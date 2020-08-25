Best SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday

Three SIM-only deals

Three are at the moment doing an incredible deal on their Limitless information SIM. Get a 5G prepared SIM with limitless information, minutes and texts for £22 a month for 24 months. The very best half? The primary 6 months are half worth – so that you’re solely paying £11 a month for limitless information.

For individuals who desire to not be tied down, the 6 months half worth deal additionally applies to their £26 a month limitless information sim on a 12-month plan (so £13 a month at first), or their £12 a month 4GB 24-month plan additionally has six months half worth (so £6 a month at first).

It’s not fairly limitless, however you will get a whopping 100GB information for £18 a month with limitless minutes and texts.

For individuals who discover 8GB information to be lots, that’s accessible for £9 a month with limitless minutes and texts.

VOXI SIM-only deals

The wonderful thing about VOXI is that every one their plans have ‘Countless Social Media‘ – so you may browse social media apps with out utilizing information. They’re additionally not tied to a contract – so that you cancel anytime.

VOXI has a selection of information choices all the way in which as much as limitless, however their finest worth deal is at the moment 12GB information for £12. It additionally comes with limitless calls and texts and free European roaming.

iD SIM-only deals

iD additionally provides 30-day rolling contracts – so you may cancel any month you want, or go for extra/much less information. All their plans include limitless minutes and texts, roaming and information rollover:

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty additionally provides month-to-month rolling contracts, with no credit score checks and limitless minutes and texts:

Additionally they have plans which give a reimbursement for unused information:

EE SIM-only deals

EE has a number of SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday. The large one is free 6 months Apple Music, Britbox, or MTV Play with chosen 24-month contracts – they arrive with 100GB information for £20 a month or an enormous 200GB information for £23 a month.

For these after limitless 5G information, their £35 a month 18-month contract comes with swappable advantages of the BT Sport Final App, Roaming, Britbox, or Prime Video.

See what EE are planning for Black Friday with our EE Black Friday 2020 deals web page.

Virgin SIM-only deals

All Virgin’s SIM-only plans include limitless texts and minutes, information rollover, and data-free messaging.

