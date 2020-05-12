Beta Film Strengthens Team With Addition of Koby Gal-Raday – Variety

Jan Mojto’s Beta Film is reinforcing its place as a number one producer and distributor of European high-end drama, appointing senior movie and TV govt Koby Gal-Raday to the administration board within the newly created submit of chief content material officer. Primarily based in Munich, Gal-Raday will spearhead Beta’s worldwide manufacturing technique and actions, beginning in July.

Gal-Raday has greater than 17 years of expertise in tv and movie. He joins Beta Film from Sure, Israel’s main satellite tv for pc and OTT platform, the place he served as chief content material officer, main the content material division, liable for all areas of content material technique, enterprise growth, creativity, programming, content material and channel acquisition in addition to unique content material in all genres. Beneath his tenure, Sure’s credit included “Fauda,” “Your Honour,” “On the Spectrum,” “Magpie,” “The Good Cop” and “Only for As we speak.”

Previous to this he served as senior VP worldwide co-productions and documentaries at Professional-SiebenSat.1, labored as a script editor and producer, and held a senior govt place at Reshet – Channel 2 Israel as head of scripted and documentaries.

Gal-Raday mentioned in an announcement that he and the Beta Film staff shared “the ambition to discover untold tales and to accomplice and work carefully with A-list writers, administrators and actors throughout the globe, all the time in seek for groundbreaking initiatives.”

Mojto, Beta Film’s CEO, mentioned: “In an trade the place the fundamental most treasured useful resource – creativity – is proscribed, Koby Gal-Raday is a useful asset.”

Beta Film’s managing director Moritz von Kruedener mentioned: “Koby combines all important parts for our trade: He’s artistic with a powerful enterprise sense, well-connected with worldwide expertise relationships and has a ardour for creating one of the best content material for the worldwide market.”

Beta Film’s gross sales slate contains sequence comparable to “Atlantic Crossing,” “La Unidad,” “Cryptid,” “The Sea Past” and “Cacciatore – The Hunter.”