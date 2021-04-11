Beta Film Takes Peter Franzen’s ‘Helsinki Syndrome’ from Fisher King

Jan Mojto’s Munich-based production-distribution firm Beta Film has boarded Nordic suspense thriller “Helsinki Syndrome,” the primary frequent undertaking with Finland’s Fisher King since Beta took a majority stake within the main Finnish manufacturing firm in 2019.

Coinciding with the Fisher King deal, Beta launched the Sweden-based Beta Nordic Studios (BNS), a umbrella hub grouping its manufacturing pursuits within the Nordic area.

BNS goals to leverage Beta Film’s worldwide experience and distribution muscle to ship high-end native content material with world potential from its members.

Minimal ensures that Beta Film places up in opposition to future distribution revenues additionally permit producers to make collection on the budgetary degree of their creative ambitions relatively than that of native financing accessible, serving to the exhibits to grow to be standout titles from their territory.

Scheduled to enter manufacturing in June 2021, “Helsinki Syndrome” is created for Finnish public broadcaster YLE by Mikko Oikkonen, whose pioneering Finnish Noir collection “Bordertown” has had its first three seasons screened on Netflix. The brand new collection can be directed by Juuso Syrjä, who helmed episodes of “Bordertown.”

A contemporary-day thriller anticipating the forthcoming monetary crises sparked by COVID-19, “Helsinki Syndrome” stars main Finnish actor Peter Franzén, finest identified for his position as King Harald Finehair in Historical past’s “Vikings” collection, as Elias Karo, who takes 4 journalists hostage on the workplaces of Helsinki’s largest newspaper.

His determined ploy is to pressure them to show two financial institution officers and a district court docket choose who’ve destroyed the fame and wealth of his household, prompting his father’s suicide.

The eight-part drama collection examines “the relation of energy and people” by way of “energetic plausible characters,” Beta Film mentioned in an announcement.

“Helsinki Syndrome” additionally achieves bigger social depth flashing again to Finland’s Nineteen Nineties banking disaster and inserting the bankers and court docket choose’s machinations in a far bigger social context.

“I’m tremendous blissful concerning the collaboration with Beta Film, that I do know nicely from the function movie occasions. Now when FK is part of the Beta Nordic Studio, it’s nice to have undertaking collectively,” mentioned Fisher King CEO Matti Halonen.

He added: “Beta has been actually enthusiastic about ‘Helsinki Syndrome’ from an early stage and so they have given a powerful worldwide perspective to the undertaking.”

Justus Riesenkampff, director of Beta Nordic Studios, referred to as Helsinki Syndrome “a powerful up to date thriller that can be engaging for consumers worldwide.”

Unveiled at 2019’s Mipcom, Beta Nordic Studios at the moment took in Fisher King and Sweden’s Dramacorp, a three way partnership arrange in 2016 with Swedish-French government Patrick Nebout whose credit embody “Midnight Solar,” motion thriller “Agent Hamilton” and now hit YA horror collection “Cryptid.”

In 2020, BNS took a 25% stake in Iceland’s Sagafilm, producer of the Cineflix-repped collection “The Minister” in addition to suspense thriller drama “The Flatey Enigma” and flamboyant feminine lawyer sleuth saga “Stella Blómkvist.”

At this March’s Berlinale Collection Market, Beta Nordic Studios introduced it had acquired a majority stake in Norway’s Cinenord, one of the formidable of Norwegian manufacturing homes.

Cinenord’s current credit embody the Beta Film distributed “Atlantic Crossing,” with Sofia Helin and Kyle MacLachlan, is proving top-of-the-line promoting of 2020 Canneseries competitors title; and detective collection “Wisting,” starring “The Matrix” actress Carrie-Anne Moss.