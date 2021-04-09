Beta Film Adds ‘Supernormal,’ ‘You Shall Not Lie’ to ‘Excellent Life’

Germany’s Beta Film has picked up world gross sales on two tales of Spanish energy girls: Movistar Plus’ originals “Supernormal” and “You Shall Not Lie,” the latter created and directed by “The Purple Band Society” helmer Pau Freixas.

Written by Olatz Arroyo and Marta Sánchez, head writers on Atresmedia hit “Down There,” “Supernormal” is directed by Emilio Martínez Lazaro, whose credit soak up “Spanish Affair,” the best grossing Spanish movie of all time in Spain. A six-part half-hour, it stars Miren Ibarguren as Patricia, a hyper over-achiever who has all of it: a prime job at an funding financial institution, a loving husband and three kids, a stunning home in a leafy Madrid suburb. However she needs much more, especial when battling rival Mauro for promotion within the man-dominated excessive finance world.

A six-hour crime drama-thriller, “You Shall Not Lie” (“Todos Mienten”) is produced by Filmax, the Barcelona-based production-distribution-sales studio behind Freixas’ “The Purple Band Society” in addition to a current string of hits: “I Know Who You Are,” “Welcome to the Household” and Netflix’s “Three Days of Christmas.”

It incorporates a topnotch Spanish and Spanish-Argentine solid led by Irene Arcos (“The Pier”), who performs Macarena, a extremely revered high-school instructor in a complicated Spanish coastal city who’s captured in a video having intercourse with a scholar. When the video goes viral, she loses her husband (Leonardo Sbaraglia, of “Wild Tales” fame), pals and social respect.

The deal announcement follows quick on HBO Max’s putting a co-production deal for season two of Leticia Dolera’s “Excellent Life,” one other Movistar Plus unique distributed by Beta Film.

“Spanish energy girls” – a Beta Film phrase – cuts varied methods. It might refer to the sequence feminine leads, which function a subsequent technology of Spanish feminine star energy solid by a brand new SVOD platform actuality.

Dolera, for instance, received Canneseries finest sequence and shared a particular efficiency prize for “Excellent Life,” which she created, co-wrote and co-directed. Arguably, there isn’t any extra profitable girl showrunner in Spain.

Arcos broke out in “The Pier,” an erotic girls’s emancipation story, which marked the primary platform unique from Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato after “Cash Heist.” Past starring in “Supernormal,” Ibarguren performs second lead Maite, a neighborhood cop, in “You Shall Not Lie.”

These shall be three faces of worldwide Spanish fiction in 2021. Spanish energy girls may additionally, nonetheless, describe the sequence characters.

In “Excellent Life,” Dolera performs Maria who begins the sequence about to signal a 35-year mortgage together with her boyfriend and understand her childhood dream of a home husband and children. However he bottles and walks out on her. Maria, finest pal Cris, and sis Esther uncover that they fail to meet, or be totally happy, by the goals foisted on them in childhood.

Season 2, mentioned Dolera, asks what occurs after the buddies’ lives have been turned the wrong way up. The reply is that life will proceed to throw them. Adapting to that they could attain some sort of maturity, she added.

As quickly as “Supernormal’s” Patricia speaks to digital camera in early episode one on her system for fulfillment and the way to be somebody on this world, they sense that she is driving for a fall. In “You Shall Not Lie,” a physique on the backside of some cliffs additional incriminates Macarena. However she fights again – and begins to expose the realities behind the respectable facades of close to everybody round her.

“The sequence additionally talks about glass cages, a few girl who’s achieved every thing she dreamed about when younger and all of a sudden realizes she’s not completely satisfied,” mentioned Arcos.

Energy girls tales usually are not about highly effective girls however those that have the presence of thoughts and can to break with feminine stereotypes.

“‘Supernormal’ is a hymn to the proper to fail, to not all the time be marvelous,” mentioned Sánchez. “Empowerment is free will, having the ability to select to be who you need. It’s not essentially being highly effective,” Arroyo added.

Energy girls are “not sturdy or profitable girls, however simply girls who’re protagonists,” added Dolera. “Being worthy of being the middle of a narrative is a type of energy – that what occurs to you is believed sufficiently related to type the idea of a narrative.

“There at the moment are extra initiatives with girls who drive the motion and are actual girls with all of the contradictions that suggests,” mentioned Arcos.

“Streaming platform are on the lookout for sequence that are extra auteur not so 4 quadrant,” mentioned Sanchez.

However some glass ceilings stay. In 2019, simply 23% of Spanish movies’ screenwriters have been girls, in accordance to Spain’s Affiliation of Ladies Cineastes and Audiovisual Media.

“The budgets that male administrators deal with are nonetheless far larger than these for ladies,” Dolera famous, including that she’d like to direct a thriller or sci-fi title sooner or later.

With Beta Film having bought “Excellent Life” to three of the largest gamers on the planet – RTL for Germany, TF1 for France and HBO Max for U.S. streaming rights – she could also be higher positioned than every other Spanish girl to accomplish that.