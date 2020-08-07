Best TV shows to watch on NOW TV (August 2020)

There are such a lot of streaming choices today that it’s onerous to know the place finest to make investments your money and time, however NOW TV definitely has a compelling pitch for your small business.

Because the official UK house of HBO programming, the service holds the unique rights to lots of the largest and most acclaimed dramas on tv.

Legions of followers throughout the nation tuned into NOW TV and Sky Atlantic final 12 months as the ultimate season of Sport of Thrones unfolded, with the fantasy epic nonetheless accessible to binge in its entirety.

In the meantime, different latest hits together with Succession, Massive Little Lies and Chernobyl are additionally prepared to stream, alongside all-time classics together with The Sopranos, Twin Peaks and The Wire.

Take a look at our high picks from NOW TV beneath, all of which can be found with an Leisure Go.

The Plot In opposition to America

Based on the novel by Philip Roth, this drama series is set in 1940 and imagines an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey. They watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh – a xenophobic populist – who becomes President and turns the nation towards fascism. Against the backdrop of Lindbergh's calls for America to stay out of World War II, the series remains fixed on this family's fight against an increase in anti-semitism, led by Winona Ryder as Evelyn Finkel. While undeniably bleak, the show is highly suspenseful and a cautionary tale we should all take notice of.

Succession

SEAC

Fans of satire rejoice, because Jesse Armstrong's Succession is back on NOW TV! The hit series takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional family, who begin vying for power when the patriarch steps down from his role. Known for effortlessly blending gripping drama with dark comedy, Succession stars an excellent ensemble cast that includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

The Sopranos

Considered by many to be one of the greatest TV series of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime family who works his way to become the mafia's undisputed boss. The series follows his attempts to balance his family life, criminal career and panic attacks, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for help with the latter. Featuring Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV.

The Wire

Widely regarded as one of the best television shows of all time, now is the perfect opportunity to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the first time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the city streets of West Baltimore, which are gripped by criminal gangs and the trade of illegal drugs. Dominic West (The Affair) plays Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with leading the police investigation into one of the most prominent drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed throughout its five-season run, taking an unflinching look at real world issues with a stunning cast that includes Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several guest stars who have gone on to become huge names.

The Evening Of

Out there till 31st August

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark crime story as a naive college student falsely accused of killing a young woman. Across eight suspenseful episodes, The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and delves into the lives of those affected by his case. There are twists and turns aplenty as the truth is slowly revealed in one of the most gripping legal dramas of recent memory, that co-stars John Turturro as a cynical defence lawyer.

Chernobyl

A harrowing, important re-telling of the 1986 disaster that saw a Ukrainian city destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Chernobyl made waves around the world with its horrifying and intensely intense recreation of the event, featuring brilliant performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily relevant story about the danger of lies, particularly from those in power…

Massive Love

Another acclaimed HBO drama available to binge on NOW TV, Big Love tells the story of polygamist Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton), as he deals with the inevitable complications of having three wives and seven children. The ups and downs of this unconventional family include some powerful emotional moments, carried out by a stellar cast that includes Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Lady Dynamite).

Save Me and Save Me Too

There's more to this thriller than meets the eye. Writer and star Lennie James (Line of Duty) plays the estranged father of a teenage girl who is accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that includes the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) as the girl's mum. A follow-up series titled Save Me Too has recently debuted as a box set on NOW TV, picking up 17 months after the events of the first. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star review, describing it as "an absolute knockout."

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Law stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope, a visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Just a few years later, the creative duo returned for a sequel series titled The New Pope which gave an insight into more Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Both shows are available to stream on NOW TV right now.

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead role in this drama from The Wire's David Simon, exploring a landmark case in which an attempt to build public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating effects across the city. The performances are stellar across the board, but Isaac gives a particularly strong turn in the lead.

The Knick

Clive Owen stars in this series from superstar filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital in the early 1900s. The series received critical acclaim across its two seasons, handling sensitive themes like drug addiction and racism.

Billions

A viciously fun, modern, witty tale of assault and defence between the preposterously powerful US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates everything we love to hate about the super-wealthy.

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is based on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the same name, chronicling 25 years in the life of a retired school teacher facing several personal issues. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title role of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet another showcase for her incredible acting talent. Those not wishing to commit to a long-running series may find this a strong option, with its four tightly written episodes.

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set in the gold-mining camp of Deadwood in the year 1876. Despite a critically acclaimed initial run in the mid-noughties, this series was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn't find a large enough audience. However, thanks to intense fan interest, it returned this year for a much-lauded film adaptation…

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role in this five-part series, which follows a man from a privileged but abusive background, who develops severe problems with drug addiction later in life. The acclaimed series is based on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and won a BAFTA award for best miniseries in 2019…

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part series about Catherine the Great, Russia's longest-ruling female leader and one of the most powerful female monarchs in history. The drama follows Catherine towards the end of her reign and puts the spotlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke…

Massive Little Lies

Out there till 26th September

There's a chance you may know Sky/HBO's comedy drama Big Little Lies is based on the dark novel of the same name. And perhaps you've already heard it's about three mothers who soon become embroiled in murder. However, you've almost certainly heard that the cast list boasts several Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep amongst others…

Band of Brothers

HBO

Don't miss Steven Spielberg's 12-hour mini-series about one US army regiment's extraordinary Second World War adventures – once voted one of the best box sets of all time by RadioTimes.com readers…

The Affair

Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) star in this drama series about the devastating emotional effects of an extramarital relationship. The Affair has picked up several awards over its five-season run, including the Golden Globe for best drama series…

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) leads a rather disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals that have slipped through the cracks of the justice system…

Sport of Thrones

HBO's epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels took the world by storm, with millions tuning in to the finale to find out who exactly would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn't to everyone's liking but the fact remains that Game of Thrones was home to some incredible writing and world building in its earlier seasons. If you missed out on the series initially or just want to relive its most memorable moments, it's now available to stream in its entirety.

Penny Dreadful

This dark fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, including Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his famous monster. Not for the faint hearted, this series built up a loyal fanbase across its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that never shied away from violence, gore and scary beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Green (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Doctor Who) lead the cast.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Part of the DC Comics television universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic group of superheroes working together on time-hopping adventures. Fans of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get the most out of this series, particularly in terms of the ambitious crossover episodes, but those looking for some lighthearted comic book action should find this fits the bill. Legends features a large ensemble cast which includes Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who), Wentworth Miller (Prison Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine).

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror series ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Men) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has received recognition from both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards…

Supergirl

American broadcaster The CW has built an impressive television universe encompassing numerous comic book dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one of their most popular. Clark Kent's cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life while also going up against fearsome villains from across the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with other beloved heroes including Grant Gustin's The Flash, during the epic crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Killjoys

This science fiction series starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for five seasons in which it accrued an avid fanbase. The show follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves during a period of political turmoil. They'll have to confront deadly foes and their own troubled pasts along the way…

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Crook star in the new second series of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as "Game of Thrones meets the most debauched year you ever had at Glastonbury," it also has plenty of British humour, a nod to our own fascinating history and some terrific dialogue…

Twin Peaks

Long before the money moved from film to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe in the water with this thriller series that would go on to become one of the biggest cult hits of the 1990s. Featuring strong performances, a beautiful soundtrack and plenty of surreal moments, it's a truly mesmerising watch that recently saw a comeback…

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch brought his surrealist drama back from the dead after a 16-year hiatus, and it's just as brilliant and bonkers as we could have hoped…

Insecure

Out there till fifth September

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji star in this acclaimed comedy series about two young women navigating careers, relationships and everything else Los Angeles has to throw at them. Besides exploring their own personal struggles, Insecure has been hailed for how it delves into broader social and racial issues that affect the African-American community. The series has catapulted Rae to international stardom, with lead roles in recent comedy flicks Little and The Lovebirds.

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution

Amy Poehler stars in this beloved sitcom as dedicated public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks department of Pawnee, Indiana. Across its seven seasons, the show accrued a die-hard fanbase and it isn't hard to see why. There's a vibrant cast of characters here to get acquainted with, including Chris Pratt as the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman as the legendary Ron Swanson. This is feel good television at its best. The series recently returned for a quarantine special, which is yet to make it to the UK.

Peep Present



Channel 4



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star in this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical look at the modern world through the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is cold, pessimistic and desperate to climb the corporate ladder, the other is selfish, lazy and considers the washing-up to be a good day's work. It's a classic odd couple pairing performed perfectly, with some of the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom.

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars in this comedy-drama about a woman reintegrating into her old life after suffering a mental breakdown. She is determined to bring her newfound positive mindset to everything she does, but ultimately finds herself always battling the harsh realities of the modern world. Enlightened enjoyed critical acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with fantastic performances from Dern and on-screen mother Diane Ladd.

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom needs no introduction, but we'll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a young woman living in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to last, they'll need to battle long distance, culture differences and two zany families. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who also co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the series recently returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas special which broke recent viewing records. The original series is available on NOW TV right now…

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the mind of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2019 television BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is advised. Sally4Ever contains an awful lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, but there's something engrossing about its bizarre love story.

