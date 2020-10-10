Best TV shows on NOW TV to watch now (October 2020)

Colder climate and darker nights means streaming season is upon us, with NOW TV being a superb selection to maintain your self completely entertained.

The Comey Rule



Can't get sufficient of American politics within the lead up to November's election? Try model new miniseries The Comey Rule, a drama following former FBI Director James Comey as he investigates Hillary Clinton's e-mail scandal and offers with Donald Trump as he wins the presidency, up till his high-profile dismissal in 2017.

Written by Captain Phillips' Billy Ray and based mostly on Comey's autobiography, this four-part drama stars Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Martian, The Newsroom) as Comey and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter, Braveheart) as a scarily-accurate Trump, alongside the likes of Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle and Holly Hunter.

The Third Day

From Utopia creator Dennis Kelly, this suspenseful miniseries follows Sam (Jude Regulation), a person drawn to a mysterious island off the English coast, solely accessible when the tide is out, the place he comes throughout a bunch of weird islanders who'll protect their traditions at any price.

With a 12-hour stay occasion and a 3rd half starring Naomie Harris because the island's new outsider within the works, now's the time to get into this tense drama, with a supporting forged that features Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson.

I Hate Suzie



Obtainable till thirty first December

Physician Who’s Billie Piper is again on this “excruciatingly sincere” comedy-drama co-created by Secret Diary of a Name Lady author Lucy Prebble. The eight-part sequence follows pop-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is majorly disrupted when nude images are leaked from her telephone, upending her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings), her upcoming Disney position and her status. I Hate Suzie is a charming watch, with Piper giving a fantastically uncooked and nuanced efficiency because the oddly relatable but self-sabotaging and unlikable Suzie. Watch I Hate Suzie on NOW TV.

Bessie

Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah performs Bessie Smith on this Emmy-winning biopic, Bessie. The drama focuses on Latifah's Smith as she transforms from a struggling blues singer to "The Empress of the Blues", whereas overcoming her sad childhood and previous. 'Bessie' begins with the titular star as a younger orphaned lady whose older sister and caregiver Viola is abusive, and who will proceed to have a adverse influence on Bessie all through her life.

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has turn out to be the channel's second largest authentic drama ever after final yr's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn't onerous to see why, because the violent thriller has seen robust reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as "The Godfather meets The Raid" in a four-star Gangs of London assessment. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was just lately renewed for a second season, so there has by no means been a greater time to get caught up.

Succession

Obtainable till seventh December

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit sequence takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his position. Identified for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars an excellent ensemble forged that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Robust, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV.

The Sopranos

Thought-about by many to be one of many biggest TV sequence of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his means to turn out to be the mafia's undisputed boss. The sequence follows his makes an attempt to stability his household life, prison profession and panic assaults, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV.

The Wire

Broadly considered among the finest tv shows of all time, now is the right alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by prison gangs and the commerce of unlawful medication. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the crucial outstanding drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching take a look at actual world issues with a surprising forged that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several other visitor stars who've gone on to turn out to be large names.

Chernobyl

A harrowing, important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and very intense recreation of the occasion, that includes very good performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story concerning the hazard of lies, significantly from these in energy…

Massive Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama accessible to binge on NOW TV, Massive Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable problems of getting three wives and 7 youngsters. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embody some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar forged that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Girl Dynamite).

Save Me and Save Me Too

There's extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Responsibility) performs the estranged father of a teenage lady who's accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the lady's mum. A follow-up sequence titled Save Me Too has just lately debuted as a field set on NOW TV, selecting up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star assessment, describing it as "an absolute knockout."

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Regulation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually beautiful sequence from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Just some years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel sequence titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now.

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead position on this drama from The Wire's David Simon, exploring a landmark case by which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac offers a very robust flip within the lead.

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this sequence from famous person filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The sequence acquired essential acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug dependancy and racism.

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, smooth, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Lawyer Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates all the pieces we love to hate concerning the super-wealthy.

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is predicated on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the identical identify, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired college trainer dealing with a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title position of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet one more showcase for her unbelievable performing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running sequence might discover this a powerful choice, with its 4 tightly written episodes.

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the yr 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this sequence was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn't discover a big sufficient viewers. Nonetheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this yr for a much-lauded movie adaptation…

Boardwalk Empire

Steve Buscemi stars on this acclaimed crime drama, which takes you again to Nineteen Twenties prohibition-era America, the place the corrupt treasurer of Atlantic County negotiates shady offers with highly effective mobs and mafias. By means of this, he has awarded himself a lavish way of life, however one that pulls suspicion from the federal authorities, thus inserting him underneath the microscope. How lengthy can he proceed this harmful sport earlier than one thing has to give?

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead position on this five-part sequence, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug dependancy later in life. The acclaimed sequence is predicated on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and received a BAFTA award for greatest miniseries in 2019…

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part sequence about Catherine the Nice, Russia's longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the crucial highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in the direction of the top of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke…

Band of Brothers

Don't miss Steven Spielberg's 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment's extraordinary Second World Warfare adventures – as soon as voted among the finest field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers…

Courageous New World

Based mostly on Aldous Huxley's 1932 novel of the identical identify, Courageous New World brings the creator's utopian society, the place peace and stability has been achieved by means of the prohibition of monogamy, privateness, cash, household and historical past, to life. Nonetheless, New London residents Bernard Max (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) resolve to flee the one society they've ever recognized to journey to the Savage Lands, the place they get caught up in a violent insurrection.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich (Hail Caesar), Hannah John-Kamen (The Stranger), Demi Moore and Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), this sci-fi dystopian drama is a intelligent fashionable take on Huxley's traditional textual content.

Lovecraft Nation

Govt produced by Get Out's Jordan Peele, Lovecraft Nation blends fantastical horror with thought-provoking drama on this sequence based mostly on Matt Ruff's novel of the identical identify. Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, the sequence set in 1950's America follows the younger black man as he groups up with greatest buddy Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B Vance) to discover his father, who disappeared underneath mysterious circumstances. Whereas coping with the "racist terrors of white America", the trio quickly uncover that they've scary monsters to battle additionally. This thrilling HP Lovecraft-inspired well timed drama is ideal for these searching for one thing new within the sci-fi style and makes for a charming watch.

Watchmen



This very good drama from 2019 serves as a follow-up to Alan Moore's groundbreaking graphic novel of the identical identify, condensing the motion to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the place law enforcement officials are compelled to disguise their identities for their very own security. Regina King performs Angela Abar, additionally recognized by her nickname Sister Evening, who's a part of the drive opposing a rising white supremacist group. All of the whereas, the query lingers: the place is Physician Manhattan? Count on loads of twists and turns on this gripping sequence, which stays true to the comedian books whereas providing a well timed story about race in America.

Recreation of Thrones

HBO's epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels took the world by storm, with thousands and thousands tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn't to all people's liking however the reality stays that Recreation of Thrones was dwelling to some unbelievable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. When you missed out on the sequence initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it's now accessible to stream in its entirety.

Penny Dreadful

This darkish fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, together with Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his well-known monster. Not for the faint hearted, this sequence constructed up a faithful fanbase throughout its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that by no means shied away from violence, gore and scary beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Inexperienced (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Physician Who) lead the forged.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic crew of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get essentially the most out of this sequence, significantly when it comes to the formidable crossover episodes, however these searching for some lighthearted comedian ebook motion ought to discover this suits the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble forged which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine).

True Blood

This fantasy horror sequence ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has acquired recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards…

Supergirl

Obtainable till twenty third October

American broadcaster The CW has constructed a powerful tv universe encompassing quite a lot of comedian ebook dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one in every of their hottest. Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life whereas additionally going up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with different beloved heroes together with Grant Gustin’s The Flash, throughout the epic crossover Disaster on Infinite Earths. Watch Supergirl on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction sequence starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons by which it gathered an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the way in which… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second sequence of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Recreation of Thrones meets essentially the most debauched yr you ever had at Glastonbury,” it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller sequence that might go on to turn out to be one of many largest cult hits of the Nineteen Nineties. That includes robust performances, a stunning soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it’s a really mesmerising watch that just lately noticed a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the lifeless after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s simply as good and bonkers as we might have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Pen15



Hollywood has been recognized to forged grownup actors in highschool dramas earlier than, however Pen15 takes that concept to the following degree. Co-creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, each 33 years outdated in actual life, play their 13-year-old selves amongst a forged populated primarily by little one actors. It units the tone of this zany comedy produced by The Lonely Island, which depicts college life in all its awkward glory, by no means shying away from cringeworthy moments. Watch Pen15 on NOW TV

Yonderland

This fantasy sitcom comes from the comedy crew behind Horrible Histories and BBC One’s Ghosts, delivering extra of the household pleasant enjoyable they’ve turn out to be well-known for. This time, the motion centres round Martha Howe-Douglas as suburban housewife Debbie Maddox, who finds herself craving for some journey. She will get simply that, when an elf seems in her cabinet telling her that she’s destined to be the saviour of a magical realm generally known as Yonderland. As you would possibly count on, chaos ensues. Watch Yonderland on NOW TV

The Workplace (US)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its personal existence with nicely drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, performed by Rainn Wilson. It went on somewhat longer than it ought to have, however the golden years (seasons 2-5) are right here to be savoured. Watch The Workplace (US) on NOW TV

Miracle Employees



Tailored from humorist Simon Wealthy’s novels and brief tales, Miracle Employees is a conceptual anthology sequence which is criminally underrated, with each seasons accessible to watch on NOW TV. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lolly Adefope amongst others, the primary sequence of this witty comedy follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe), who works within the Prayers Division in Heaven and along with current switch from the Division of Dust, Eliza (Viswanathan) should obtain a seemingly unattainable miracle to persuade an apathetic God (Buscemi) not to destroy Earth. Watch Miracle Employees on NOW TV.

Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present gathered a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t onerous to see why. There’s a vibrant forged of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its greatest. The sequence just lately returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Peep Present



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical take a look at the fashionable world by means of the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be an excellent day’s work. It’s a traditional odd couple pairing performed completely, with a few of the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Present on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a couple of lady reintegrating into her outdated life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is decided to deliver her newfound constructive mindset to all the pieces she does, however finally finds herself at all times battling the cruel realities of the fashionable world. Enlightened loved essential acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with great performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger lady residing in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the sequence just lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke current viewing information. The unique sequence is obtainable on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The sequence follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life along with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever comprises an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

