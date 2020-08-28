Best TV shows to watch on NOW TV (August 2020)

As summer season comes to an finish and the wet autumn climate reintroduces itself, there’s nothing fairly like curling up in entrance of the couch and discovering a brand new collection to hibernate in entrance of.

Fortunately, NOW TV has a collection of a few of the hottest dramas, comedies and sci-fi picks for you to peruse – from Save Me to Sport of Thrones.

Holding the unique rights to a mess of HBO’s critically-acclaimed content material – which picked up 107 Emmy Award Nominations this 12 months – NOW TV is the UK’s supply to a few of the finest TV we’ve seen in years, with Succession, Massive Little Lies, Chernobyl and Euphoria accessible to watch with a subscription.

In case you’re on the lookout for one thing model new, the darkish and edgy I Hate Suzie has simply arrived alongside horror drama Lovecraft Nation, whereas these wanting a traditional boxset have The Sopranos and The Wire at their fingertips.

Try our prime picks from NOW TV under, all of which can be found with an Leisure Go.

I Hate Suzie



Physician Who’s Billie Piper is again on this “excruciatingly trustworthy” comedy-drama co-created by Secret Diary of a Name Lady author Lucy Prebble.

The eight-part collection follows pop-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is majorly disrupted when nude photographs are leaked from her telephone, upending her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings), her upcoming Disney position and her fame.

I Hate Suzie is a charming watch, with Piper giving a fantastically uncooked and nuanced efficiency because the oddly relatable but self-sabotaging and unlikable Suzie. Watch I Hate Suzie on NOW TV.

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has turn out to be the channel’s second largest authentic drama ever after final 12 months’s acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn’t laborious to see why, because the violent thriller has seen sturdy reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as “The Godfather meets The Raid” in a four-star Gangs of London assessment. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was lately renewed for a second season, so there has by no means been a greater time to get caught up. Watch Gangs of London on NOW TV

The Plot Towards America

Accessible till 27th August

Based mostly on the novel by Philip Roth, this drama collection is ready in 1940 and imagines an alternate American historical past advised via the eyes of a working-class Jewish household in Newark, New Jersey. They watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh – a xenophobic populist – who turns into President and turns the nation towards fascism. Towards the backdrop of Lindbergh’s requires America to keep out of World Struggle II, the collection stays fastened on this household’s combat in opposition to an increase in anti-semitism, led by Winona Ryder as Evelyn Finkel. Whereas undeniably bleak, the present is extremely suspenseful and a cautionary story we should always all take discover of. Watch The Plot Towards America on NOW TV.

Succession

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit collection takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his position. Identified for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars a superb ensemble solid that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Sturdy, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV.

The Sopranos

Thought of by many to be one of many best TV collection of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his method to turn out to be the mafia’s undisputed boss. The collection follows his makes an attempt to stability his household life, legal profession and panic assaults, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV. Watch The Sopranos on NOW TV.

The Wire

Extensively considered among the best tv shows of all time, now’s the right alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by legal gangs and the commerce of unlawful medicine. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the crucial outstanding drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching take a look at actual world issues with a shocking solid that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several other visitor stars who’ve gone on to turn out to be enormous names. Watch The Wire on NOW TV

The Night time Of

Accessible till 31st August

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars on this darkish crime story as a naive school pupil falsely accused of killing a younger girl. Throughout eight suspenseful episodes, The Night time Of follows his determined makes an attempt to show his innocence and delves into the lives of these affected by his case. There are twists and turns aplenty as the reality is slowly revealed in one of the crucial gripping authorized dramas of latest reminiscence, that co-stars John Turturro as a cynical defence legal professional. Watch The Night time Of on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and very intense recreation of the occasion, that includes excellent performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story in regards to the hazard of lies, notably from these in energy… Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

Massive Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama accessible to binge on NOW TV, Massive Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable problems of getting three wives and 7 kids. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embody some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar solid that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Woman Dynamite). Watch Massive Love on NOW TV

Save Me and Save Me Too

There’s extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Obligation) performs the estranged father of a teenage woman who’s accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the woman’s mum. A follow-up collection titled Save Me Too has lately debuted as a field set on NOW TV, selecting up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star assessment, describing it as “an absolute knockout.” Watch Save Me on NOW TV

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Legislation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually gorgeous collection from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Only a few years later, the artistic duo returned for a sequel collection titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now. Watch The Younger Pope on NOW TV

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead position on this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, exploring a landmark case by which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac offers a very sturdy flip within the lead. Watch Present Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this collection from celebrity filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The collection obtained vital acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug habit and racism. Watch The Knick on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, smooth, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Legal professional Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates all the things we love to hate in regards to the super-wealthy. Watch Billions on NOW TV

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is predicated on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the identical identify, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired faculty instructor going through a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title position of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet one more showcase for her unbelievable appearing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running collection could discover this a powerful possibility, with its 4 tightly written episodes. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the 12 months 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this collection was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn’t discover a big sufficient viewers. Nevertheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this 12 months for a much-lauded movie adaptation… Watch Deadwood on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead position on this five-part collection, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug habit later in life. The acclaimed collection is predicated on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and received a BAFTA award for finest miniseries in 2019… Watch Patrick Melrose on NOW TV

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part collection about Catherine the Nice, Russia’s longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the crucial highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in direction of the tip of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Nice on NOW TV

Massive Little Lies

Accessible till 26th September

There’s an opportunity you would possibly know Sky/HBO’s comedy drama Massive Little Lies is predicated on the darkish novel of the identical identify. And maybe you’ve already heard it’s about three moms who quickly turn out to be embroiled in homicide. Nevertheless, you’ve nearly undoubtedly heard that the solid listing boasts a number of Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep amongst others… Watch Massive Little Lies on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment’s extraordinary Second World Struggle adventures – as soon as voted among the best field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

The Affair

Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Darkish Supplies) star on this drama collection in regards to the devastating emotional results of an extramarital relationship. The Affair has picked up a number of awards over its five-season run, together with the Golden Globe for finest drama collection… Watch The Affair on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Michael C Corridor) leads a moderately disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals which have slipped via the cracks of the justice system… Watch Dexter on NOW TV

Lovecraft Nation

Government produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Lovecraft Nation blends fantastical horror with thought-provoking drama on this collection primarily based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the identical identify.

Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, the collection set in 1950’s America follows the younger black man as he groups up with finest pal Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B Vance) to discover his father, who disappeared below mysterious circumstances. Whereas coping with the “racist terrors of white America”, the trio quickly uncover that they’ve horrifying monsters to battle additionally.

This thrilling HP Lovecraft-inspired well timed drama is ideal for these on the lookout for one thing new within the sci-fi class and makes for a charming watch.

Sport of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with tens of millions tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn’t to everyone’s liking however the truth stays that Sport of Thrones was dwelling to some unbelievable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. In case you missed out on the collection initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now accessible to stream in its entirety. Watch Sport of Thrones on NOW TV

Penny Dreadful

This darkish fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, together with Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his well-known monster. Not for the faint hearted, this collection constructed up a loyal fanbase throughout its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that by no means shied away from violence, gore and horrifying beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Inexperienced (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Physician Who) lead the solid. Watch Penny Dreadful on NOW TV

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic staff of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get probably the most out of this collection, notably when it comes to the bold crossover episodes, however these on the lookout for some lighthearted comedian guide motion ought to discover this matches the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble solid which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch Legends of Tomorrow on NOW TV

True Blood

This fantasy horror collection ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has obtained recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards… Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Supergirl

American broadcaster The CW has constructed a formidable tv universe encompassing a lot of comedian guide dramas, with Supergirl proving to be certainly one of their hottest. Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life whereas additionally going up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with different beloved heroes together with Grant Gustin’s The Flash, through the epic crossover Disaster on Infinite Earths. Watch Supergirl on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction collection starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons by which it accrued an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the best way… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second collection of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Sport of Thrones meets probably the most debauched 12 months you ever had at Glastonbury,” it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller collection that will go on to turn out to be one of many largest cult hits of the 1990s. That includes sturdy performances, a beautiful soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it’s a really mesmerising watch that lately noticed a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the lifeless after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s simply as good and bonkers as we might have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Miracle Employees

Tailored from humorist Simon Wealthy’s novels and brief tales, Miracle Employees is a conceptual anthology collection which is criminally underrated, with each seasons accessible to watch on NOW TV.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lolly Adefope amongst others, the primary collection of this witty comedy follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe), who works within the Prayers Division in Heaven and along with latest switch from the Division of Grime, Eliza (Viswanathan) should obtain a seemingly not possible miracle to persuade an apathetic God (Buscemi) not to destroy Earth. Watch Miracle Employees on NOW TV.

Insecure

Accessible till fifth September

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji star on this acclaimed comedy collection about two younger girls navigating careers, relationships and all the things else Los Angeles has to throw at them. In addition to exploring their very own private struggles, Insecure has been hailed for the way it delves into broader social and racial points that have an effect on the African-American neighborhood. The collection has catapulted Rae to worldwide stardom, with lead roles in latest comedy flicks Little and The Lovebirds. Watch Insecure on NOW TV

Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present accrued a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t laborious to see why. There’s a vibrant solid of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its finest. The collection lately returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Peep Present



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical take a look at the trendy world via the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be day’s work. It’s a traditional odd couple pairing performed completely, with a few of the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Present on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a few girl reintegrating into her previous life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is decided to deliver her newfound optimistic mindset to all the things she does, however finally finds herself all the time battling the tough realities of the trendy world. Enlightened loved vital acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with fantastic performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger girl residing in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the collection lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke latest viewing information. The unique collection is on the market on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The collection follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life along with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever incorporates an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

That’s our choose of the perfect tv shows accessible with an Leisure Go. Discover out the perfect films accessible on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Go, or take a look at our TV Information for extra to watch.