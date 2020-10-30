Best TV shows on NOW TV to watch now (October 2020)

Whereas the streaming market is changing into more and more crowded, NOW TV’s spectacular catalogue actually speaks for itself.

Thanks to a collaboration with status US broadcaster HBO, the service holds among the most interesting American dramas of latest reminiscence, in addition to some buzzy latest hits.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant’s slick crime drama The Undoing is the most recent collection to change into accessible to stream, gripping viewers with its darkish and suspenseful homicide thriller.

However NOW TV additionally enjoys the advantages of being the unique streaming residence of unique Sky dramas, such because the gritty smash-hit Gangs of London and Billie Piper’s triumphant collection I Hate Suzie.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to find out about the very best shows on NOW TV in the mean time – so begin scrolling so you can begin streaming!

The Undoing

Out there till thirtieth December

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star on this slick drama collection a couple of rich couple who change into embroiled in a really public homicide investigation. When a mom at a an unique non-public faculty turns up lifeless, relationship therapist Grace Fraser is shocked to uncover her husband is taken into account a major suspect. It forces her to query their lengthy marriage as she tries desperately to maintain her life collectively, whereas coming underneath rising strain from all sides. The intriguing whodunnit has been a breakout hit to this point, with new episodes coming weekly. Watch The Undoing on NOW TV

The Undoing overview

Nicole Kidman sings the theme to The Undoing

Riviera



Sky



This Sky Atlantic drama stars Julia Stiles (10 Issues I Hate About You) as Georgina Clios, an American artwork curator whose life if upended when her billionaire husband Constantine Clios (Anthony LaPaglia) dies in a yachting accident.

When Georgina begins to dig deeper into her husband’s dying, she quickly turns into caught up in a world of lies, double-dealing and nefarious crime. Starring Adrian Lester, Juliet Stevenson, Iwan Rheon, Will Arnett and Rupert Graves, this drama is value catching up on with season three on its manner. Watch Riviera on NOW TV.

The Comey Rule



SEAC



Out there till Friday sixth November

Can’t get sufficient of American politics within the lead up to November’s election? Take a look at model new miniseries The Comey Rule, a drama following former FBI Director James Comey as he investigates Hillary Clinton’s e mail scandal and offers with Donald Trump as he wins the presidency, up till his high-profile dismissal in 2017.

Written by Captain Phillips’ Billy Ray and based mostly on Comey’s autobiography, this four-part drama stars Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Martian, The Newsroom) as Comey and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter, Braveheart) as a scarily-accurate Trump, alongside the likes of Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle and Holly Hunter. Watch The Comey Rule on NOW TV.

The Third Day

Out there till 18th November

From Utopia creator Dennis Kelly, this suspenseful miniseries follows Sam (Jude Regulation), a person drawn to a mysterious island off the English coast, solely accessible when the tide is out, the place he comes throughout a gaggle of weird islanders who’ll protect their traditions at any value.

With a 12-hour stay occasion and a 3rd half starring Naomie Harris because the island’s new outsider within the works, now’s the time to get into this tense drama, with a supporting solid that features Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson. Watch The Third Day on NOW TV.

I Hate Suzie



Sky



Out there till thirty first December

Physician Who’s Billie Piper is again on this “excruciatingly trustworthy” comedy-drama co-created by Secret Diary of a Name Woman author Lucy Prebble. The eight-part collection follows pop-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is majorly disrupted when nude photographs are leaked from her telephone, upending her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings), her upcoming Disney function and her popularity. I Hate Suzie is a charming watch, with Piper giving a fantastically uncooked and nuanced efficiency because the oddly relatable but self-sabotaging and unlikable Suzie. Watch I Hate Suzie on NOW TV.

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has change into the channel’s second largest unique drama ever after final yr’s acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn’t onerous to see why, because the violent thriller has seen sturdy reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as “The Godfather meets The Raid” in a four-star Gangs of London overview. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was just lately renewed for a second season, so there has by no means been a greater time to get caught up. Watch Gangs of London on NOW TV

Succession

SEAC

Out there till seventh December

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit collection takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his function. Identified for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars a superb ensemble solid that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Robust, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV.

The Sopranos

Thought of by many to be one of many biggest TV collection of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his manner to change into the mafia’s undisputed boss. The collection follows his makes an attempt to steadiness his household life, felony profession and panic assaults, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV. Watch The Sopranos on NOW TV.

The Wire

Extensively thought to be top-of-the-line tv shows of all time, now is the right alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by felony gangs and the commerce of unlawful medicine. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the distinguished drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching have a look at actual world issues with a shocking solid that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several other visitor stars who’ve gone on to change into big names. Watch The Wire on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and intensely intense recreation of the occasion, that includes excellent performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story concerning the hazard of lies, notably from these in energy… Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

Large Love

Out there till thirtieth November

One other acclaimed HBO drama accessible to binge on NOW TV, Large Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable issues of getting three wives and 7 kids. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embrace some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar solid that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Girl Dynamite). Watch Large Love on NOW TV

Save Me and Save Me Too

There’s extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Responsibility) performs the estranged father of a teenage woman who’s accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the woman’s mum. A follow-up collection titled Save Me Too has just lately debuted as a field set on NOW TV, choosing up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star overview, describing it as “an absolute knockout.” Watch Save Me on NOW TV

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Regulation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually gorgeous collection from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Only a few years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel collection titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now. Watch The Younger Pope on NOW TV

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead function on this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, exploring a landmark case during which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac offers a very sturdy flip within the lead. Watch Present Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this collection from famous person filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The collection obtained vital acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug habit and racism. Watch The Knick on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, modern, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Lawyer Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates the whole lot we love to hate concerning the super-wealthy. Watch Billions on NOW TV

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries relies on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the identical identify, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired faculty trainer going through a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title function of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet one more showcase for her unimaginable appearing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running collection could discover this a robust choice, with its 4 tightly written episodes. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the yr 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this collection was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn’t discover a big sufficient viewers. Nonetheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this yr for a much-lauded movie adaptation… Watch Deadwood on NOW TV

Boardwalk Empire

Steve Buscemi stars on this acclaimed crime drama, which takes you again to Nineteen Twenties prohibition-era America, the place the corrupt treasurer of Atlantic County negotiates shady offers with highly effective mobs and mafias. By this, he has awarded himself a lavish life-style, however one that attracts suspicion from the federal authorities, thus inserting him underneath the microscope. How lengthy can he proceed this harmful recreation earlier than one thing has to give? Watch Boardwalk Empire on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead function on this five-part collection, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug habit later in life. The acclaimed collection relies on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and received a BAFTA award for finest miniseries in 2019… Watch Patrick Melrose on NOW TV

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part collection about Catherine the Nice, Russia’s longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in direction of the top of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Nice on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

HBO

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment’s extraordinary Second World Conflict adventures – as soon as voted top-of-the-line field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

Lovecraft Nation

SEAC

Out there till seventeenth November

Government produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Lovecraft Nation blends fantastical horror with thought-provoking drama on this collection based mostly on Matt Ruff’s novel of the identical identify. Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, the collection set in 1950’s America follows the younger black man as he groups up with finest buddy Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B Vance) to discover his father, who disappeared underneath mysterious circumstances. Whereas coping with the “racist terrors of white America”, the trio quickly uncover that they’ve scary monsters to battle additionally.

This thrilling HP Lovecraft-inspired well timed drama is ideal for these in search of one thing new within the sci-fi style and makes for a charming watch. Watch Lovecraft Nation on NOW TV

Watchmen



SEAC



This excellent drama from 2019 serves as a follow-up to Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel of the identical identify, condensing the motion to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the place cops are compelled to cover their identities for their very own security. Regina King performs Angela Abar, additionally identified by her nickname Sister Night time, who’s a part of the pressure opposing a rising white supremacist group. All of the whereas, the query lingers: the place is Physician Manhattan? Count on loads of twists and turns on this gripping collection, which stays true to the comedian books whereas providing a well timed story about race in America. Watch Watchmen on NOW TV

Courageous New World

Out there till twenty seventh December

Primarily based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel of the identical identify, Courageous New World brings the writer’s utopian society, the place peace and stability has been achieved by way of the prohibition of monogamy, privateness, cash, household and historical past, to life. Nonetheless, New London residents Bernard Max (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) determine to flee the one society they’ve ever identified to journey to the Savage Lands, the place they get caught up in a violent rise up.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich (Hail Caesar), Hannah John-Kamen (The Stranger), Demi Moore and Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), this sci-fi dystopian drama is a intelligent trendy take on Huxley’s basic textual content. Watch Courageous New World on NOW TV.

Recreation of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with tens of millions tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn’t to everyone’s liking however the truth stays that Recreation of Thrones was residence to some unimaginable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. In case you missed out on the collection initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now accessible to stream in its entirety. Watch Recreation of Thrones on NOW TV

Penny Dreadful

This darkish fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, together with Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his well-known monster. Not for the faint hearted, this collection constructed up a loyal fanbase throughout its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that by no means shied away from violence, gore and scary beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Inexperienced (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Physician Who) lead the solid. Watch Penny Dreadful on NOW TV

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic workforce of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get probably the most out of this collection, notably when it comes to the bold crossover episodes, however these in search of some lighthearted comedian e book motion ought to discover this suits the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble solid which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch Legends of Tomorrow on NOW TV

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror collection ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has obtained recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards… Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction collection starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons during which it amassed an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the way in which… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second collection of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Recreation of Thrones meets probably the most debauched yr you ever had at Glastonbury,” it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Out there till thirty first December

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller collection that will go on to change into one of many largest cult hits of the Nineteen Nineties. That includes sturdy performances, a stunning soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it’s a really mesmerising watch that just lately noticed a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the lifeless after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s simply as sensible and bonkers as we may have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Saturday Night time Stay

This stay sketch collection has been an American establishment for many years, first airing all the way in which again in 1975. The present sees rising stars work alongside some all-time greats to produce quite a lot of skits, starting from political satire to totally surreal comedy premises. Through the years, the collection has found a formidable line-up of expertise who’ve gone on to change into big stars, together with Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell. Not each sketch is a winner, however when SNL hits, it hits onerous. Watch Saturday Night time Stay on NOW TV

30 Rock



NBC Common, Inc



Tina Fey writes and stars on this Emmy-winning sitcom as Liz Lemon, the top author and showrunner of NBC sketch collection TGS with Tracy Jordan who spends her time supervising the present’s solid – egotistical Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) and loose-canon Tracy (Tracy Jordan) – while in search of recommendation from community govt Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin).

With a star-studded solid which incorporates Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander and numerous A-list visitor stars (Isabella Rossellini, Will Arnett, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston), 30 Rock is an ideal mild comedy for these lacking the office. Watch 30 Rock on NOW TV

Two Weeks to Stay

Out there till sixth November

Maisie Williams stars on this darkish comedy a couple of younger girl raised alone by her mom on a survivalist camp following the dying of her father. She ventures into the fashionable world for the primary time, encountering two socially awkward guys at a pub who inform her that the world is ending as a prank – solely, she takes it lethal significantly and units off on a course in direction of retribution that places all their lives in peril. Co-starring Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Mawaan Rizwan (Taskmaster), that is one other sturdy unique comedy from Sky. Watch on NOW TV

Pen15



SEAC



Hollywood has been identified to solid grownup actors in highschool dramas earlier than, however Pen15 takes that concept to the subsequent degree. Co-creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, each 33 years previous in actual life, play their 13-year-old selves amongst a solid populated primarily by baby actors. It units the tone of this zany comedy produced by The Lonely Island, which depicts faculty life in all its awkward glory, by no means shying away from cringeworthy moments. Watch Pen15 on NOW TV

Yonderland

This fantasy sitcom comes from the comedy workforce behind Horrible Histories and BBC One’s Ghosts, delivering extra of the household pleasant enjoyable they’ve change into well-known for. This time, the motion centres round Martha Howe-Douglas as suburban housewife Debbie Maddox, who finds herself craving for some journey. She will get simply that, when an elf seems in her cabinet telling her that she’s destined to be the saviour of a magical realm often called Yonderland. As you may count on, chaos ensues. Watch Yonderland on NOW TV

The Workplace (US)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its personal existence with effectively drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, performed by Rainn Wilson. It went on a little bit longer than it ought to have, however the golden years (seasons 2-5) are right here to be savoured. Watch The Workplace (US) on NOW TV

Miracle Employees



SEAC



Tailored from humorist Simon Wealthy’s novels and quick tales, Miracle Employees is a conceptual anthology collection which is criminally underrated, with each seasons accessible to watch on NOW TV. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lolly Adefope amongst others, the primary collection of this witty comedy follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe), who works within the Prayers Division in Heaven and along with latest switch from the Division of Filth, Eliza (Viswanathan) should obtain a seemingly unimaginable miracle to persuade an apathetic God (Buscemi) not to destroy Earth. Watch Miracle Employees on NOW TV.

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present amassed a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t onerous to see why. There’s a vibrant solid of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its finest. The collection just lately returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Peep Present



Channel 4



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical have a look at the fashionable world by way of the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be a very good day’s work. It’s a basic odd couple pairing performed completely, with among the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Present on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a couple of girl reintegrating into her previous life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is decided to convey her newfound constructive mindset to the whole lot she does, however finally finds herself at all times battling the tough realities of the fashionable world. Enlightened loved vital acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with great performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger girl residing in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the collection just lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke latest viewing information. The unique collection is offered on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The collection follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life together with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever accommodates an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

That's our choose of the very best tv shows accessible with an Leisure Go. Discover out the very best films accessible on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Go, or try our TV Information for extra to watch.