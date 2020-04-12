General News

BET addresses coronavirus racial disparity with ‘Saving Our Selves’

April 12, 2020
1 Min Read




28 minutes in the past
Leisure

Go away a remark

As African Americans are being disproportionately infected with and lack of life from the coronavirus, the group based mostly to serve that neighborhood is stepping up.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment