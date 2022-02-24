Bethesda says goodbye to its PC launcher, although it will offer facilities to take games to Steam

Fear not for your content: The parents of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout will allow games and saves to be ported to Steam.

Time to say goodbye to a launcher that has accompanied PC gamers for several years. Bethesda announced today that it has initiated its plans to shut down its desktop application. He has done so in a statement where, in addition to thanking fans for their support, he guarantees players that they will not lose their content thanks to a migration process towards Steam which will take place soon.

Specifically, this will start from April. “You have plenty of time to plan and start migrating your library to your Steam account. Migration will include your game library and portfoliothat is, you will not lose anything from the Bethesda.net account”. In addition, save games can also be changedalthough in some cases it will be necessary to resort to manual transfers.

In this way, they clarify from Bethesda, any title that players have in the Bethesda.net application will find it available for free on Steam.

These changes do not affect anything related to the Bethesda.net user account, which will still be required to log in to, for example, Fallout 76. Likewise, the Bethesda.net friends list for games that have she will be merged after the migration, and that affects releases like Fallout 76, DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Rage 2, and Deathloop.

Later they will offer more details on how to do the migration correctly. The Bethesda app will still be available to Mayonce this time has elapsed, the players will not be able to start their games in the launcher.

Bethesda advances but without neglecting its players with this change, which they will be able to continue as they are now but in a new software outside the developer. Let’s remember that a good part of the company’s catalog is available on PC Game Pass once the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft was closed in 2021.

