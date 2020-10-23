Best TV shows on NOW TV to watch now (October 2020)

With so many streaming providers on the scene, choosing one thing to watch can generally really feel overwhelming.

Riviera



This Sky Atlantic drama stars Julia Stiles (10 Issues I Hate About You) as Georgina Clios, an American artwork curator whose life if upended when her billionaire husband Constantine Clios (Anthony LaPaglia) dies in a yachting accident.

When Georgina begins to dig deeper into her husband’s demise, she quickly turns into caught up in a world of lies, double-dealing and nefarious crime. Starring Adrian Lester, Juliet Stevenson, Iwan Rheon, Will Arnett and Rupert Graves, this drama is value catching up on with season three on its means. Watch Riviera on NOW TV.

The Comey Rule



Can’t get sufficient of American politics within the lead up to November’s election? Take a look at model new miniseries The Comey Rule, a drama following former FBI Director James Comey as he investigates Hillary Clinton’s e mail scandal and offers with Donald Trump as he wins the presidency, up till his high-profile dismissal in 2017.

Written by Captain Phillips’ Billy Ray and primarily based on Comey’s autobiography, this four-part drama stars Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Martian, The Newsroom) as Comey and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter, Braveheart) as a scarily-accurate Trump, alongside the likes of Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle and Holly Hunter. Watch The Comey Rule on NOW TV.

The Third Day

From Utopia creator Dennis Kelly, this suspenseful miniseries follows Sam (Jude Regulation), a person drawn to a mysterious island off the English coast, solely accessible when the tide is out, the place he comes throughout a bunch of weird islanders who’ll protect their traditions at any price.

With a 12-hour reside occasion and a 3rd half starring Naomie Harris because the island’s new outsider within the works, now’s the time to get into this tense drama, with a supporting forged that features Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson. Watch The Third Day on NOW TV.

I Hate Suzie



Out there till thirty first December

Physician Who’s Billie Piper is again on this “excruciatingly trustworthy” comedy-drama co-created by Secret Diary of a Name Woman author Lucy Prebble. The eight-part collection follows pop-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is majorly disrupted when nude images are leaked from her telephone, upending her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings), her upcoming Disney function and her repute. I Hate Suzie is a fascinating watch, with Piper giving a fantastically uncooked and nuanced efficiency because the oddly relatable but self-sabotaging and unlikable Suzie. Watch I Hate Suzie on NOW TV.

Bessie

Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah performs Bessie Smith on this Emmy-winning biopic, Bessie. The drama focuses on Latifah’s Smith as she transforms from a struggling blues singer to “The Empress of the Blues”, whereas overcoming her sad childhood and previous. ‘Bessie’ begins with the titular star as a younger orphaned girl whose older sister and caregiver Viola is abusive, and who will proceed to have a adverse influence on Bessie all through her life. Watch Bessie on NOW TV.

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has develop into the channel’s second largest unique drama ever after final 12 months’s acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn’t exhausting to see why, because the violent thriller has seen sturdy reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as “The Godfather meets The Raid” in a four-star Gangs of London evaluation. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was not too long ago renewed for a second season, so there has by no means been a greater time to get caught up. Watch Gangs of London on NOW TV

Succession

Out there till seventh December

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit collection takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his function. Recognized for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars an excellent ensemble forged that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Robust, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV.

The Sopranos

Thought-about by many to be one of many best TV collection of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his means to develop into the mafia’s undisputed boss. The collection follows his makes an attempt to steadiness his household life, felony profession and panic assaults, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV. Watch The Sopranos on NOW TV.

The Wire

Extensively considered the most effective tv shows of all time, now is the proper alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by felony gangs and the commerce of unlawful medication. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the distinguished drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching take a look at actual world issues with a shocking forged that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and a number of other visitor stars who’ve gone on to develop into enormous names. Watch The Wire on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, very important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and intensely intense recreation of the occasion, that includes excellent performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story concerning the hazard of lies, notably from these in energy… Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

Massive Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama accessible to binge on NOW TV, Massive Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable problems of getting three wives and 7 kids. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embrace some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar forged that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Girl Dynamite). Watch Massive Love on NOW TV

Save Me and Save Me Too

There’s extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Responsibility) performs the estranged father of a teenage lady who’s accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the lady’s mum. A follow-up collection titled Save Me Too has not too long ago debuted as a field set on NOW TV, choosing up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star evaluation, describing it as “an absolute knockout.” Watch Save Me on NOW TV

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Regulation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually beautiful collection from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Only a few years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel collection titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now. Watch The Younger Pope on NOW TV

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead function on this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, exploring a landmark case during which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac provides a very sturdy flip within the lead. Watch Present Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this collection from famous person filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The collection acquired crucial acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug dependancy and racism. Watch The Knick on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, glossy, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Legal professional Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates all the pieces we love to hate concerning the super-wealthy. Watch Billions on NOW TV

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is predicated on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the identical identify, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired college instructor dealing with a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title function of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet one more showcase for her unbelievable performing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running collection might discover this a powerful choice, with its 4 tightly written episodes. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the 12 months 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this collection was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn’t discover a big sufficient viewers. Nonetheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this 12 months for a much-lauded movie adaptation… Watch Deadwood on NOW TV

Boardwalk Empire

Steve Buscemi stars on this acclaimed crime drama, which takes you again to Nineteen Twenties prohibition-era America, the place the corrupt treasurer of Atlantic County negotiates shady offers with highly effective mobs and mafias. By way of this, he has awarded himself a lavish life-style, however one that attracts suspicion from the federal authorities, thus putting him beneath the microscope. How lengthy can he proceed this harmful recreation earlier than one thing has to give? Watch Boardwalk Empire on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead function on this five-part collection, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug dependancy later in life. The acclaimed collection is predicated on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and gained a BAFTA award for finest miniseries in 2019… Watch Patrick Melrose on NOW TV

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part collection about Catherine the Nice, Russia’s longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in the direction of the tip of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Nice on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment’s extraordinary Second World Warfare adventures – as soon as voted the most effective field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

Courageous New World

Primarily based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel of the identical identify, Courageous New World brings the creator’s utopian society, the place peace and stability has been achieved by the prohibition of monogamy, privateness, cash, household and historical past, to life. Nonetheless, New London residents Bernard Max (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) determine to flee the one society they’ve ever recognized to journey to the Savage Lands, the place they get caught up in a violent rebel.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich (Hail Caesar), Hannah John-Kamen (The Stranger), Demi Moore and Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), this sci-fi dystopian drama is a intelligent trendy take on Huxley’s traditional textual content. Watch Courageous New World on NOW TV.

Lovecraft Nation

Government produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Lovecraft Nation blends fantastical horror with thought-provoking drama on this collection primarily based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the identical identify. Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, the collection set in 1950’s America follows the younger black man as he groups up with finest good friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B Vance) to discover his father, who disappeared beneath mysterious circumstances. Whereas coping with the “racist terrors of white America”, the trio quickly uncover that they’ve scary monsters to battle additionally. This thrilling HP Lovecraft-inspired well timed drama is ideal for these on the lookout for one thing new within the sci-fi style and makes for a fascinating watch.

Watchmen



This excellent drama from 2019 serves as a follow-up to Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel of the identical identify, condensing the motion to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the place law enforcement officials are compelled to conceal their identities for their very own security. Regina King performs Angela Abar, additionally recognized by her nickname Sister Evening, who’s a part of the pressure opposing a rising white supremacist group. All of the whereas, the query lingers: the place is Physician Manhattan? Anticipate loads of twists and turns on this gripping collection, which stays true to the comedian books whereas providing a well timed story about race in America. Watch Watchmen on NOW TV

Recreation of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with tens of millions tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn’t to everyone’s liking however the truth stays that Recreation of Thrones was residence to some unbelievable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. In the event you missed out on the collection initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now accessible to stream in its entirety. Watch Recreation of Thrones on NOW TV

Penny Dreadful

This darkish fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, together with Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his well-known monster. Not for the faint hearted, this collection constructed up a loyal fanbase throughout its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that by no means shied away from violence, gore and scary beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Inexperienced (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Physician Who) lead the forged. Watch Penny Dreadful on NOW TV

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic staff of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get probably the most out of this collection, notably when it comes to the bold crossover episodes, however these on the lookout for some lighthearted comedian e book motion ought to discover this matches the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble forged which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch Legends of Tomorrow on NOW TV

True Blood

This fantasy horror collection ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has acquired recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards… Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction collection starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons during which it gathered an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the way in which… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second collection of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Recreation of Thrones meets probably the most debauched 12 months you ever had at Glastonbury,” it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller collection that will go on to develop into one of many largest cult hits of the Nineties. That includes sturdy performances, a stunning soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it’s a very mesmerising watch that not too long ago noticed a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the useless after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s simply as good and bonkers as we may have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

30 Rock



Tina Fey writes and stars on this Emmy-winning sitcom as Liz Lemon, the top author and showrunner of NBC sketch collection TGS with Tracy Jordan who spends her time supervising the present’s forged – egotistical Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) and loose-canon Tracy (Tracy Jordan) – while in search of recommendation from community govt Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin).

With a star-studded forged which incorporates Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander and varied A-list visitor stars (Isabella Rossellini, Will Arnett, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston), 30 Rock is an ideal mild comedy for these lacking the office.

Two Weeks to Stay

Out there till sixth November

Maisie Williams stars on this darkish comedy a few younger girl raised alone by her mom on a survivalist camp following the demise of her father. She ventures into the trendy world for the primary time, encountering two socially awkward guys at a pub who inform her that the world is ending as a prank – solely, she takes it lethal severely and units off on a course in the direction of retribution that places all their lives in peril. Co-starring Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Mawaan Rizwan (Taskmaster), that is one other sturdy unique comedy from Sky. Watch on NOW TV

Pen15



Hollywood has been recognized to forged grownup actors in highschool dramas earlier than, however Pen15 takes that concept to the following stage. Co-creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, each 33 years outdated in actual life, play their 13-year-old selves amongst a forged populated primarily by little one actors. It units the tone of this zany comedy produced by The Lonely Island, which depicts college life in all its awkward glory, by no means shying away from cringeworthy moments. Watch Pen15 on NOW TV

Yonderland

This fantasy sitcom comes from the comedy staff behind Horrible Histories and BBC One’s Ghosts, delivering extra of the household pleasant enjoyable they’ve develop into well-known for. This time, the motion centres round Martha Howe-Douglas as suburban housewife Debbie Maddox, who finds herself craving for some journey. She will get simply that, when an elf seems in her cabinet telling her that she’s destined to be the saviour of a magical realm often called Yonderland. As you would possibly count on, chaos ensues. Watch Yonderland on NOW TV

The Workplace (US)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its personal existence with effectively drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, performed by Rainn Wilson. It went on somewhat longer than it ought to have, however the golden years (seasons 2-5) are right here to be savoured. Watch The Workplace (US) on NOW TV

Miracle Staff



Tailored from humorist Simon Wealthy’s novels and quick tales, Miracle Staff is a conceptual anthology collection which is criminally underrated, with each seasons accessible to watch on NOW TV. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lolly Adefope amongst others, the primary collection of this witty comedy follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe), who works within the Prayers Division in Heaven and along with current switch from the Division of Dust, Eliza (Viswanathan) should obtain a seemingly unimaginable miracle to persuade an apathetic God (Buscemi) not to destroy Earth. Watch Miracle Staff on NOW TV.

Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present gathered a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t exhausting to see why. There’s a vibrant forged of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its finest. The collection not too long ago returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Peep Present



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical take a look at the trendy world by the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be day’s work. It’s a traditional odd couple pairing performed completely, with a few of the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Present on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a few girl reintegrating into her outdated life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is set to convey her newfound constructive mindset to all the pieces she does, however finally finds herself at all times battling the cruel realities of the trendy world. Enlightened loved crucial acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with fantastic performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger girl residing in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the collection not too long ago returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke current viewing information. The unique collection is obtainable on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The collection follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life together with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever comprises an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

