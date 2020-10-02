Fancy a nail-biting drama, a side-splitting sitcom or an out-of-this-world sci-fi sequence? You’re certain to discover one thing to your style on NOW T,V thanks to its big selection of hand-picked content material.

The Comey Rule



SEAC



Can’t get sufficient of American politics within the lead up to November’s election? Try model new miniseries The Comey Rule, a drama following former FBI Director James Comey as he investigates Hillary Clinton’s electronic mail scandal and offers with Donald Trump as he wins the presidency, up till his high-profile dismissal in 2017.

Written by Captain Phillips' Billy Ray and based mostly on Comey's autobiography, this four-part drama stars Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Martian, The Newsroom) as Comey and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter, Braveheart) as a scarily-accurate Trump, alongside the likes of Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle and Holly Hunter.

The Third Day

From Utopia creator Dennis Kelly, this suspenseful miniseries follows Sam (Jude Legislation), a person drawn to a mysterious island off the English coast, solely accessible when the tide is out, the place he comes throughout a gaggle of weird islanders who’ll protect their traditions at any value.

With a 12-hour stay occasion and a 3rd half starring Naomie Harris because the island's new outsider within the works, now's the time to get into this tense drama, with a supporting solid that features Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson.

I Hate Suzie



Sky



Obtainable till thirty first December

Physician Who's Billie Piper is again on this "excruciatingly sincere" comedy-drama co-created by Secret Diary of a Name Lady author Lucy Prebble. The eight-part sequence follows pop-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is majorly disrupted when nude pictures are leaked from her cellphone, upending her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings), her upcoming Disney function and her status. I Hate Suzie is a fascinating watch, with Piper giving a fantastically uncooked and nuanced efficiency because the oddly relatable but self-sabotaging and unlikable Suzie.

Bessie

Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah performs Bessie Smith on this Emmy-winning biopic, Bessie. The drama focuses on Latifah's Smith as she transforms from a struggling blues singer to "The Empress of the Blues", whereas overcoming her sad childhood and previous. 'Bessie' begins with the titular star as a younger orphaned girl whose older sister and caregiver Viola is abusive, and who will proceed to have a damaging affect on Bessie all through her life.

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has turn out to be the channel's second largest unique drama ever after final 12 months's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn't onerous to see why, because the violent thriller has seen sturdy reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as "The Godfather meets The Raid" in a four-star Gangs of London overview. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was lately renewed for a second season, so there has by no means been a greater time to get caught up.

Succession

SEAC

Obtainable till seventh December

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong's Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit sequence takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his function. Identified for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars a superb ensemble solid that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Robust, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

The Sopranos

Thought of by many to be one of many best TV sequence of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his approach to turn out to be the mafia's undisputed boss. The sequence follows his makes an attempt to steadiness his household life, felony profession and panic assaults, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV.

The Wire

Broadly thought to be top-of-the-line tv shows of all time, now's the right alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by felony gangs and the commerce of unlawful medicine. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into some of the distinguished drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching have a look at actual world issues with a shocking solid that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and a number of other visitor stars who've gone on to turn out to be big names.

Chernobyl

A harrowing, important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and very intense recreation of the occasion, that includes very good performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story in regards to the hazard of lies, significantly from these in energy…

Large Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama out there to binge on NOW TV, Large Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable problems of getting three wives and 7 kids. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embody some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar solid that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Woman Dynamite).

Save Me and Save Me Too

There's extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Responsibility) performs the estranged father of a teenage lady who's accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the lady's mum. A follow-up sequence titled Save Me Too has lately debuted as a field set on NOW TV, choosing up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star overview, describing it as "an absolute knockout."

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Legislation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually gorgeous sequence from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Just some years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel sequence titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now.

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead function on this drama from The Wire's David Simon, exploring a landmark case by which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac provides a very sturdy flip within the lead.

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this sequence from celebrity filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The sequence obtained crucial acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug dependancy and racism.

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, glossy, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Legal professional Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates the whole lot we love to hate in regards to the super-wealthy.

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries relies on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the identical identify, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired faculty instructor dealing with a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title function of Olive Kitteridge, serving as one more showcase for her unimaginable appearing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running sequence might discover this a powerful possibility, with its 4 tightly written episodes.

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the 12 months 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this sequence was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn't discover a big sufficient viewers. Nonetheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this 12 months for a much-lauded movie adaptation…

Boardwalk Empire

Steve Buscemi stars on this acclaimed crime drama, which takes you again to Nineteen Twenties prohibition-era America, the place the corrupt treasurer of Atlantic County negotiates shady offers with highly effective mobs and mafias. Via this, he has awarded himself a lavish way of life, however one that pulls suspicion from the federal authorities, thus inserting him beneath the microscope. How lengthy can he proceed this harmful recreation earlier than one thing has to give?

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead function on this five-part sequence, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug dependancy later in life. The acclaimed sequence relies on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and gained a BAFTA award for finest miniseries in 2019…

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part sequence about Catherine the Nice, Russia's longest-ruling feminine chief and some of the highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in direction of the tip of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke…

Large Little Lies

Obtainable till twenty sixth September

There's an opportunity you would possibly know Sky/HBO's comedy drama Large Little Lies relies on the darkish novel of the identical identify. And maybe you've already heard it's about three moms who quickly turn out to be embroiled in homicide. Nonetheless, you've nearly undoubtedly heard that the solid record boasts a number of Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep amongst others…

Band of Brothers

HBO

Don't miss Steven Spielberg's 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment's extraordinary Second World Battle adventures – as soon as voted top-of-the-line field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers…

Courageous New World

SEAC

Based mostly on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel of the identical identify, Courageous New World brings the writer’s utopian society, the place peace and stability has been achieved by way of the prohibition of monogamy, privateness, cash, household and historical past, to life. Nonetheless, New London residents Bernard Max (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) resolve to flee the one society they’ve ever identified to journey to the Savage Lands, the place they get caught up in a violent insurrection.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich (Hail Caesar), Hannah John-Kamen (The Stranger), Demi Moore and Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), this sci-fi dystopian drama is a intelligent fashionable take on Huxley's basic textual content.

Lovecraft Nation

SEAC

Government produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Lovecraft Nation blends fantastical horror with thought-provoking drama on this sequence based mostly on Matt Ruff’s novel of the identical identify. Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, the sequence set in 1950’s America follows the younger black man as he groups up with finest good friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B Vance) to discover his father, who disappeared beneath mysterious circumstances. Whereas coping with the “racist terrors of white America”, the trio quickly uncover that they’ve horrifying monsters to battle additionally. This thrilling HP Lovecraft-inspired well timed drama is ideal for these in search of one thing new within the sci-fi style and makes for a fascinating watch.

Watchmen



SEAC



This very good drama from 2019 serves as a follow-up to Alan Moore's groundbreaking graphic novel of the identical identify, condensing the motion to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the place cops are compelled to disguise their identities for their very own security. Regina King performs Angela Abar, additionally identified by her nickname Sister Night time, who's a part of the power opposing a rising white supremacist group. All of the whereas, the query lingers: the place is Physician Manhattan? Count on loads of twists and turns on this gripping sequence, which stays true to the comedian books whereas providing a well timed story about race in America.

Sport of Thrones

HBO's epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels took the world by storm, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn't to all people's liking however the truth stays that Sport of Thrones was house to some unimaginable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. In case you missed out on the sequence initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it's now out there to stream in its entirety.

Penny Dreadful

This darkish fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, together with Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his well-known monster. Not for the faint hearted, this sequence constructed up a faithful fanbase throughout its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that by no means shied away from violence, gore and horrifying beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Inexperienced (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Physician Who) lead the solid.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic crew of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get essentially the most out of this sequence, significantly when it comes to the bold crossover episodes, however these in search of some lighthearted comedian ebook motion ought to discover this matches the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble solid which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine).

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror sequence ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has obtained recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards…

Supergirl

Obtainable till twenty third October

American broadcaster The CW has constructed a formidable tv universe encompassing quite a few comedian ebook dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one in all their hottest. Clark Kent's cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life whereas additionally going up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with different beloved heroes together with Grant Gustin's The Flash, through the epic crossover Disaster on Infinite Earths.

Killjoys

This science fiction sequence starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons by which it accrued an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They'll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the way in which…

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second sequence of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as "Sport of Thrones meets essentially the most debauched 12 months you ever had at Glastonbury," it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue…

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller sequence that will go on to turn out to be one of many greatest cult hits of the Nineteen Nineties. That includes sturdy performances, a stunning soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it's a really mesmerising watch that lately noticed a comeback…

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the useless after a 16-year hiatus, and it's simply as sensible and bonkers as we may have hoped…

Yonderland

This fantasy sitcom comes from the comedy crew behind Horrible Histories and BBC One's Ghosts, delivering extra of the household pleasant enjoyable they've turn out to be well-known for. This time, the motion centres round Martha Howe-Douglas as suburban housewife Debbie Maddox, who finds herself craving for some journey. She will get simply that, when an elf seems in her cabinet telling her that she's destined to be the saviour of a magical realm often known as Yonderland. As you would possibly count on, chaos ensues.

The Workplace (US)

This US remake of

Miracle Staff



SEAC



Tailored from humorist Simon Wealthy’s novels and quick tales, Miracle Staff is a conceptual anthology sequence which is criminally underrated, with each seasons out there to watch on NOW TV. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lolly Adefope amongst others, the primary sequence of this witty comedy follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe), who works within the Prayers Division in Heaven and along with latest switch from the Division of Filth, Eliza (Viswanathan) should obtain a seemingly unimaginable miracle to persuade an apathetic God (Buscemi) not to destroy Earth. Watch Miracle Staff on NOW TV.

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present accrued a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t onerous to see why. There’s a vibrant solid of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its finest. The sequence lately returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Peep Present



Channel 4



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical have a look at the fashionable world by way of the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be day’s work. It’s a basic odd couple pairing performed completely, with among the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Present on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a few girl reintegrating into her previous life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is set to convey her newfound constructive mindset to the whole lot she does, however in the end finds herself all the time battling the tough realities of the fashionable world. Enlightened loved crucial acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with great performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger girl residing in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the sequence lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke latest viewing data. The unique sequence is on the market on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The sequence follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life along with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever incorporates an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

