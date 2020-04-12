Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday – what to watch this weekend

Easter Sunday, in fact, means a deluge of basic household films throughout the networks – in addition to a couple of TV favourites.

We’ve sorted by means of the TV schedules to deliver you the perfect in Easter Sunday throughout movie, TV and streaming – from a star version of Who Needs To Be A Millionaire? to the related Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility.

Let’s begin with some high picks…

What’s on ITV on Easter Sunday?

Celeb Who Needs To Be A Millionaire at 7pm

Properly lining up with the launch of coughing scandal drama Quiz, Jeremy Clarkson returns as host of the basic gameshow, this time grilling celebrities trying to earn cash for charity. Singer Charlotte Church, footballer John Barnes and presenter Richard Osman are the contestants aiming for one million with the assistance of the 4 well-known lifelines – although there gained’t be any marks for pointless solutions in this present…

The Good Karma Hospital at 8pm

Whereas the UK could also be celebrating Easter underneath lockdown, it’s a chaotic Diwali that leads to a busy shift at The Good Karma Hospital. Burns, drunks and struggle accidents are the order of the day – although there’s nonetheless time to have fun with a firework show for each the hospital employees and viewers at residence.

Belgravia at 9pm

Julian Fellowes’s follow-up mission to the Downton Abbey movie nears its finish with this penultimate episode, which sees a revelation about Charles’ previous ship shockwaves by means of the present. Ellis embarks on a money-making scheme after Anne receives a go to from a former worker, and Maria takes motion in opposition to Girl Templemore.

What’s on BBC One on Easter Sunday?

Easter programmes – Urbi et Orbi, Sunday Worship with the Pope and Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens beginning at 11am

To mark Easter Sunday, the BBC will likely be broadcasting Pope Francis’ annual Easter message from the Vatican at 11am. That is adopted by a service by the Very Rev Kathy Jones at 11:25am, and you may end the morning off with a leisurely stroll by means of heavenly gardens with Alexander Armstrong at 1:50pm.

Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign at 4:35pm

Giving Raiders of the Misplaced Ark a great run for its cash as greatest Indiana Jones movie, The Final Campaign reveals that James Bond himself, Sean Connery, is, in fact, the archaeologist’s dad. With among the finest father-son dynamics in film historical past, this journey sees the pair cross paths with Nazis, secret brotherhood and even Hitler himself as they seek for the Holy Grail.

The Nest at 9pm

With a surprisingly Easter-themed title, the surrogate child drama continues. After the explosive occasions of final week’s promenade, Dan and Emily’s previously pristine marriage begins to crumble, whereas social employees start to fear about emotionally distant surrogate Kaya. Concludes tomorrow.

What’s on BBC Two on Easter Sunday?

Golf: The Masters at 5pm

With the 2020 Masters postponed, the BBC as a substitute takes a glance again at Tiger Woods’ memorable comeback after successful the 2019 match at Augusta. With 5 wins underneath his belt, Woods is second solely to Jack Nicklaus, who triumphed on the well-known golf course six instances and retired with 18 main titles.

Race Throughout the World at 8pm

Whereas the BBC’s deliberate superstar version could also be on maintain, this pre-filmed civilian version remains to be going full steam forward. This week sees the contestants go away Argentina for the island of Ilha Grande in Brazil – apart from Dom and Lizzie, who’re over 24 hours behind the others…

What’s on Channel 4 on Easter Sunday?

Homeland at 9pm

The ultimate season of this long-running spy thriller continues. As Carrie and Yevgeny seek for the lacking flight recorder, this is a relatively sluggish episode befitting a lazy Easter Sunday – that’s, till the twist ending…

What’s on BBC 4 on Easter Sunday?

Sacred Songs – the Secrets and techniques of Our Hearts

Your probability to see Tenebrae in Live performance – nicely, just about anyway. The British vocal ensemble every recorded their components individually whereas at residence, with director Nigel Brief bringing all of it collectively for an extra-special Easter efficiency.

What’s on Netflix on Easter Sunday?

Brews Brothers

For these trying to have fun Easter Sunday with some laughs and few beers, then Brews Brothers has you coated. This Netflix Authentic sitcom sees two rival brothers compelled to work collectively to save their brewery enterprise, however find yourself in a number of beer-related shenanigans.

What’s on NOW TV on Easter Sunday?

Yesterday

2019’s smash hit British rom-com, Yesterday follows struggling singer Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) who will get hits by a bus throughout a mysterious international blackout, and wakes up to uncover that nobody remembers the Beatles. The movie additionally stars Lily James as supportive childhood good friend Ellie and Ed Sheeran as a fictionalised model of himself.

Best Films on Easter Sunday

What films are on ITV on Easter Sunday?

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility at 2:35pm

The last word chocolate-themed film to watch whereas demolishing Easter Eggs, this first cinematic adaptation stars Gene Wilder because the eccentric titular chocolate maker. Practically 50 years on, it nonetheless holds up – the results nonetheless impress, and Pure Creativeness and the Oompa Loompa music nonetheless linger within the thoughts. An ideal Roald Dahl double invoice following Matilda on Easter Saturday.

What’s on Channel 4 on Easter Sunday?

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

This American try at a Harry Potter-esque fantasy franchise by no means fairly took off, however there’s nonetheless rather a lot to like in this Historical Greek-themed fantasy journey. A younger Logan Lerman (Hunters) and Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch) lead the solid as younger half-bloods travelling by means of the titular Sea of Monsters to discover the omnipotent Golden Fleece.

Bumblebee at 5:45pm

For those who discovered the Michael Bay films a tad too explosive for their very own good, then this ’80s-set spin-off restores some much-needed coronary heart to the franchise. Hailee Steinfeld stars as Charlie, a California teenager mourning her late father who realises there may be greater than meets the attention to her new Volkswagen Beetle…

Youthful followers will love the Spielberg-esque story of self-discovery, whereas the young-at-heart can benefit from the ’80s references and unique Transformer designs.

What’s on Channel 5 on Easter Sunday?

The Ten Commandments at 2:45pm

Charlton Heston’s spiritual epic historically fills the airwaves over Easter, and this 12 months isn’t any completely different. Formidable in scope – and runtime – the movie adapts the E-book of Exodus, telling the story of Moses which culminates with the Ten Commandments atop Mount Sinai. Together with Dreamworks’ 1998 animated interpretation, this movie made our high 20 Easter films.

Fairly Girl at 10pm

Maybe not essentially the most Easter-themed movie, however this basic romcom has the feel-good issue required for any good financial institution vacation weekend movie. Rich businessman Edward (Richard Gere) hires an escort (Julia Roberts) to accompany him to few social features – although maybe this will flip into greater than a enterprise association…

What’s on ITV2 on Easter Sunday?

Shrek at 5:15pm

This crazily profitable animated movie is at all times a pleasure to watch, whether or not it’s a vacation weekend or not. In this send-up of Disney fairytales, it’s not a good-looking prince however grumpy ogre Shrek rescuing the princess from the tower – with a motormouth donkey as his trusty steed.

Sing at 6:55pm

That includes a formidable voice solid, this animation sees a wide range of humanoid animals compete in an X Issue-style singing competitors to save a struggling theatre. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson are amongst these voicing the singing pigs, mice and porcupines. An ideal probability to catch the movie earlier than the upcoming sequel due out in 2021.

Discover these showings and extra on our TV Information