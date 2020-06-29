BET Awards Scores 3.7 Million Viewers – Variety

The BET Awards obtained a wholesome viewers enhance this 12 months because of a primary ever simulcast on CBS.

The awards present’s 2020 telecast, which was hosted by Amanda Seales and featured appearances from a formidable array of expertise (together with Beyonce), amassed 3.7 million complete viewers throughout BET, BET Her and CBS. For comparability, final 12 months’s awards delivered nearly precisely the identical variety of viewers for its multi-network simulcast. CBS contributed slightly below 2 million of these viewers this time round, with 1.6 million tuning in on BET.

You could find an entire record of the winners from Sunday evening right here, and a roundup of finest moments from the present right here.

Proper earlier than the awards, an version of “60 Minutes” scored a 0.7 ranking and seven.7 million viewers, the biggest viewers of the evening throughout broadcast.

ABC technically topped the massive 4 on the evening, with “Celeb Household Feud” main that means at a 0.7 ranking and 5.5 million complete viewers. Observe sport exhibits “Press Your Luck” and “Match Recreation” adopted that up with a 0.6 and a 0.5. The previous drew 3.eight million viewers, the latter 3.5 million. All three ticked down by a 0.1 scores level week-to-week.

Over on NBC, “Hollywood Recreation Evening” with Jane Lynch delivered a 0.2 ranking and 1.eight million viewers, just about even on final Sunday’s episode. A “Titan Video games” replay scored a 0.2 and 1.Three million viewers within the 9 p.m. time slot, adopted by an “America’s Acquired Expertise” rerun with a 0.four and a pair of.Three million viewers at 10 p.m.

Fox aired replays of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, with “The Simpsons” and “Bless the Harts” each scoring a 0.2 ranking and common of 700,000 viewers between them. “Bob’s Burgers” and “Household Man” each got here in at a 0.3, with the latter pushing 1 million complete viewers.

The CW aired replays of “Stargirl” and “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us,” each of which scored a 0.1 ranking. The previous drew 409,000 viewers, the latter 439,000.