Bethesda prepares Starfield news in 2022 and remembers last year’s “great progress”

The studio congratulates Christmas by raising the public’s expectations for next year.

There are still many months to adventure in Starfield, but there are already many players who point to it as one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Although Bethesda has already taught us news that excite any lover of science fiction, it has also ensured that it will take its time when giving us more information about the title. However, this does not prevent us from raising our expectations for next year, since it seems that they will give most exciting news.

The team has made great progress with Starfield this yearTodd HowardBethesda has dropped this data on its Christmas greeting, where Todd Howard wishes a Happy Holidays to the entire community. Here, they mention their entire journey with Starfield in 2021 and prepare us for the news that will be presented in the coming months: “The team has made great progress with Starfield this year. We can’t wait to show it off next year.”

Although this does not tell us anything new about the game, it should be remembered that Starfield recently presented a new image of his universe, which corresponds to a great biome where the intergalactic and the natural go hand in hand. Bethesda accompanied this latest news with suggestions about the places that we will discover in the space game: “In your travels, you will discover unique environments, some exuberant and full of life“.

Starfield will launch on PC and Xbox Series on November 11, 2022, and it will also land in the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem. So far, Bethesda has given us dropwise data with the confirmation of the dubbing in Spanish or the publication of the first song of its soundtrack, but they have also wanted get away from skyrim and they have already indicated the aspects that differentiate both works.

More about: Starfield and Bethesda.