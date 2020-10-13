Beta Films Sells ‘Inform Me Who I Am,’ From Movistar Plus, Telemundo

Having closed Latin America with HBO earlier this 12 months, Beta Movie has clinched first-phase gross sales in Europe on “Inform Me Who I Am,” an epic story of a girl’s emancipation, and its value, which celebrates its worldwide premiere right now at Mipcom On-line Plus.

First fruit of a three-year, three collection co-production alliance between Spain’s Movistar Plus and Telemundo Intl. Studios (TIS) within the U.S., “Inform Me Who I Am” has closed Nordic territories, promoting to Norway’s NRK, Denmark’s DR and YLE in Finland, the general public broadcasters in all three nations.

Additional offers on the historic drama, which spans the Spanish Civil Battle, WWII and the autumn of the Berlin Wall, soak up Portugal (RTP) and Greece and Cyprus (Forthnet Group). TIS is dealing with distribution within the U.S.; Movistar Plus plans an occasion launch launch in Spain.

Additional offers are in closing negotiations, Beta Movie introduced Tuesday.

Created by producer José Manuel Lorenzo and directed by Eduard Cortés, “Inform Me Who I Am” stars Goya-winning Irene Escolar (“An Autumn with out Berlin”) as a younger Madrid socialite who marries to avoid wasting her household from smash however falls in love with a dashing French communist and the working class trigger.

Leaving her husband and new-born child – an abandonment she will by no means forgive herself for – younger Amelia Garayoa takes off with Pierre to unfold communism in Argentina. She is plunged, nevertheless, right into a world not of real love however worldwide espionage the place romance appears pushed by political acquire.

Amelia’s emotional odyssey will take her by way of Stalin’s 1938 Moscow elite purges to Mussolini’s Italy, the decline of Nazi forces’ grip on Athens and the Fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 in a collection which blends trendy melodrama – very similar to the Beta bought “Gran Resort” – fast-paced narrative, and the portrait of a girl battling her contradiction as she fights the double constrictions of conventional gender roles and totalitarianism.

Spoken in Spanish, French, Russian, Italian and Polish, “Tel Me Who I Am” shot for eight months at greater than 300 places throughout Europe, using greater than 3,000 actors and extras and choreographing motion scenes on a stage not often seen in Spanish TV.

The high-end collection is predicated on the internationally profitable novel “Dime Quién Soy,” written by Julia Navarro, which has been revealed all around the world, together with the U.S., Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain. Multiple million copies have been bought.

“Inform Me Who I is a manufacturing of Movistar Plus in collaboration with DLO Producciones, Telemundo and Beta Movie.