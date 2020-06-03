BET Announces Series of Programming Addressing Systematic Racism – Variety

BET has introduced a sequence of particular applications on Tuesday in response to the continued civil unrest throughout the USA following the dying of George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police.

The primary particular, “Justice Now: A BET Information Particular,” airs on Tuesday at eight p.m. ET/PT and can characteristic dialogue with George Floyd’s household, former NBA participant Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, Rapper TI, Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Princeton College Division of African American Research Chairperson Eddie Glaude, Scholar Peniel E. Joseph, Emerald Garner (daughter of Eric Garner), youth activists Michael McDowell and Luis Hernandez and different main African American voices in activism, politics and leisure to replicate on the killing of George Floyd. The particular will probably be hosted by Marc Lamont Hill.

The community can also be planning a Presidential Discussion board for June 19, wherein President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden have been invited to share their considerations on a variety of points dealing with the Black neighborhood.

The total programming lineup will be discovered beneath.

“We stand in steadfast solidarity with George Floyd’s household, the various victims of racist brutality, and those that are utilizing their voices and platforms to problem it,” mentioned President of BET, Scot Mills. “There are not any straightforward options for these systemic points of racism, injustice, and trauma. BET is leveraging each platform and useful resource at our disposal to assist and inform our neighborhood and assist determine methods and viable options on this time of disaster,” mentioned President of BET, Scott Mills.

TUESDAY, June 2:

6 P.M. — FINDING JUSTICE (Stand Your Floor) — From government producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and David Leepson, this compelling docuseries tells the highly effective tales of heroes, leaders, advocates and alter brokers in African American communities throughout America as they uncover injustices and combat to deliver therapeutic and alter. With the grit and edge of investigative journalism and the profound coronary heart of a strong documentary, every episode delivers a riveting have a look at the faces of change in Black America.

7 P.M. — FINDING JUSTICE (Police Brutality)

eight PM — A BET NEWS SPECIAL JUSTICE NOW – Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, this BET primetime Information particular will characteristic dialogue with main African American voices in activism, politics and leisure to replicate on the killing of George Floyd and the protests which have ensued. “A BET Information Particular Justice Now” will air As we speak, June 2 at eight PM ET/PT on BET.

9 P.M. — FINDING JUSTICE (Police Brutality) (Encore)

10 P.M. — A BET NEWS SPECIAL JUSTICE NOW (Encore)

11 P.M. – 2 A.M. — COPWATCH: AMERICA EPISODES 101 – 104 — a riveting docuseries taking a provocative and compelling look into the women and men on the entrance strains battling injustice by the hands of these sworn to guard. The sequence follows citizen-whistleblowers who’ve taken up a each day combat to guard their neighborhood’s lives and rights and preserve regulation enforcement abuses of energy in test.