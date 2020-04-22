General News

BET News special to focus on impact of COVID-19 in black communities

April 22, 2020
1 Min Read




43 minutes in the past
Leisure

The coronavirus has hit black Americans harder than another workforce, which is why BET, BET Her and BET’s Fb pages are specializing in the pandemic in a primetime specific that “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will anchor Wednesday night. “COVID-19: Black The usa’s Fight” could have interviews in regards to the devastating have an effect on with the mayors of San Francisco, Chicago and New Orleans, in addition to changemakers inside the black group and White House officers like Dr. Deborah Birx.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment