Bet You Can Guess PETA’s Suggestion For Trimming Down Fat Thor

To this point few particular plot particulars relating to Thor: Love and Thunder have been revealed to the general public. The largest factor we will count on to date is Natalie Portman reprising Jane Foster, who, like her comedian ebook counterpart, will change into The Mighty Thor. Take Waititi additionally not too long ago revealed that Love and Thunder will delve into the origins of his character Korg, and Vin Diesel talked about that the Guardians of the Galaxy, who Thor left Earth with on the finish of Avengers: Endgame, will issue into the film. Oh, and let’s not overlook that Christian Bale is taking part in the villain.