? Take a look at our comparability on new consoles: PS5 v Xbox Series X.