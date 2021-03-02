Beta Nordic Studios Acquires ‘Atlantic Crossing’ Producer Cinenord

Beta Nordic Studios, the umbrella for Beta’s manufacturing actions in Scandinavia, has acquired a majority stake in Cinenord, a number one Norwegian manufacturing banner specializing in high-end collection.

Based in 2004, the corporate is led by Silje Hopland-Eik and Alexander Eik, the producer-director duo behind the favored Scandi collection “Atlantic Crossing” and “Wisting,” in addition to the household franchise “Casper and Emma.”

Cinenord’s pipeline of high-profile scripted tasks embody “Bergman,” a collection concerning the Swedish icon Ingmar Bergman that Alexander Eik is writing and can direct. “Alexander has been engaged on ‘Bergman’ for 9 years and needs to create a contemporary, enjoyable and colourful present concerning the man behind the artist,” mentioned Hopland-Eik.

“Beta Nordic Studios is trying to work with the most effective producers and Cinenord is one in all them — it’s an actual diamond in Norway with a constant monitor file,” mentioned Martin Håkansson, the co-director of Beta Nordic Studios. Beta reps “Atlantic Crossing,” with Sofia Helin and Kyle MacLachlan, in worldwide markets. The present scored file scores all through Scandinavia, even doubling the typical ranking share of some channels, and was not too long ago purchased for the U.S., the place PBS plans to air it in April.

“The alliance of Cinenord and Beta Nordic Studios will probably be mutually helpful,” mentioned Justus Riesenkampff, co-director of Beta Nordic Studios, “as a result of we aren’t as massive as different media firms and we attempt to be as little as company as potential to permit our companions to be artistic, autonomous and versatile.”

Being a part of Beta Nordic Studios will enable Cinenord to raised entry worldwide markets and associate with European and worldwide producers, in addition to profit from Beta’s worldwide distribution community.

“Beta Nordic Studios is pushed by a very formidable and proficient staff, they usually’re in a position to assist producers ship high-end native content material,” mentioned Hopland-Eik. “They’re giving European productions a shot at changing into worldwide,” mentioned the producer, including that Cinenord already cherished its collaboration “Atlantic Crossing” which offered to extra 30 nations.

Cinenord is the forth firm below the umbrella of Beta Nordic Studios, which was based in 2019 and includes Finnish manufacturing firm Fisher King (“Nymphs,” “Bordertown”), Icelandic Sagafilm (“The Minister,” “Stella Blomkvist”) and Dramacorp (“Cryptid,” “Agent Hamilton”).

Going ahead, the corporate will “proceed delivering tasks spanning kids’s movies, comedies, Nordic noir thrillers and historic drama,” mentioned Hopland-Eik.

“That’s our DNA: we need to make exhibits with tales rooted within the Nordics, as a result of that’s the place we’re, nevertheless it’s important to achieve out audiences past the Nordic areas with common tales or historic figures that can resonate,” mentioned the producer.