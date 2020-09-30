Best TV shows to watch on NOW TV (September 2020)

On the lookout for a high quality bingewatch? Then NOW TV has bought you lined, internet hosting a complete heap of prestigious American drama thanks to its content material cope with broadcaster HBO which permits Leisure Go subscribers to delve into the likes of Recreation of Thrones, Succession and Massive Little Lies, in addition to classics like The Wire and The Sopranos.

I Hate Suzie



Obtainable till thirty first December

Physician Who’s Billie Piper is again on this “excruciatingly trustworthy” comedy-drama co-created by Secret Diary of a Name Lady author Lucy Prebble. The eight-part sequence follows pop-star-turned-actress Suzie Pickles (Piper), whose life is majorly disrupted when nude photographs are leaked from her telephone, upending her marriage to husband Cob (Daniel Ings), her upcoming Disney function and her repute. I Hate Suzie is a fascinating watch, with Piper giving a fantastically uncooked and nuanced efficiency because the oddly relatable but self-sabotaging and unlikable Suzie. Watch I Hate Suzie on NOW TV.

Bessie

Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah performs Bessie Smith on this Emmy-winning biopic, Bessie. The drama focuses on Latifah’s Smith as she transforms from a struggling blues singer to “The Empress of the Blues”, whereas overcoming her sad childhood and previous. ‘Bessie’ begins with the titular star as a younger orphaned girl whose older sister and caregiver Viola is abusive, and who will proceed to have a adverse affect on Bessie all through her life. Watch Bessie on NOW TV.

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has turn into the channel’s second largest authentic drama ever after final 12 months’s acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn’t onerous to see why, because the violent thriller has seen robust reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as “The Godfather meets The Raid” in a four-star Gangs of London evaluate. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was just lately renewed for a second season, so there has by no means been a greater time to get caught up. Watch Gangs of London on NOW TV

Succession

Obtainable till seventh December

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit sequence takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his function. Identified for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars a superb ensemble forged that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Sturdy, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV.

The Sopranos

Thought-about by many to be one of many biggest TV sequence of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his method to turn into the mafia’s undisputed boss. The sequence follows his makes an attempt to steadiness his household life, legal profession and panic assaults, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV. Watch The Sopranos on NOW TV.

The Wire

Extensively considered among the finest tv shows of all time, now’s the proper alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by legal gangs and the commerce of unlawful medicine. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the outstanding drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching take a look at actual world issues with a surprising forged that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and a number of other visitor stars who’ve gone on to turn into big names. Watch The Wire on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, very important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and intensely intense recreation of the occasion, that includes excellent performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story concerning the hazard of lies, notably from these in energy… Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

Massive Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama obtainable to binge on NOW TV, Massive Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable issues of getting three wives and 7 youngsters. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embody some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar forged that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Woman Dynamite). Watch Massive Love on NOW TV

Save Me and Save Me Too

There’s extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Obligation) performs the estranged father of a teenage lady who’s accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the lady’s mum. A follow-up sequence titled Save Me Too has just lately debuted as a field set on NOW TV, choosing up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star evaluate, describing it as “an absolute knockout.” Watch Save Me on NOW TV

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Legislation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually beautiful sequence from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Just some years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel sequence titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now. Watch The Younger Pope on NOW TV

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead function on this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, exploring a landmark case through which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac provides a very robust flip within the lead. Watch Present Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this sequence from famous person filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The sequence obtained crucial acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug habit and racism. Watch The Knick on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, glossy, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Lawyer Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates every thing we love to hate concerning the super-wealthy. Watch Billions on NOW TV

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries relies on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the identical title, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired faculty trainer dealing with a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title function of Olive Kitteridge, serving as one more showcase for her unbelievable performing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running sequence could discover this a powerful choice, with its 4 tightly written episodes. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the 12 months 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this sequence was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn’t discover a big sufficient viewers. Nevertheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this 12 months for a much-lauded movie adaptation… Watch Deadwood on NOW TV

Boardwalk Empire

Steve Buscemi stars on this acclaimed crime drama, which takes you again to Twenties prohibition-era America, the place the corrupt treasurer of Atlantic County negotiates shady offers with highly effective mobs and mafias. By way of this, he has awarded himself a lavish life-style, however one that attracts suspicion from the federal authorities, thus putting him below the microscope. How lengthy can he proceed this harmful recreation earlier than one thing has to give? Watch Boardwalk Empire on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead function on this five-part sequence, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug habit later in life. The acclaimed sequence relies on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and received a BAFTA award for greatest miniseries in 2019… Watch Patrick Melrose on NOW TV

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part sequence about Catherine the Nice, Russia’s longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in direction of the top of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Nice on NOW TV

Massive Little Lies

Obtainable till twenty sixth September

There’s an opportunity you may know Sky/HBO’s comedy drama Massive Little Lies relies on the darkish novel of the identical title. And maybe you’ve already heard it’s about three moms who quickly turn into embroiled in homicide. Nevertheless, you’ve virtually undoubtedly heard that the forged checklist boasts a number of Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep amongst others… Watch Massive Little Lies on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment’s extraordinary Second World Warfare adventures – as soon as voted among the finest field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

Lovecraft Nation

Government produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Lovecraft Nation blends fantastical horror with thought-provoking drama on this sequence primarily based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the identical title. Starring Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, the sequence set in 1950’s America follows the younger black man as he groups up with greatest pal Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B Vance) to discover his father, who disappeared below mysterious circumstances. Whereas coping with the “racist terrors of white America”, the trio quickly uncover that they’ve horrifying monsters to battle additionally. This thrilling HP Lovecraft-inspired well timed drama is ideal for these on the lookout for one thing new within the sci-fi style and makes for a fascinating watch.

Watchmen



This excellent drama from 2019 serves as a follow-up to Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel of the identical title, condensing the motion to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the place cops are compelled to conceal their identities for their very own security. Regina King performs Angela Abar, additionally identified by her nickname Sister Night time, who’s a part of the power opposing a rising white supremacist group. All of the whereas, the query lingers: the place is Physician Manhattan? Anticipate loads of twists and turns on this gripping sequence, which stays true to the comedian books whereas providing a well timed story about race in America. Watch Watchmen on NOW TV

Recreation of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with thousands and thousands tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn’t to all people’s liking however the reality stays that Recreation of Thrones was residence to some unbelievable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. If you happen to missed out on the sequence initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now obtainable to stream in its entirety. Watch Recreation of Thrones on NOW TV

Penny Dreadful

This darkish fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, together with Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his well-known monster. Not for the faint hearted, this sequence constructed up a loyal fanbase throughout its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that by no means shied away from violence, gore and horrifying beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Inexperienced (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Physician Who) lead the forged. Watch Penny Dreadful on NOW TV

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic workforce of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get probably the most out of this sequence, notably when it comes to the formidable crossover episodes, however these on the lookout for some lighthearted comedian guide motion ought to discover this suits the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble forged which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch Legends of Tomorrow on NOW TV

True Blood

This fantasy horror sequence ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has obtained recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards… Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Supergirl

Obtainable till twenty third October

American broadcaster The CW has constructed a formidable tv universe encompassing plenty of comedian guide dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one among their hottest. Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life whereas additionally going up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with different beloved heroes together with Grant Gustin’s The Flash, through the epic crossover Disaster on Infinite Earths. Watch Supergirl on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction sequence starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons through which it gathered an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the best way… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second sequence of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Recreation of Thrones meets probably the most debauched 12 months you ever had at Glastonbury,” it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller sequence that might go on to turn into one of many largest cult hits of the Nineteen Nineties. That includes robust performances, a beautiful soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it’s a very mesmerising watch that just lately noticed a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the useless after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s simply as sensible and bonkers as we might have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Yonderland

This fantasy sitcom comes from the comedy workforce behind Horrible Histories and BBC One’s Ghosts, delivering extra of the household pleasant enjoyable they’ve turn into well-known for. This time, the motion centres round Martha Howe-Douglas as suburban housewife Debbie Maddox, who finds herself craving for some journey. She will get simply that, when an elf seems in her cabinet telling her that she’s destined to be the saviour of a magical realm generally known as Yonderland. As you may count on, chaos ensues. Watch Yonderland on NOW TV

The Workplace (US)

This US remake of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s beloved British sitcom managed to justify its personal existence with nicely drawn characters like Steve Carrell’s painfully cringey boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski’s loveable paper salesman Jim Halpert, and Dwight Schrute, the eccentric antagonist, performed by Rainn Wilson. It went on just a little longer than it ought to have, however the golden years (seasons 2-5) are right here to be savoured. Watch The Workplace (US) on NOW TV

Miracle Staff



Tailored from humorist Simon Wealthy’s novels and quick tales, Miracle Staff is a conceptual anthology sequence which is criminally underrated, with each seasons obtainable to watch on NOW TV. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Lolly Adefope amongst others, the primary sequence of this witty comedy follows low-level angel Craig (Radcliffe), who works within the Prayers Division in Heaven and along with latest switch from the Division of Dust, Eliza (Viswanathan) should obtain a seemingly not possible miracle to persuade an apathetic God (Buscemi) not to destroy Earth. Watch Miracle Staff on NOW TV.

Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present gathered a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t onerous to see why. There’s a vibrant forged of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its greatest. The sequence just lately returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Peep Present



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical take a look at the trendy world via the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be a very good day’s work. It’s a traditional odd couple pairing performed completely, with among the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Present on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a few girl reintegrating into her outdated life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is set to deliver her newfound constructive mindset to every thing she does, however in the end finds herself all the time battling the cruel realities of the trendy world. Enlightened loved crucial acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with great performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger girl dwelling in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the sequence just lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke latest viewing data. The unique sequence is out there on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The sequence follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life together with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever incorporates an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

