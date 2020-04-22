BET News special to focus on impact of COVID-19 in black communities

The coronavirus has hit black Americans harder than another workforce, which is why BET, BET Her and BET’s Fb pages are specializing in the pandemic in a primetime specific that “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will anchor Wednesday night. “COVID-19: Black The usa’s Fight” could have interviews in regards to the devastating have an effect on with the mayors of San Francisco, Chicago and New Orleans, in addition to changemakers inside the black group and White House officers like Dr. Deborah Birx.