Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK (August 2020)

Last updated 21st August

Halt and Catch Fireplace

This critically acclaimed drama consists of 4 seasons depicting a fictionalised model of the private pc growth of the 1980s, as an entrepreneur makes an attempt to capitalise on the revolution for his personal achieve. Lee Tempo (Guardians of the Galaxy) stars as manipulative businessman Joe MacMillan, alongside Scoot McNairy (Batman v Superman) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Darkish Destiny). Halt and Catch Fireplace by no means achieved the identical viewership as its contemporaries, corresponding to Mad Males, however it constructed up an avid cult fanbase and a library of glowing critiques nonetheless. Watch Halt and Catch Fireplace on Amazon Prime Video

Mad Males



AMC



This era drama from The Sopranos author Matthew Weiner launched Jon Hamm to worldwide stardom for his efficiency as womanising promoting govt Don Draper. Over the course of seven slick seasons, we study extra in regards to the enigmatic man, together with his complicated private relationships and troubled previous, whereas additionally getting a snapshot of 1960s America and the way attitudes advanced throughout the last decade. The Handmaid’s Story star Elisabeth Moss additionally seems as formidable younger profession lady Peggy Olson, with John Slattery (Avengers: Endgame) as senior Madison Avenue businessman Roger Sterling. Mad Males was acclaimed all through its run and each episode is obtainable to stream now. Watch Mad Males on Amazon Prime Video

The People

The story of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, a married couple in Washington, DC within the early 1980s who’re really lively Russian spies, got here to an finish within the US final 12 months to widespread essential acclaim. It’s a effective stability of detailed marital drama and razor-edged espionage, anchored by unimaginable performances from Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Within the golden age of tv, The People appears to have flown considerably below the radar, however this gem of a collection is without doubt one of the best of our time. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Alias

Jennifer Garner stars on this acclaimed spy thriller created by JJ Abrams (Misplaced), which follows Sydney Bristow as she infiltrates a prison organisation, working as a double agent for the CIA. As referenced within the title, she assumes a number of distinct identities over the course of the collection, all of the whereas making an attempt to disguise her harmful work from these she cares most about. The present ran for 5 seasons in whole, all of which can be found to stream now, co-starring Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber and Carl Lumbly. Watch Alias on Amazon Prime Video

This Is Us

This heat comedy drama has taken the US by storm and for good motive: the collection tells an emotional story about three siblings and their mother and father, leaping forwards and backwards in time from their childhood within the 1980s to their grownup lives in the present day. There’s a formidable ensemble solid that options powerhouse performances from Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down), Chrissy Metz (American Horror Story) and Sterling Okay Brown (The Folks v OJ Simpson). The fourth season, which continues to chart the emotional highs and lows of the Pearson clan, lately turned out there to stream… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Little Fires In every single place

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Present) and Kerry Washington (Scandal) star on this model new miniseries, based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by Celeste Ng. The story follows The Richardson household, whose seemingly good lives are turned the wrong way up by the sudden arrival of a mysterious lady and her daughter. Watch Little Fires In every single place on Amazon Prime Video

Bates Motel

A&E

When information broke a couple of prequel collection to Alfred Hitchcock’s traditional thriller Psycho, followers had been understandably apprehensive in regards to the thought. Happily, Bates Motel proved to be an excellent new spin on the story that options some actually thrilling and heartbreaking moments throughout its five-season run. Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Physician) give powerhouse performances within the lead roles. Watch Bates Motel on Amazon Prime Video

Justified

Justified stars Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Eating regimen) as Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, whose fashion of legislation enforcement brings the practices of the Outdated West into fashionable instances. The collection ran for six seasons and was beloved by tv critics all through. Olyphant lately reprised his function for an amusing scene within the remaining season of The Good Place, the place Maya Rudolph’s all-powerful choose is a giant fan of the present. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t all the time traditionally correct, however has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its historical motion and drama. The collection adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) within the lead function. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving weekly, with stunning twists aplenty… Watch Vikings on Amazon Prime Video

Bosch

This drama has been operating for six seasons now and follows a detective, Harry Bosch, who finds himself on the centre of a really messy homicide case in LA. The collection has been praised for its pulpy fashion and the sense of panache with which it carries out its police procedural storytelling – and has already been renewed for a seventh run. Watch Bosch on Amazon Prime Video

Mr Robotic

The ultimate collection of a drama that has been a blisteringly progressive take on late-stage capitalism and the digital age. The story of a hacker (Academy Award winner Rami Malek) attempting to smash the system is usually thought-provoking and all the time visually daring. New episodes of the ultimate season are arriving each Monday. Watch Mr Robotic on Amazon Prime Video

New Amsterdam

This hospital drama is impressed by the actual experiences of an American medical director, starring Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) within the lead function as a physician aiming to reform the practices of an ageing establishment to make sure the wants of sufferers are prime precedence. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

A delirious and eerie psychological thriller collection from Mr Robotic’s Sam Esmail, and an entity very a lot of its period: a web-based TV collection led by a film star, tailored from a podcast. Julia Roberts stars as Heidi, a social employee embroiled in a shady programme which purports to support returning army veterans with re-immersion into society. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Home

Whereas Britain wasn’t paying consideration, America found that Hugh Laurie was a superb dramatic actor. For a short while, Home was probably the most widespread shows in your complete world, thrilling viewers with its central efficiency and intelligent medical circumstances. Laurie performs Dr Gregory Home, a medical genius with a foul angle in direction of individuals, who struggles with a dependency on ache remedy. All eight seasons of the hit medical drama can be found to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Ripper Avenue

When BBC One prematurely axed this era crime thriller, Amazon picked up the police baton and went on to produce two extra seasons completely for Prime Video. Because the title suggests, the story takes place in 1880s London, the place the current killings of Jack the Ripper have shaken the town to its core, with the Metropolitan Police’s H Division anticipated to restore order below the management of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Evening Supervisor

It’s Laurie vs Hiddleston on this BAFTA-winning adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the identical identify. Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) takes a while out of his nocturnal way of life to take on infamous arms supplier Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Fall

All three collection of this creeping BBC thriller starring Gillian Anderson (Intercourse Schooling) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Gray) can be found to stream. The story begins as Metropolitan Police Superintendent Stella Gibson is shipped to work on a lingering homicide case in Northern Eire, solely to uncover {that a} serial killer is on the unfastened. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Stargirl

The newest tv collection to spawn from the DC Universe tells the origin story of one of many writer’s fan favorite characters, Stargirl. Highschool scholar and achieved gymnast Courtney Whitmore strikes to a sleepy city along with her household, however quickly discovers a magical workers that seems to have a thoughts of its personal. By wielding it, she has the energy to face off towards a staff of sinister villains, however the penalties might be devastating if it falls into the flawed arms. Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson star in a enjoyable collection that blends traditional tropes of the style with some contemporary and thrilling new concepts. Watch Stargirl on Amazon Prime Video

The X-Recordsdata

The cult sci-fi with probably the most recognisable theme track in TV historical past. All ten seasons (together with the 2016 reboot) of Mulder and Scully’s extra-terrestrial investigations can be found to watch proper now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The collected tales of vampire-slaying superhero Buffy at the moment are out there to watch on Amazon Prime Video. This collection comes from the thoughts of Joss Whedon, who would go on to write and direct Marvel’s Avengers and its sequel Age of Ultron, and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in a career-defining world. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is packed filled with witty quips, heartfelt moments and, in fact, a number of motion. If you happen to missed out on this massively influential present when it first aired, it makes for good binge-watch materials. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Misplaced



ABC



Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and JJ Abrams (Alias) be a part of forces for this groundbreaking sci-fi drama, which begins as a aircraft crashes down on a seemingly abandoned island. The survivors band collectively however quickly uncover there may be extra to their new dwelling than meets the attention, with mysterious entities lurking within the darkness and secrets and techniques round each nook. Whereas there have been definitely a couple of wobbles throughout its six season run, Misplaced is extensively thought to be probably the most influential shows of all time, unravelling an enchanting, experimental sci-fi saga. Watch Misplaced on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

Primarily based on the Garth Ennis comedian of the identical identify, The Boys takes on a well-worn style and turns it on its head. In a darkly comedic model of a typical superhero staff, The Seven are a corrupt and morally reprehensible gang of tyrants, considered as heroes solely due to some severely good advertising and marketing and spin specialists. A ragtag group of vigilantes takes on the mission of taking them down, whereas evading seize from the enormously highly effective and unstable Superman allegory: Homelander (Anthony Starr, Banshee). RadioTimes.com gave the collection a powerful evaluation, calling it “a viciously enjoyable superhero satire.” Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Undone

Rosa Salazar stars on this visually hanging animated collection a couple of lady who finds she has a brand new relationship with time after surviving a near-death expertise. From Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix hit Bojack Horseman, Undone shares the identical tragically humorous sense of humour and was critically acclaimed upon its debut. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Strolling Useless

As soon as probably the most widespread shows on TV, The Strolling Useless is now a zombie of its former self because it trots in direction of its eleventh collection (renewed for subsequent 12 months). Nevertheless, it was as soon as gripping, with Andrew Lincoln main a effective solid of survivors after a zombie apocalypse. Some soapy turns in its first few seasons made it should watch TV – and you’ll catch up on season one to 9 now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan lead this time-travelling romance a couple of WWII nurse who will get transported again in time to 18th century Scotland, the place she strikes up an affair with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. The fifth season was added to Amazon Prime Video earlier this 12 months, persevering with their epic romance throughout the ages. Watch Outlander on Amazon Prime Video

Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD



Netflix



Whereas it’s true that Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD bought off to a rocky begin with its mediocre first season, the present has since grown into an formidable and brilliantly entertaining sci-fi romp that’s properly price your time. The motion actually picks up with season two, which opens on a stellar collection premiere and goes on to discover an fascinating race of superhuman beings referred to as the Inhumans. Later seasons fold in different main characters like Ghost Rider, in addition to dipping into mind-bending ideas like alternate realities, synthetic intelligence and time journey. Take into account beginning with the second season when you really feel like skipping to the good things. Watch Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD on Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek: Picard

CBS

Patrick Stewart returns to the function of Jean-Luc Picard, the character he performed on beloved sci-fi collection Star Trek: The Subsequent Era. Over a decade since his final look, we discover him retired from his place in Starfleet, till a younger lady finds him who wants his assist. Watch Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime Video

Add

Followers of The Good Place could also be on this new unique collection, which takes a equally irreverent have a look at the afterlife. Robbie Amell (The Flash) stars as Nathan Brown, a person who dies after entering into an accident, however has his consciousness uploaded to a digital model of heaven. The collection takes a satirical have a look at what such a spot may seem like, whereas Nathan struggles to preserve a wholesome relationship together with his residing girlfriend. If you happen to’re wanting to sit back and calm down with some model new comedy, critics have praised Add for its fast-paced jokes and endearing love story. Watch Add on Amazon Prime Video

Future Man

The Starvation Video games star Josh Hutcherson takes on the title function on this motion comedy from the creator of Misfits. It’s a distinctly daft take on the traditional story of an underdog slacker referred to as upon to do one thing extraordinary. Josh Futturman is an low achiever who does little apart from play his favorite online game. However when two characters from the sport present up in actuality in search of him, he should observe them by means of time to forestall a disastrous future. The third season simply arrived in a binge-friendly field set. Watch Future Man on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel a couple of satan and an angel (performed on this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band collectively to cease (or no less than decelerate) the top of the world. It’s full of stars – together with Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the satan – and we relatively preferred it. Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Swamp Factor

This sci-fi horror collection is predicated on the cult-favourite DC Comics character Swamp Factor, a mysterious creature who dwells within the swamplands of Louisiana. This adaptation stars Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) as Dr Abby Arcane, a scientist investigating what she believes to be a lethal virus, however which seems to be one thing much more terrifying. Whereas it’s typically responsible of the identical melodrama present in most DC shows, there’s a bounty of fascinating fantasy concepts at play right here, not to point out some jaw-dropping sensible results akin to John Carpenter’s The Factor. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tales from the Loop

If you happen to’re in want of an thrilling new science-fiction present, look no additional than Tales from the Loop. The collection is impressed by Simon Stålenhag’s artwork ebook and explores the lives of people that stay above “The Loop”, a machine constructed with the aim of unlocking the mysteries of the universe. It’s primary purpose is to flip issues solely doable in science-fiction a actuality… however can the staff succeed? Watch Tales from the Loop now on Amazon Prime Video

The Man within the Excessive Citadel

This collection performs with the largest ‘What if?’ query of the 20th century: what if Germany had received the Second World Battle? It’s a easy premise that belies the devilish complexity of this counterfactual collection, based mostly on the novel by Philip Okay Dick. The fourth and remaining season is now out there to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse

This sci-fi collection is ready a whole lot of years sooner or later, the place humankind has unfold out to stay everywhere in the photo voltaic system. Thomas Jane performs a police detective tasked with discovering a lacking lady, solely to discover himself embroiled in a far bigger conspiracy. After dealing with cancellation from its unique community Syfy, The Expanse was picked up for a fourth season by Amazon this 12 months to the delight of its many followers. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Preacher

AMC

Marvel’s Agent Carter star Dominic Cooper performs Jesse Custer, a troubled Texas priest who discovers that God has deserted His duties and units off on a quest to discover Him. Preacher packs some severely edgy humour, brutal struggle scenes and actually memorable performances from Ruth Negga (Brokers of SHIELD) and Joe Gilgun (Misfits). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Avatar: The Final Airbender

This animated hit from Nickelodeon follows a younger Airbender referred to as Aang, the final in a line of supernaturally gifted people that has the power to manipulate the weather. Avatar: The Final Airbender was tailored into a really terrible live-action film by director M. Evening Shyamalan, however don’t let that put you off. This supply materials is rock stable and options refined storytelling that’s appropriate for all ages. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Carnival Row

This large finances collection is ready in Victorian fantasy world, the place human beings stay in an uneasy coexistence with mythological creatures. In opposition to this dramatic backdrop, a human detective (Orlando Bloom) and a refugee faerie (Cara Delevingne) embark on a romance as he investigates a string of grotesque murders. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Workplace (US)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its personal existence with properly drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, performed by Rainn Wilson. It went on slightly longer than it ought to have, however the golden years (seasons 2-5) are right here to be savoured. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Futurama

Matt Groening’s second TV collection – set within the 12 months 3000 and following a dysfunctional, inter-planetary supply crew – endured a troubled run over the course of 14 years that included a cancellation, 4 straight-to-DVD options and a revival run on Comedy Central. Regardless of this, many would argue that it’s superior to The Simpsons… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Woman

This beloved sitcom stars Zooey Deschanel (500 Days of Summer time) as a unusual major college instructor, who strikes into the bachelor pad of three male buddies led by Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse). The bizarre dynamic and likeable characters lead to nice comedy moments all through its prolonged run, which options a number of notable visitor stars together with Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Fox and Linda Cardellini. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

An award-winning, heart-lifting efficiency from Rachel Brosnahan makes this simply one in all Amazon’s most achieved unique collection. It actually has a festive really feel to it too, from the Broadway musical stylings of 50s New York to the fiery humour on the coronary heart of each scene. The third season lately premiered to extra essential acclaim. Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

Spaced

Frequent collaborators Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost staff up with Jessica Hynes on this comedy collection, about two individuals who fake to be knowledgeable couple to safe a flat. Many years because it initially aired, the present nonetheless has a passionate cult fanbase and anybody who lived the trio’s so-called Cornetto trilogy – Shaun of the Useless, Scorching Fuzz and The World’s Finish – ought to discover this present caters precisely to their style. Watch Spaced on Amazon Prime Video

Bob’s Burgers

Whereas initially critics had a blended response to animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers, over the course of its ten season run the collection has hit a stride and earned some lofty reward, incessantly touted as top-of-the-line comedies on tv proper now. The collection follows the Belcher household as they run a small burger restaurant and deal with the issues that life throws at them alongside the best way. Watch Bob’s Burgers on Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag

This cheeky comedy took critics by storm throughout its two collection, making a world star of its creator and lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag tells the story of a younger lady residing in London and her messy relationships with the individuals round her, most notably her sister Claire (performed by Sian Clifford). The collection received nearly each award it was nominated for, delighting with its risque sense of humour earlier than breaking our hearts with that remaining episode. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Fashionable Love

This star-studded collection tells a distinct story of affection in each episode, every one impressed by true tales printed within the widespread New York Instances column that shares its title. Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) are among the many gifted ensemble solid. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Tick

The Tick is an excellent hero comedy based mostly on a comic book ebook of the identical identify, which stars Peter Serafinowicz as a strong vigilante who groups up with the awkward Arthur Everest to struggle a harmful prison underworld. Though it solely lasted for 2 seasons, The Tick was properly obtained by critics and boasts a passionate fanbase. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photograph Financial institution

One of many warmest, cosiest sitcoms to have graced our screens for the reason that flip of the millennium. Initially created as an offshoot of the US Workplace, this dramedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur targeted on the efforts of a small department of presidency within the fictional city of Pawnee, Illinois, and one dogged, well-meaning politician, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). It launched the careers of Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza alongside the best way… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Endlessly

Saturday Evening Stay alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph lead this nice, blended bag of a collection a couple of bored married couple, which reveals a lot grander intentions within the closing moments of its second episode (let’s simply say that if the primary episode doesn’t excite you, the remainder of the collection would possibly). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Disaster

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney co-write this comedy a couple of vacation fling that leads to an unplanned being pregnant, and all the fallout that this entails. All three seasons can be found to stream – and because the fourth is ready to debut within the new 12 months, it’s a great time to catch up. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Purple Oaks

A pointy coming of age comedy starring up-and-coming British star Craig Roberts, 80s-set Purple Oaks was the decide of Amazon’s pilot season in 2014. Ending in 2017 after three seasons, it stays one of many service’s hidden gems. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

