Beta Nordic Studios Acquires Stake In Icelandic Banner Sagafilm

Beta Nordic Studios, a subsidiary of Jan Mojto’s Munich-based production-sales powerhouse Beta Movie, has acquired a 25% stake in Sagafilm, the thriving Icelandic manufacturing banner behind the Cineflix-repped sequence “The Minister” (with Olafur Darri Olafsson, pictured).

Sagafilm will now type a part of Beta Nordic Studios, an unbrella group launched in 2019, comprising Patrick Nebout’s Swedish manufacturing outfit Dramacorp (“Midnight Solar”) and Matti Halonen’s Finnish firm Fisher King (“Bordertown”). DramaCorp is a three way partnership arrange in 2016 by Beta and Nebout, a French-Swedish govt.

Beta Nordic Studios focuses on native scripted tasks with a global attraction and is backed by Beta Movie’s worldwide distribution community.

The deal permits Beta Movie to ramp up additional its presence within the Nordics and collaborate with Sagafilm’s skilled producers who’ve nurtured a vibrant expertise pool through the years. Iceland’s oldest manufacturing firm, the 40-year outdated Sagafilm has a topnotch observe file in movies, TV sequence and documentaries, in addition to commercials, and in line producing overseas productions. A few of its latest scripted titles embody “Skinny Ice,” “The Flatey Enigma” and “Stella Blomkvist.”

“As a Germany-based manufacturing firm, having this Scandinavian footprint is essential. We now have discovered that the Nordics delivers a number of the best-selling non-English drama sequence on the earth, subsequent to Spanish sequence,” stated Justus Riesenkampff, the manager VP of Nordics and Benelux at Beta Movie. “Nordic packages are inclined to have a premium high quality and are fascinating for distributors,” added the manager.

Iceland can also be a sizzling spot for filming thanks partially to its tax incentive scheme and its landscapes that historically lure overseas shoots, together with many huge U.S. tasks. Beta will now give you the option profit from this benefits in Iceland for its personal productions.

Sagafilm, in the meantime, will achieve higher entry to international markets for movie and TV productions via the alliance with Beta.

“Iceland is a small market so we’re all the time depending on the worldwide success of our tasks so it made sense for us to hitch forces with Beta Nordic Studios to additional our ambition and construct our worldwide IP enterprise,” stated Kjartan Thor Thordarson, the CEO of Sagafilm Nordic. “There’s quite a lot of alternatives within the Nordics with consolidation occurring, however we’re proud to be unbiased — Beta is a giant group however it’s nonetheless unbiased,” added Thor Thordarson.

“Beta Nordic Studios has proven an especially huge ambition for European drama and we wish to be a part of that. The demand for premium content material is larger than ever and we’re a part of a rising trade, so being backed by a powerful worldwide group will assist us take care of incoming gamers on this market and proceed on our journey,” stated Hilmar Sigurdsson, the CEO of Sagafilm.

Sagafilm, which hasn’t been impacted by the well being disaster, has 4 main productions within the pipeline. Sagafilm’s newest drama sequence, “The Minister,” will premiere on Icelandic channel RUV on Sept. 20. Moreover Beta, Sagafilm’s different shareholders are KPR and HilGun. The corporate at the moment has 20 tasks in improvement at completely different levels, stated Sigurdsson.

These tasks is not going to essentially be bought in worldwide markets by Beta Movie. “We’ll preserve our independence and proceed working with completely different companions as we’ve been doing all through the years,” added Sigurdsson.

“All three firms which might be a part of Beta Nordics Studios are robust, internationally-driven firms and collectively they are going to bolster one another,” stated Beta Nordic Studios’ managing director Martin Håkansson who’s becoming a member of the board of administrators of Sagafilm together with Riesenkampff.

“Scandinavian producers are used to collaborating lots and Beta Nordic Studios will give them extra alternatives and an even bigger aggressive edge to board the very best tasks,” he added.

Beta Movie has additionally arrange in Spain launching a yr in the past Beta Leisure Spain, a three way partnership with Spanish producer Javier Pérez de Silva.