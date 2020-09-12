Best SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday

Three SIM-only deals

Three are presently doing an ideal deal on their Limitless information SIM. Get a 5G prepared SIM with limitless information, minutes, and texts for £22 a month for 24 months. The very best half? The primary 6 months are half worth – so that you’re solely paying £11 a month for limitless information.

For many who choose to not be tied down, the 6 months half worth deal additionally applies to their £26 a month limitless information sim on a 12-month plan (so £13 a month at first), or their £12 a month 4GB 24-month plan additionally has six months half worth (so £6 a month at first).

It’s not fairly limitless, however you may get a whopping 100GB information for £18 a month with limitless minutes and texts.

For many who discover 8GB information to be a lot, that’s accessible for £9 a month with limitless minutes and texts.

VOXI SIM-only deals

The beauty of VOXI is that every one their plans have ‘Limitless Social Media‘ – so you may browse social media apps with out utilizing information. They’re additionally not tied to a contract – so that you cancel anytime.

VOXI has a alternative of information choices all the best way as much as limitless, however their greatest worth deal is presently 12GB information for £10 a month. It additionally comes with limitless calls and texts and free European roaming.

iD SIM-only deals

iD additionally provides 30-day rolling contracts – so on the finish of every month you may change your information allowance, or cancel altogether with no penalties. All their plans include limitless minutes and texts, roaming, and information rollover:

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty additionally provides month-to-month rolling contracts, with no credit score checks and limitless minutes and texts:

In addition they have plans which give a refund for unused information:

EE SIM-only deals

EE has the quickest 4G community within the UK in addition to the widest protection – so you might nicely wish to take into account these plans for some super-speedy information deals. Most of their contracts include free 6 months Britbox and Apple Music in addition to three months of BT Sport too:

Virgin SIM-only deals

All of Virgin’s SIM-only plans include limitless texts and minutes, information rollover, and data-free messaging.

