Best Songs of the Week: Young Thug, Diplo and Leon Bridges, PPcocaine

As this trainwreck of a yr trainwrecks itself to an in depth, we current the last Fri5 of 2020 — and as if on cue, it’s one of the extra complicated batches of songs we’ve highlighted. We’re not even fully positive who one of these artists is (see Rook Monroe). So together with new albums from Eminem and Paul McCartney that we’ve coated elsewhere, right here’s our parting shot — and 2020, don’t let the door hit you in your method out.

Young Thug, Yak Gotti, & Gunna “Take It to Trial” As if this music’s credit weren’t complicated sufficient — its itemizing on Spotify leads with the label, Young Stoner Life, adopted by the three artists’ names, most likely as a result of it comes from a forthcoming YSL compilations — it first appeared on streaming companies late final month, rapidly disappeared, and now it’s again. WHATEVER, the three carry strong, low-key verses to a slinky lure beat from Wheezy — and the video is hilarious, though we’re not fairly positive what’s occurring in it. We additionally love the repeated “hoo-hoo” hook on the fade.

Diplo (that includes Leon Bridges) “Horizon” Whereas he appeared set for a profession as a retro soulman, Leon Bridges has confirmed that there’s much more to him — and he’s been a featured singer on a minimum of three nice songs in the previous few weeks, with the two on the Avalanches’ nice new album and now this, from the deluxe version of Diplo’s nation album (talking of complicated titles), referred to as “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley – Chapter 1: Snake Oil.” WHATEVER! Surprisingly, this belated bonus monitor is our favourite on the album and opens up a complete new lane for Bridges, who delivers a clean and soulful vocals over a memorable music that, stylistically talking, is extra acoustic rock than nation.

Too $hort, Guapdad 4000 & Rayven Justice “Oaklandish” There’s nothing like a great hometown pleasure anthem, and these three veteran rappers rep loud and proud for the Bay Space loud and proud right here, full with geographic references and space codes in the lyrics — and the music’s title comes from the Oakland-based clothes firm that some of us have been rocking for a few years. “From the 415 to the 510 to the 707″ …

PPcocaine “S.L.U.T.” Oh, the dilemmas posed by 19-year-old TikTok celebrity PPcocaine. Whereas she’s a strong rapper, her excessive and nasal voice has led to multiple chipmunk comparability; this music’s lyrics and video are so porny that we’re posting the just-music video (which of course simply makes you wish to see the actual video much more); and a 19-year-old feminine rapping “Sure, I’m a slut, all of them wanna fuck me” feels problematic, a minimum of to an outdated particular person. However with out drawing too actual a parallel, didn’t folks say comparable issues about Elvis, the Intercourse Pistols, Madonna, Lil Kim and so many others? WHATEVER! So, with these caveats and with out judgment, we offer you PPcocaine…

Rook Monroe “Californialand” In all honesty we’d by no means heard of Rook Monroe till this blast of classic California folk-rock sunshine captured our consideration on Spotify’s New Music Friday, but it surely seems he’s collaborated with the Chainsmokers, Jeremih and Rihanna (though apparently that could be a mistake, as a result of that Rook Monroe’s identify is Krystin Watkins, and the particular person pictured with this music positive appears like a dude). WHATEVER! However don’t let these associations, in the event that they’re right, throw you, as a result of this music lives as much as its title so totally that it’s like a cross between Christopher Cross and America, full with acoustic guitars and breezy “ba-ba-da-da” vocals, excellent for cruising down Ventura Freeway.