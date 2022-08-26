Best Poker Players in the World Series of Poker

These are the top 9 best poker players in the last decade who have won multiple times in the World Series of Poker (WSOP). They have all made significant contributions to the game and have helped shape it into what it is today. Each has a unique playing style that has made them successful, making the WSOP game even more competitive through the years.

Professional poker players are some of the most successful gamblers in the world. They make a living by playing poker for money in live casinos or online. While there are many different poker players, they all share one common trait: they know how to win at poker.

Several factors make a good professional poker player. First and foremost, they need to be good at math. They need to calculate odds and probabilities quickly and accurately to make the best possible decisions at the table.

In addition to being good at math, professional poker players also need to have excellent people skills. They need to be able to read their opponents and figure out what they’re thinking.

Below is the list of notable professional poker players. Please note that the players are not ranked in any order.

Daniel Negreanu

Daniel Negreanu is considered by many to be the best player in the world. He is a Canadian professional poker player who has won multiple WSOP bracelets and is currently the all-time money leader in live tournaments. His success can be attributed to his aggressive playing style and ability to read people well.

Phil Ivey

Phil Ivey is another one of the best players in the world. He is an American poker player known for his calm demeanor at the table and ability to make big bluffs. Ivey has won multiple WSOP bracelets and is considered one of the world’s best tournament players.

Tom Dwan

Tom Dwan is a young American professional player who has made a name for himself in the last few years. He is known for his aggressive playing style and willingness to take risks. Dwan has won multiple WSOP bracelets and is one of the world’s highest-earning poker players.

Jason Somerville

Jason Somerville is a famous player known for his exciting commentary during live tournaments. He has won multiple WSOP bracelets and is considered one of the world’s best tournament players. He is known for his entertaining style of play.

Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier

Bertrand Grospellier is a French player considered one of the best online poker players in the world. He has won multiple WSOP bracelets and one European Poker Tour Title. As of 2014, his total live tournament winnings exceed $8,500,000. His 14 World Series of Poker cashes rank him 4th all-time among French players.

Scott Seiver

Scott Seiver is a famous player known for his aggressive playing style. He is an American professional poker player born in Columbus, Ohio. He has won multiple WSOP bracelets and is considered one of the best tournament players in the world. He has also competed against the top poker players such as Daniel Negreanu.

Liv Boeree

Liv Boeree is a famous player known for her fun personality and love of the game. She is from the United Kingdom, and apart from winning several WSOP bracelets, she has also won one European Poker Tour title. She started playing poker while studying astrophysics at the University of Manchester and became a professional player later on.

Maria Ho

Maria Ho is a professional poker player from Taiwan. She is a two-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner and has made numerous final tables on the World Poker Tour. Ho began playing poker while attending the University of California, Los Angeles. After graduating, she moved to Las Vegas to pursue a career in poker. She has since established herself as one of the top players in the game.

Jennifer Shahade

Jennifer Shahade is an American chess player, commentator, and poker player. She is a two-time US Women’s Chess Champion and the author of two books on chess. Shahade also commented on major chess events, such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.

Outside of chess, Shahade is also a successful poker player. She has won multiple tournaments and over $1 million in prize money. The World Series of Poker and other major poker events have also seen Shahade as a commentator.

These are some of the best players on the poker circuit. Last year, the WSOP 2021 was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, after the cancellation of the WSOP 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Moreover, GGPoker, the world’s largest online poker room, even announced the return of the WSOP online in 2021.

Sign up on GGPoker, play poker online, and learn more about the WSOP and your favorite poker players.