BET Awards Producer Promises Show Will Be ‘Highly effective for Everybody’ – Variety

With an unprecedented international pandemic and the current killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks as its backdrop, the 2020 BET Awards takes on elevated significance this yr. Fittingly, not solely does the Black leisure celebration make its first nationwide broadcast premiere on CBS, it’s additionally celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“It’s the proper storm,” says Connie Orlando, govt vice chairman on the community who heads programming. “The BET Awards has all the time been a platform for creativity, tradition, and excellence. It has all the time spoken to what’s going on on this planet and our communities… That’s what makes this award present so particular.”

The significance of the milestone celebration lies much less with the truth that it’s going down nearly throughout COVID, however that it’s taking place within the midst of a serious second in Black historical past. Because the world stands in help of the Black Lives Matter motion, sparked by the killings of Black People by legislation enforcement, Hollywood and companies throughout the nation are progressively recognizing the necessity for variety and inclusion within the office.

Associated Tales

Certainly, say BET Awards producers, there is no such thing as a higher time to honor Black creatives than at this very second.

The pre-recorded present is hosted by “Insecure” actress Amanda Seales who is thought for her activism and for pushing Black voices to the forefront of Hollywood. “You’ll be able to count on Amanda to be basic Amanda,” Orlando says. ”There was no more sensible choice for this yr’s present.”

Nominees and performers set to look embody Lizzo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle and Travis Scott, amongst others. Drake leads nominees with six nods, whereas Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered 5 apiece. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with 4 nominations every.

Saint JHN, a author and artist whose tune “Roses” has gone viral this previous yr thanks largely to its recognition on TikTok, is nominated for one of the crucial prestigious awards of the night time, the BET Her award, for his visitor activate Beyonce’s “Brown Pores and skin Woman” which additionally options singer Wizkid and the present’s youngest nominee ever, Blue Ivy Carter.

“It couldn’t be extra excellent [or] extra serendipitous,” says Saint JHN (whose actual identify is Carlos St. John). “I hit the nail on the pinnacle with this one. Being nominated for a BET Her Award for ‘Brown Pores and skin Woman’ with Beyonce, consider the significance of that.”

Though it’s unclear if Beyonce will make an look, she is being honored with this yr’s humanitarian award, and with Blue Ivy receiving her first nomination ever, followers hope she is going to ship a private message.

The yr’s programming marks one other large second for the present as it’ll air for the primary time on a serious broadcast community, CBS, broadening its core viewers. “It’s going to be highly effective, says Orlando. “It will likely be highly effective for everybody.”

See the total listing of nominees and tune in tonight at eight p.m. EST on CBS and BET to see who goes dwelling with trophies.