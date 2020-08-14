Best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer right now (August 2020)

In case your heatwave weekend plans have been dashed by the downpour of torrential rain throughout the nation, then not to concern – BBC iPlayer is right here.

From nail-biting dramas and saucy thrillers, to chuckle-worthy comedies and thought-provoking documentaries, there’s at all times a brand new collection hidden away on the platform, prepared for you to begin binging.

From model new titles like Diane Morgan’s Mandy, to shows migrating from different streams resembling Harlots and Heroes – BBC iPlayer is house to an enormous array of content material starring prime British expertise.

There’s even worldwide imports, resembling Katy Keene, The Secrets and techniques She Retains and Canada’s Drag Race to make you’re feeling as in the event you’ve travelled half-way internationally, whereas British break-outs like I Could Destroy You and Ghosts will renew your religion in glorious home-grown content material.

With a lot alternative on supply, we’ve helped to slender it down for you by offering a listing of the perfect content material that the Beeb has to supply. Get pleasure from!

Harlots



Followers of edgier interval dramas are in for a deal with with Harlots – the newest Hulu collection to arrive on BBC iPlayer. Starring Samantha Morton as 18th century brothel madam Margaret Wells, the collection centres round a rival between two bordellos in London, the ladies operating them and their upper-class shoppers.

With a star-studded solid together with Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay, Vera Drake's Leslie Manville, Fleabag's Hugh Skinner, Lord of the Ring's Liv Tyler and Inexperienced Wing's Julian Rhind-Tutt, Harlots is a fancy drama filled with tight corsets, household rigidity and titillating scenes.

Mandy



Mandy, starring Philomena Cunk’s Diane Morgan, is the newest comedy collection to land on BBC iPlayer. Originating from a web-based comedy brief, the sitcom follows the titular Mandy, a chain-smoking girl with a dream of breeding Doberman Pinchers, as she makes an attempt to kind out her life, make some cash and get a job.

With the likes of Michelle Greenidge (After Life), Maxine Peake (Peterloo), Tom Basden (Plebs), David Bradley (Recreation of Thrones), Natalie Cassidy (EastEnders) and Michael Spicer (The Mash Report) in its solid, Mandy is an absurdly humorous comedy and an ideal 30-minute escape from the world.

Alan Bennet’s Speaking Heads



Alan Bennet's authentic Speaking Heads monologues from the '80s and '90s are so revered that they've discovered their means onto the college syllabus – and so they got a 2020 refresh as one of many first dramas filmed beneath lockdown. A star-studded solid together with the likes of Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman and Imelda Staunton all offered up to date variations of among the classics, whereas there have been even a few model new monologues thrown in into the cut price. All 12 episodes are properly price a watch – with Bennet's scripts remaining as razor sharp – and as darkly comedian – as they at all times had been.

Fort Salem



American drama Fort Salem is a brand new addition to iPlayer, focusing on three witches – performed by Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams – who're enlisted within the US military in another model of current day USA through which persecution of witches ended 300 years in the past. Because the three prepare up in fight magic they battle a harmful foe within the Spree, a bunch who're opposed to the navy conscription of witches.

Heroes

This traditional superhero drama not too long ago arrived on BBC iPlayer for brand new viewers to grow to be obsessive about, and followers to revisit, 10 years after the collection ended.

Heroes, which aired on NBC from 2006 till 2010, follows a bunch of peculiar individuals who uncover they possess superhuman talents and subsequently crew up to stop catastrophic occasions from occurring sooner or later.

Starring the likes of Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Christopher Eccleston, Kristen Bell and Zachary Quinto, this award-winning drama is properly well worth the watch.

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty

This revealing three-part documentary seems to be again on how media mogul Rupert Murdoch constructed his press empire, the shut relationship he and Rebecca Brooks had with Tony Blair authorities and his fall from grace following the New of the World hacking scandal in 2005.

That includes interviews just like the likes of Piers Morgan, Nigel Farage, Hugh Grant and Steve Bannon, The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty is an absorbing, and typically surprising, perception into Information Corps historical past.

Katy Keene

This Riverdale spin-off, which solely ran for one season, additionally options Ashleigh Murray, who reprises her position as singer-songwriter Josie McCoy, Julia Chan (Pepper Smith) and Jonny Beauchamp (Jorge/Ginger Lopez) – all of whom play wannabe musicians, making an attempt to make it large within the Massive Apple.

Ghosts

This phantom-filled BBC comedy, from the solid of Horrible Histories, follows younger married couple, Alison (Recent Meat’s Charlotte Richie) and Mike (Stath Lets Flats’ Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who after inheriting a dilapidated mansion quickly uncover that it’s haunted by the earlier inhabitants that died on its grounds.

Starring the likes of Martha Howe-Douglas (Yonderland), Mathew Baynton (Gavin and Stacey), Simon Farnaby (Mindhorn), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Katy Wix (Not Going Out) and Jim Howick (Intercourse Training), this six-part chuckle-fest is properly well worth the watch, particularly with season two due to hang-out our screens later this yr.

The Secrets and techniques She Retains

In case you’re on the lookout for a tense miniseries to get hooked on, The Secrets and techniques She Retains is for you. This Australian thriller stars Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael as Agatha, an outsider who turns into obsessive about middle-class mummy blogger Meghan (Jessica de Gouw) and the kid she’s anticipating.

Primarily based on Michael Robotham's novel of the identical identify, this six-part psychological drama is filled with tragic twists and surprising revelations that may have you ever checking over your shoulder repeatedly.

The Younger Offenders

Irish comedy The Younger Offenders is again for a 3rd season of slapstick scheming and heartwarming moments.

Starring Alex Murphy and Chris Walley as inseparable petty criminals Conor and Jock, season three explores fatherhood, heists and hilarious hijinks.

The Salisbury Poisonings

This three-part drama, based mostly on the 2018 Novichok poisonings of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, seems to be on the disaster from the views of Public Well being officer Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff) and police officer Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall).

The very fact-based collection, which not too long ago aired on BBC One over three consecutive nights, shows the general public's panic after Sergei and Yulia had been discovered poisoned, the good lengths endured by the general public authorities to make sure the residents of Salisbury's security and the harmless lives for ever affected by the incident.

Mrs America

This nine-part drama seems to be on the rise of the ladies’s liberation motion within the 1970s America and the outspoken conservative activist Phyllis Schlafy (Cate Blanchett) who was decided to take them and the Equal Rights Modification down.

With its star-studded solid – Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracey Ullman, Elizabeth Banks, Margot Martindale – and true story, Mrs America is a compelling watch, that includes a complexly gorgeous efficiency from Blanchett because the pastel-clad anti-heroine.

In search of Alaska

BBC

Tailored from John Inexperienced’s 2005 novel of the identical identify, In search of Alaska follows Culver Creek Academy college students Miles (Charlie Plummer), Takumi (Jay Lee), Chip (Denny Love), Lara (Sofia Vassilieva) and Sara (Landry Bender) who, after the dying of their buddy Alaska (Kristine Froseth), look again on the occasions that led to it in a seek for solutions.

This teen drama miniseries, created by The OC's Josh Schwartz, doesn't strictly stick to its supply materials however in consequence, develops right into a bittersweet have a look at adolescence with plenty of coronary heart.

I Could Destroy You



BBC



This fearlessly uncooked comedy-drama from Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel explores sexual consent, fashionable courting and gratification by means of the lens of a twenty-something girl in London.

The 12-part collection follows Arabella (Coel), a novelist who rose to fame by means of social media and shortly labelled as “the voice of her technology”, as she reassesses her profession, friendships and household after being drugged and sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

Additionally starring Press' Paapa Essiedu and Inside No. 9's Weuche Opia as Arabella's finest associates, I Could Destroy You is gripping, unmissable drama which makes for necessary viewing.

Canada’s Drag Race

We’ve had RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race UK, however now it’s time to go to our Canadian cousins. Canada’s Drag Race, which arrived on iPlayer on Friday third July, sees Canada’s most interesting queens compete for the Drag Race crown over the course of ten episodes (launched weekly).

Introduced by US Drag Race runner-up and self-proclaimed Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes, the collection challenges the queens to impress judges Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (Unreal) and Stacey McKenzie (Canada’s Subsequent Prime Mannequin) with their performing, appearing, dancing, stitching and comedy abilities.

With visitor judges Michelle Visage, Tom Inexperienced and Elisha Cuthbert due to seem, this export of Canadian drag shouldn't be one to miss.

Staged

One of many newest collection produced throughout lockdown, Staged stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as exaggerated variations of themselves, trying to rehearse a play over Zoom amid the coronavirus chaos. The six episodes are solely 15-to-20 minutes lengthy, however they're packed filled with witty banter and the actors' insights into life caught indoors.

Physician Foster

This explosive drama from playright Mike Bartlett stars nationwide treasure Suranne Jones as a GP Gemma Foster who begins to suspect her husband of 14 years is having an affair. With two seasons of suspicion and betrayal to binge by means of, Physician Foster is the right edge-of-your-seat watch, as viewers witness Gemma's gradual descent into adultery-based paranoia. Additionally starring Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Bertie Carvel.

Dracula



BBC/Hartswood Movies/Netflix/Robert Viglasky



Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the duo behind the Physician Who’s 2005 revival and Sherlock, returned to BBC One earlier this yr with Dracula – a campy, terrifying and charismatic take on Bram Stoker’s 19th century vampire.

Starring Danish actor Claes Bang within the titular position supported by Dolly Wells as witty Sister Agatha and a very good John Heffernan, this revamp(ire) is a pointy and typically gory three-parter, with an simple Moffat-Gatiss tone.

Taboo



BBC / Scott Free



Created by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, Taboo is a brilliantly grim drama starring Tom Hardy (who co-created the collection together with his father) as a brooding 19th century man who has returned to declare inheritance from his not too long ago useless father.

This Gothic eight-parter, that includes the likes of Oona Chaplin, Jonathan Pryce and Jessie Buckley seems to be at 1800s London in a darkish, brutal gentle. Tom Hardy's menacing efficiency makes up for the interval drama's sluggish tempo and leaves you wanting extra.

Regular Individuals

This romantic drama has shortly risen by means of the ranks to grow to be considered one of BBC iPlayer's most watched programmes and for good motive. Viewers have been enraptured by the tumultuous relationship between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), two college college students residing in Dublin. All episodes can be found to stream right now, which is sort of lucky because it makes for excellent binge watch materials.

What We Do within the Shadows

Academy Award winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) adapt their glorious mockumentary movie into an equally sturdy tv collection. The motion shifts from New Zealand to New York Metropolis, the place 4 vampires have lived as room mates for tons of of years. The primary season debuted final yr to very sturdy opinions, praising the absurd comedy and ensemble solid that features Matt Berry (Yr of the Rabbit) and Kayvan Novak (4 Lions).

Killing Eve

A collection that wants no introduction, Killing Eve has grow to be a worldwide sensation in its brief time on the air. Psychotic murderer Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) are caught in a lethal sport of cat and mouse on this sharp, witty and grotesque thriller. The primary season, written by Fleabag scribe Pheobe Waller-Bridge, earned rave opinions from critics and followers alike.

Line of Responsibility

With manufacturing on the sixth collection of Line of Responsibility going through delays, there's now loads of time to get caught up on this critically acclaimed crime drama from author Jed Mercurio, which follows a crew investigating corruption within the police pressure. The collection has shortly established itself as one of many BBC's hottest dramas and fairly presumably top-of-the-line shows they've ever produced. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston impress within the leads, alongside a formidable visitor solid that features Lennie James (Save Me), Keeley Hawes (Spooks) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

Spooks

The enduring spy drama has made its return to BBC iPlayer and will probably be adopted by a variety of different traditional shows within the coming weeks. Following the employees at British intelligence company MI:5 as they try to counter threats to the general public, the collection obtained excessive reward all through its authentic run. Spooks additionally boasts an ever-changing ensemble solid that features among the brightest stars on British telly, together with David Oyelowo (Selma), Matthew McFadyen (Ripper Road) and Keeley Hawes (Line of Responsibility).

Physician Who

The most recent collection of Physician Who introduced with it some earth-shattering revelations about Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Physician, whereas additionally pitting her in opposition to extra iconic foes. You may meet up with all the newest episodes on BBC iPlayer, in addition to revisit older adventures from the period of Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat with each episode of contemporary Who accessible to stream. We've all received our favorite Physician and there's no higher time to get reacquainted with yours…

Final Tango in Halifax

The beloved collection a few couple who rekindle their romance after 60 years aside has not too long ago returned to BBC One for a fifth collection. Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid reprise the lead roles within the newest episodes, which RadioTimes.com gave a four-star assessment. Each episode of the BAFTA-winning hit is out there to watch on iPlayer, introducing a variety of memorable characters and emotional tales. Final Tango in Halifax has additionally been praised for its respectful and genuine depiction of older folks.

This Nation

This hilarious mockumentary depicts life in a sleepy Cotswolds village for cousins Kerry and Kurtan, created by and starring siblings Daisy Could and Charlie Cooper. The acclaimed comedy took house a number of BAFTAs for its wry observations about countryside residing and not too long ago made headlines for casting an A-list actor in its last collection, whose identification has been obscured and stored secret. Each episode is now accessible to stream, with a US adaptation at the moment within the works.

Torchwood



BBC



Torchwood got here spinning out of Russell T Davies stellar run on Physician Who, following fan favorite character Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) as he and his crew examine sci-fi mysteries which can be extra grownup in theme. Shortly after Jack made his shock return to Physician Who, the BBC made Torchwood accessible to stream on iPlayer in full. An ideal alternative for these trying to make the lengthy look ahead to collection 13 just a little bit simpler…

Inside No 9

This darkly comedian anthology collection from League of Gents creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith tells a special authentic story in every considered one of its half-hour episodes. It's a powerful showcase of creativity from the writing duo and has stored issues feeling contemporary properly into its fifth collection. Inside No 9 has welcomed quite a few notable visitor stars together with Jenna Coleman, Rory Kinnear, Katherine Parkinson, David Morrissey and Sheridan Smith.

Prime Gear

It's been a bumpy trip for Prime Gear since its authentic presenters left for Amazon Prime, however the motoring collection appears to have discovered a successful system with its newest hosts: Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris. In our assessment of the newest episodes, RadioTimes.com calls it "outrageous, jaw-dropping, hilarious TV," and in a present of religion the collection has not too long ago been bumped up to BBC One for the primary time in its historical past. In case you switched off when Clarkson and co left, it's time to give Prime Gear one other look.

Completely Fabulous

Escape the Bolly, sweeties, as a result of the entire field set of AbFab – starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as sozzled PRs Eddie and Patsy – has landed on BBC iPlayer. Regularly showing on lists of the perfect British sitcoms ever made and not too long ago spawning a profitable spin-off movie, the outrageous humour of Completely Fabulous might be simply the factor to enliven your lockdown.

Silent Witness

It's an actual testomony to the standard of Silent Witness that the present remains to be pulling in large audiences even in its 23rd season. The crime drama starring Emilia Fox follows a bunch of forensic pathologists as they take on felony instances across the UK. Regardless of being on the air for therefore lengthy, the collection remains to be discovering methods to shock its viewers – with a current solid shake-up promising a really totally different dynamic for the upcoming collection 24…

Fosse/Verdon

The eight-part drama relies on the troubled private {and professional} relationship between legendary director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). They made an enormous contribution to American tradition by means of their collaborations, nevertheless it got here at a critical worth. Rockwell and Williams had been lauded for his or her performances on this collection, choosing up awards from the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Display screen Actors Guild.

The Cry

Physician Who's Jenna Coleman stars on this thrilling drama as Joanna – a mom preventing for custody of her child when a visit to Australia goes horribly fallacious. Primarily based on the Helen FitzGerald guide of the identical identify, the thriller four-part collection may have you on the sting of your seat.

Louis Theroux’s Bizarre Weekends

It's tough not to love Louis Theroux. Though he can seem just a little awkward at occasions, his willingness to throw himself into daunting conditions shows large and really admirable dedication to his craft. Louis Theroux's Bizarre Weekends first aired between 1998 and 2000, so not all of its weird instances will probably be fully up to date with right this moment's world. Nonetheless, there's nonetheless an enormous quantity of leisure to be discovered within the unusual characters Theroux encounters throughout his fascinating investigations.

Worzel Gummidge

Detectorists creator Mackenzie Criminal follows up the acclaimed sitcom with this up to date model of traditional youngsters's collection Worzel Gummidge. Criminal takes on writing and directing duties in addition to the starring position, in a reboot that has been praised for its charming sense of humour and precious environmental messages. There's no phrase but on whether or not we will anticipate one other collection, however given the nice and cozy reception to this two-parter, it definitely appears doable…

W1A

This satirical comedy brings again the lead character of Twenty Twelve, Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville), in his new job position as Head of Values on the BBC. It's his accountability to outline the company's position in British society and put together it for the long run, whereas coping with some hilarious day-to-day crises within the course of. W1A has a stellar solid together with Monica Dolan (A Very English Scandal), Jessica Hy

This Time with Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan made his long-awaited return as delightfully awkward broadcaster Alan Partridge on this comedic take on {a magazine} information collection comparable in format to The One Present. Whereas it doesn’t have fairly as many laugh-out-loud moments because the character’s earlier outings, the satire is wise and Coogan is excellent, delivering sensible Partridge traces in every episode. Susannah Fielding additionally stars as beleaguered co-presenter Jennie Gresham. Watch This Time with Alan Partridge on BBC iPlayer

The Trial of Christine Keeler

BBC One’s drama collection tells the story of the lady on the coronary heart of The Profumo Affair, one of many largest scandals of the 20th Century. Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) provides an excellent efficiency as Christine Keeler, whose affairs with each the Secretary of State for Battle and a Soviet Union soldier are splashed everywhere in the newspapers. This collection gives perception into the occasions that led to the scandal in addition to the climactic trial that spawned from it. Watch The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC iPlayer

Extras

Stephen Service provider and Ricky Gervais follow-up challenge after The Workplace was this deadpan comedy set on this planet of thankless movie and TV further work. It’s a traditional piece of British comedy, as struggling actor Andy Millman (Gervais) desperately tries to launch a profession from blurry roles within the background. Service provider co-stars as ineffective expertise agent Darren Lamb, with Ashley Jensen (After Life) as dim-witted buddy Maggie. Come for the hilariously awkward humour and unimaginable celeb cameos, keep for the genuinely touching last episode. Watch Extras on BBC iPlayer

Pose

This groundbreaking collection comes from producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and depicts New York Metropolis’s LGBTQ ballroom tradition scene in the course of the 1980s and 90s. Two seasons can be found now on iPlayer, each of which have been critically acclaimed, with a 3rd one properly on the best way. Watch Pose on BBC iPlayer

His Darkish Supplies

The BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s sweeping fantasy epic could be very spectacular certainly. Dafne Eager (Logan) takes the lead position of Lyra Belacqua, a mischievous younger woman intent on rescuing her kidnapped buddy. To take action, she’ll have to evade seize herself from treacherous foes with the assistance of her daemon named Pan, who typically takes the type of a weasel. Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and James McAvoy (IT: Chapter Two) additionally star… Watch His Darkish Supplies on BBC iPlayer

Seven Worlds, One Planet

You may by no means go fallacious with a David Attenborough nature documentary and this newest collection simply as jaw dropping because the final. Every episode explores one other of Earth’s distinct continents and the life that inhabits it, offering some fascinating info and capturing quite a few unimaginable moments. Watch Seven Worlds, One Planet on BBC iPlayer

Luther

Idris Elba stars as London’s slickest – and most maverick – detective as he races across the metropolis fixing crimes match for a horror film. Luther has been a agency favorite among the many BBC lineup because it started again in 2010, with Elba giving an electrical efficiency within the lead position and viewers gripped by the present’s persistently thrilling sense of rigidity. Watch Luther on BBC iPlayer

The Blue Planet and Blue Planet II

Arguably David Attenborough’s most impactful documentary but, The Blue Planet and its sequel shows the great thing about reside beneath the waves – and the harm people are wreaking on it. Watch Blue Planet on BBC iPlayer

The Seize



BBC



This critically acclaimed six-part drama sees returning soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) come beneath suspicion from detective inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger), after CCTV footage hyperlinks him to the kidnapping of a younger girl. It’s an exciting (and paranoia-inducing) have a look at how surveillance can be utilized and abused within the fashionable world, incomes sturdy reward from critics. Ben Miles (The Crown), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Famke Janssen (X-Males) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) additionally star. Watch The Seize on BBC iPlayer

Hustle

Robert Vaughn, Robert Glenister, Adrian Lester and Marc Warren star on this slick BBC drama, which follows the fortunes of London confidence tricksters. The con is on… Watch Hustle on BBC iPlayer

Across the World in 80 Days

From 1989, Michael Palin’s epic voyage throughout the globe, following within the footsteps of Jules Verne’s fictional hero Phileas Fogg, utilizing any mode of overland transport… Watch Across the World in 80 Days on BBC iPlayer

The League of Gents

This gloriously darkish, surrealist comedy a few unusual group of individuals residing within the small, northern city of Royston Vasey is created by and stars Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton. Watch The League of Gents on BBC iPlayer

The Mighty Boosh

Whereas it inevitably received’t be for everybody, the mad world of Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt’s Mighty Boosh is treasured by many. The cult hit collection follows the surreal adventures of two struggling musicians, who reside with a mystic alien shaman and a gorilla. Watch The Mighty Boosh on BBC iPlayer

Clique

Psychological thriller that delves inside a gang of whip good, sophisticated and bold younger folks at a college. Watch Clique on BBC iPlayer

Outnumbered

This comedy embraces the humorous aspect of household life as we comply with the Brockmans by means of their varied trials and tribulations. The present grew to become much less enjoyable as the youngsters grew up and their harmless backchat developed into moody teen rudeness, however the early episodes function some traditional traces and a household dynamic that many people can relate to. Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner star as drained dad and mom Pete and Sue, with Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez as their difficult youngsters. Watch Outnumbered on BBC iPlayer

