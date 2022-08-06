Bethesda announces QuakeCon 2022 games, with upcoming releases and one big absentee

We will be shown new titles like Redfall, but Starfield will not be one of the protagonists.

In two weeks, QuakeCon 2022, an annual video game event from Bethesda that will not only serve for the community to enjoy, but, as confirmed by the company itself, news focused on different games will be offered through broadcasts during the days of celebration.

Redfall will be there, but not StarfieldIn addition to Discord meetups, there will be global streams, giveaways, tournaments, fundraisers, developer interviews, and Bethesda game sales. All this will be done from 18 to 20 Augustalthough the retransmission will begin on the 18th with a previous program at 18:15 (Spanish peninsular time) and the main event will begin from 19:00 hours.

The company has listed the different games that we will know news about during this year’s QuakeCon edition, with the surprise that there will be upcoming releases like Redfall but with the absence of other highly anticipated ones like Starfield. At the moment, the confirmed titles are the following, although they promise us that there will be more apart from those mentioned below:

Redfall



The Elder Scrolls Online



Fallout 76



Ghostwire: Tokyo



Quake



The broadcasts can be followed through the official Bethesda Twitch channel. Who knows if, finally, we will reach know a definitive release date of titles like Redfall or Starfield, which were jointly delayed to 2023 but of which at the moment we only know that they should arrive on PC and Xbox Series X | S during the first half of next year.

